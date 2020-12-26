CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia Live Score, Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, Day 1: AUS Opt to Bat First vs IND; Gill, Siraj Debut

India vs Australia 2nd Test in Melbourne Live Scores Latest updates: TOSS: Australia have won the toss and opted to bat here. Not a great start for India already here.

04:55 (IST)

The MCG has a unique atmosphere and is not only one of the largest stadiums in the world but also the one with the maximum capacity. We analyze the patterns of scoring at the venue in the last 5 years, the battle between pace vs spin, toss advantage if any and other trends which may have emerged during this period.

Bat First Advantage, Bowlers' Diminishing Returns - Trends from Last 5 Years at MCG

04:52 (IST)

1-0 down in the series after the drubbing in Adelaide, India will look to bounce back at the iconic venue. India will draw inspiration from their win in Melbourne in 2018 which gave them a 2-1 lead and remained the final scoreline of the series. We look at some important records and milestones which might be broken or set in Melbourne during the course of the next few days. Also, we look at some impressive stand out numbers at the MCG. 

Steve Smith's Bradmanesque MCG Average, Nathan Lyon Close to 400-Club

04:38 (IST)

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj


Australia (Playing XI): Matthew Wade, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

04:35 (IST)

Ajinkya Rahane: First of all it is an honour to lead my country and this bunch of guys. We dominated the first two days at Adelaide and it was just that one hour that took it away from us. We just need to focus on the moment. Really excited for Shubhman and Siraj; they have worked really hard and have great FC records. Jadeja is a quality all-rounder and adds that balance as well. We were looking to bat first as well, but we now have to be patient.

04:32 (IST)

TOSS: Australia have won the toss and opted to bat here. Not a great start for India already here. 

04:23 (IST)

While India had a couple of forced changes, after Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami were unavailable for the rest of the series, Wriddhiman Saha and Prithvi Shaw have been axed on the back of some poor performances. Also many were expecting one more change, Rahul to come in place of Hanuma Vihari, who too hasn't been at his best.

04:17 (IST)

We will have the toss soon. India, if they win the toss will look to bat first again. With two spinners in the team, the message to the opposition is clear that they do not want to bat last on the MCG wicket, and there might be some assistance on offer to the slower bowlers. 

04:10 (IST)

So India had announced its team for the Boxing Day Test against Australia. As expected, they have gone with a host of changes -- four. Youngsters Shubman Gill and Mohammad Siraj will make their debut in the key encounter, while Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant too have forced their way into the team. The key player to miss out is KL Rahul.

04:07 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the Boxing Day Test from the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India was comprehensively beaten in the first Test at Adelaide, and now is the time for them to make amends. They face an uphill task, since they would be without the services of Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami, while Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team. Let's see what happens. 

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

ALSO READ - IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Melbourne Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for India vs Australia

Australia (Playing XI): Matthew Wade, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

TOSS: Australia have won the toss and opted to bat here.

Preview: 36 all out! It will take a long time to erase the memory of the second innings from the Adelaide Oval where India's batting sunk to an all-time low. Instead of trying to forget the nightmare India need to feel the pain and play with that hurt to come up with an inspiring performance in the second Test - the all important Boxing Day Test at the iconic MCG!

It is, of course, easier said than done. India will be without their captain and premier batsman - Virat Kohli. Kohli has a great record in Australia - the best for any Indian batsman in their history and is almost equal to half the side's batting in tough overseas conditions. Then the injury to Mohammed Shami - their premier strike bowler means that India's fast bowling resources are further depleted (they were already without an in-form Ishant Sharma).

ALSO READ - India vs Australia 2nd Test: How to Watch India vs Australia Boxing Day Test Today's Match on SonyLIV

While KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj are expected to come in for Kohli and Shami, three more changes are possible in the XI. Shubman Gill is expected to replace an out of form Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant is likely to come in for Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja might be selected as the all-rounder instead of Hanuma Vihari. The last exchange is the least likely though as India has always gone in with a 6 + 1 + 4 formation overseas but India has a different man at the helm for the remainder of the series. Also, looking at Jadeja's form across formats he may be better than Vihari at number 6 and will also add to the bowling options apart from being a livewire on the field.

ALSO READ - IND vs AUS 2nd Test Playing XIs: Predicted XI for India vs Australia Boxing Day Test at Melbourne December 26

Ajinkya Rahane, the stand in captain - needs to lead from the front and deliver in the absence of Kohli. Rahane last got a hundred in SENA at the MCG in 2014 and since then apart from 81 at Nottingham and 70 in Adelaide in 2018, there has been nothing really to write home about.The bowling will be heavily dependent on Jasprit Bumrah. His 6-33 was instrumental in routing Australia for 151 in the first innings at the MCG in 2018 but he will need support from Umesh Yadav and R Ashwin.

ALSO READ - IND vs AUS 2nd Test Dream11 Predictions, India vs Australia at Melbourne: Best Picks for Captain, Vice-Captain

Australia are likely to go with an unchanged XI into the Boxing Day Test. David Warner is still not fit which means the Matthew Wade-Joe Burns combination gets another chance at the top of the order. Number 3 and 4 - Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith will be the two key batsmen for Australia. The latter missed out in the first innings in Adelaide and it is not too often that Smith fails in two consecutive Tests - beware India!

The three fast bowlers - Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood - ecstatic after their performance in Adelaide - will again be the trump cards for Australia in Melbourne. In particular, Cummins - regarded as the best Test bowler in the world - has a great record at the historic venue. He has picked 18 wickets in just 3 Tests at 16.16 a piece with two five-wickets in an innings. India may make as many as 5 changes to the XI that played in Adelaide. Gill for Shaw, Rahul for Kohli and Siraj for Shami are almost certain.

Upcoming Matches