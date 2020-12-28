India vs Australia Live Score, Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, Day 3: Ajinkya Rahane Run-out for 112, India Six Down

05:38 (IST)
India vs Australia live score, IND 294-6: Lyon continues here. India would need each and every player to fire here. What has happened here. India have lost Rahane here. He is run out for 112.
Hello and welcome to day three of the Boxing Day Test between India and & Australia. After skipper Ajinkya Rahane's magical ton, and Jadeja's resistance, India need the duo to fire once again and take the lead beyond 150. That will certainly push the Aussies on the backfoot. For now India is 277-5 and lead by 82. Let's keep our fingers crossed!
India vs Australia live score, IND 293-5: Now Nathan Lyon comes into the attack. The pitch might offer good bounce and turn here. Indian batsmen will have to be wary here. One run comes from the over.
India vs Australia live score, IND 292-5: For now the Indian batsmen are looking comfortable, but they can't let this partnership break. Not much batting is left after this pair. Another good over comes to an end.
First four of the day comes from Jadeja's bat. India 289-5
India vs Australia live score, IND 284-5: Starc continues from the other end and Rahane pushes the ball through point for three runs. The ball was timed sweetly, but there wasn't much force behind the shot. And Australia are banging in a few short ones against Jadeja.
India vs Australia live score, IND 279-5: Pat Cummins starts from the other end. It is a maiden over from him. And India need to ensure they don't lose a wicket here early. This is the last recognised pair here.
India vs Australia live score, IND 279-5: So the batsmen are on the field and Starc will complete his over here. And Rahane gets two runs through fine leg. Cummins makes a good save on the boundary.
Rahane got a couple of reprieves from the Australian fielders but barring that he was in control of his innings for as much as 86% of the deliveries he faced. He scored all around the wicket with his most productive shot the cover drive which fetched him 23 runs.
The feature of Rahane's performance was his patience and calm and composure at the crease. He weathered the initial storm with Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari playing out time and overs wearing down the Australian quicks. Even though runs were hard to come by he ensured that India did not lose quick wickets. He later pressed on the accelerator and increased the tempo in his partnerships with Rishabh Pant and Jadeja.
Stand-in-captain, Ajinkya Rahane led from the front and scored his 12th Test hundred at the MCG on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test putting India in the driver's seat as they look to bounce back and level the four-match series. Rahane came in to bat under pressure at 61 for 2 and remained unbeaten on a magnificent 104 off 200 deliveries forging a match-changing 104-run undefeated stand with Ravindra Jadeja. India led by 82 with five wickets in hand at the close of play on the second day in Melbourne.
ICC Men's T20I Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga
Kohli was named the captain of the Test team of the XI, with Ashwin the other Indian player in the side. Englishmen dominate the team with four of them: Alastair Cook, Ben Stokes, James Anderson and Stuart Broad in the line up. Their Ashes rivals Aussie David Warner and Steve Smith too made it to the playing eleven. Kane Williamson is the only Kiwi and Kumar Sangakkara is the only Lankan in the team.
The ODI team of the decade features all the above mentioned Indians sans Jasprit Bumrah, with Dhoni once again named as the skipper. Besides them it features two players each from South Africa (AB de Villiers and Imran Tahir) and Australia (David Warner and Mitchell Starc) as well as one player from Bangladesh (Shakib al Hasan), England (Ben Stokes), New Zealand (Trent Boult) and Sri Lanka (Lasith Malinga).
Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah are the Indian players in at least one of the white-ball formats, while Ashwin and Kohli are the only Indians in the Test team. The T20I team has two Australians (Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell), two West Indians (Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard), one South African (AB de Villiers) and one player each from Afghanistan (Rashid Khan) and Sri Lanka (Lasith Malinga).
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the teams of the decade in Test, ODI and T20I cricket. Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin are the two Indians who feature in the Test team of the decade, with Kohli named as the skipper of the Test side. Meanwhile, the ODI and T20I sides are led by MS Dhoni.
Day 2 report
It is not often that India dominates two consecutive days of a Test match in tough alien conditions in Australia. But that is exactly what has transpired in the first two days of the big Boxing Day Test at the MCG. After bowling out Australia for 195 in the first innings on Day 1, India ended Day 2 at 277 for 5, scoring 241 runs for the loss of just 4 wickets in the day's play. Skipper, Ajinkya Rahane's unbeaten 104 off 200 deliveries was the performance of the day for India and he was well supported by the likes of Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja.
India started the day on 36 for 1 with Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease. Gill played some more delightful strokes in the morning session and had raced to a classy and elegant 45 off just 65 deliveries (including 8 boundaries) before edging one to keeper, Tim Paine off the bowling of Pat Cummins. India received a double jolt when their Mr Dependable, Pujara nicked a brilliant delivery from Cummins for another catch to skipper Paine behind the stumps - it was a length delivery angled in before moving away inducing the edge from Pujara. Paine had taken a sensational one-handed catch. Cummins was in red-hot form, steaming in at pace he had picked two wickets in successive overs changing the match on its head.
Rahane found an able partner in Vihari and the pair resurrected the Indian innings with a patient and determined 52-run stand for the fourth wicket. Vihari was finally dismissed for 21 but he had done a good job under pressure for India keeping the Australian attack at bay facing 66 deliveries. More significantly, the Rahane-Vihari pair had not given a wicket to Australia for 21 odd overs.
Pant came in and showed intent - just what India needed at that juncture in the match. He got away a few boundaries and frustrated the proud Australian pace attack. He scored a quick 29 off just 40 deliveries and added 57 off just 87 balls for the fifth wicket with skipper, Rahane before falling prey to Starc. It was a very significant and timely contribution given the context of the match and the slow-scoring nature of the pitch.
Meanwhile, Rahane had occupied one end forging match-changing partnerships with the middle order. In Jadeja, he found an able partner and the pair took India past Australia. After a watchful first 35 runs in the partnership, the runs started to flow and the boundaries started coming regularly. Australia took the new ball after 80 overs and almost immediately got the breakthrough. Rahane was given a reprieve when he was dropped at second slip by Steven Smith off the bowling of Starc. The pair increased the tempo as India increased their lead over Australia.
Then the moment of reckoning came for Rahane as he registered his 12th Test hundred in the 88th over of the innings getting to the landmark with a fine cut to the point boundary off Cummins. It was a fantastic century by the stand-in-captain - one of his finest overseas especially given the context of the match and the series. Meanwhile, Jadeja was mixing caution and aggression brilliantly at the other end. He was putting away the bad balls but leaving everything else resisting numerous temptations outside the off stump. The left-hander has been in excellent form with the bat since 2018 across formats. The pair soon stitched together a potentially match-defining partnership of 100 in just 179 deliveries with the Australian attack with no answers on how to dislodge the stand. Rahane, on 104, was let-off for a second time in the day when Travis Head put down a relatively simple chance diving from gully to a snorter of a short ball from Starc.
India ended Day 2, a day they dominated, on 277 for 5 with Rahane unbeaten on 104 and Jadeja undefeated on 40. The lead had stretched to 82. India had scored 88 runs in 28 overs without losing a wicket in the final session. Australia were poor in the field and dropped a number of easy catches which may come to haunt them later in the match. As for India, if the Rahane-Jadeja pair along with the tail can take the lead past 150, it would put India in the driver's seat on Day 3.
A fascinating day awaits tomorrow.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking