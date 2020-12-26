India vs Australia Live Score, Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, Day 1: AUS Opt to Bat First vs IND; Gill, Siraj Debut

India vs Australia 2nd Test in Melbourne Live Scores Latest updates: India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

ALSO READ - IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Melbourne Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for India vs Australia

Australia (Playing XI): Matthew Wade, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

TOSS: Australia have won the toss and opted to bat here. Not a great start for India already here.

Preview: 36 all out! It will take a long time to erase the memory of the second innings from the Adelaide Oval where India's batting sunk to an all-time low. Instead of trying to forget the nightmare India need to feel the pain and play with that hurt to come up with an inspiring performance in the second Test - the all important Boxing Day Test at the iconic MCG!

It is, of course, easier said than done. India will be without their captain and premier batsman - Virat Kohli. Kohli has a great record in Australia - the best for any Indian batsman in their history and is almost equal to half the side's batting in tough overseas conditions. Then the injury to Mohammed Shami - their premier strike bowler means that India's fast bowling resources are further depleted (they were already without an in-form Ishant Sharma).

ALSO READ - India vs Australia 2nd Test: How to Watch India vs Australia Boxing Day Test Today's Match on SonyLIV

While KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj are expected to come in for Kohli and Shami, three more changes are possible in the XI. Shubman Gill is expected to replace an out of form Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant is likely to come in for Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja might be selected as the all-rounder instead of Hanuma Vihari. The last exchange is the least likely though as India has always gone in with a 6 + 1 + 4 formation overseas but India has a different man at the helm for the remainder of the series. Also, looking at Jadeja's form across formats he may be better than Vihari at number 6 and will also add to the bowling options apart from being a livewire on the field.

ALSO READ - IND vs AUS 2nd Test Playing XIs: Predicted XI for India vs Australia Boxing Day Test at Melbourne December 26

Ajinkya Rahane, the stand in captain - needs to lead from the front and deliver in the absence of Kohli. Rahane last got a hundred in SENA at the MCG in 2014 and since then apart from 81 at Nottingham and 70 in Adelaide in 2018, there has been nothing really to write home about.The bowling will be heavily dependent on Jasprit Bumrah. His 6-33 was instrumental in routing Australia for 151 in the first innings at the MCG in 2018 but he will need support from Umesh Yadav and R Ashwin.

ALSO READ - IND vs AUS 2nd Test Dream11 Predictions, India vs Australia at Melbourne: Best Picks for Captain, Vice-Captain

Australia are likely to go with an unchanged XI into the Boxing Day Test. David Warner is still not fit which means the Matthew Wade-Joe Burns combination gets another chance at the top of the order. Number 3 and 4 - Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith will be the two key batsmen for Australia. The latter missed out in the first innings in Adelaide and it is not too often that Smith fails in two consecutive Tests - beware India!

The three fast bowlers - Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood - ecstatic after their performance in Adelaide - will again be the trump cards for Australia in Melbourne. In particular, Cummins - regarded as the best Test bowler in the world - has a great record at the historic venue. He has picked 18 wickets in just 3 Tests at 16.16 a piece with two five-wickets in an innings. India may make as many as 5 changes to the XI that played in Adelaide. Gill for Shaw, Rahul for Kohli and Siraj for Shami are almost certain.