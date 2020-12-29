India vs Australia Live Score, Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, Day 4: IIND Eye Breakthrough as Pat Cummins, Cameron Green Continue to Frustrate

India vs Australia 2nd Test in Melbourne Live Scores Latest updates - AUS 149-6: It's a familiar tale for India. Having run through the top order, they are being frustrated by the defiance of the lower order. The second new ball has been taken. Will it bring a change in fortunes?

DAY 3 RECAP

India took rapid strides towards victory in the second Test as they reduced Australia to 133 for six wickets in their second innings at the end of third day's play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday.

Australia are ahead of India by just two runs and have four wickets in hand.

The Time Paine-led side, which had dismissed India for 326 and restricted the lead to 131 runs early on the third day, however, found the going tough in the second innings as it kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The Aussies eventually found themselves at 99 for the loss of six wickets at one point and in danger of losing the game by an innings.

However, all-rounder Cameron Green and bowler Pat Cummins saw off the last 18 overs without any further casualty, adding 34 in the process.

Earlier, India were all out for 326 in first innings. Both skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja looked good on resumption. However, the run out of Rahane (112) led to a flurry of wickets. India lost the last five wickets for just 32 runs. Jadeja though managed to complete his half-century (57).

The Rahane run out led to plenty of chatter as it was not too different from a run out appeal involving batsman Tim Paine earlier in the game, which went Paine's way.

WATCH: RAHANE RUN OUT AND SIMON TAUFEL'S EXPLANATION

"The third umpire has got a shot here of the separation point and the bat on the line." Simon Taufel explains the difference between Paine being not out on Day 1 and Rahane being out today #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/b8UBQBDLDk — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 28, 2020

Pace bowler Umesh Yadav removed Joe Burns early before limping off the field following pain in the ankle. He has undergone scans and did not take field after limping off in his fourth over.

Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed with the Aussie team total on 42, removed by off-spinner R Ashwin. Then Steve Smith was bowled down the leg, by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery. The Aussie batting mainstay had left his leg-stump exposed. A flurry of wickets followed with opener Matthew Wade, who had batted well for his 40, Travis Head and skipper Tim Paine getting dismissed within one run.

Through it all, there were plenty of lbw appeals, and discussions around various aspects of the DRS.

WATCH - UMPIRE'S CALL IN FOCUS AGAIN

And plenty of banter between Rishabh Pant and Wade too.

WATCH - THE PANT-WADE BANTER

The Indian bowlers shared the wickets with Jadeja taking two and the others -- Bumrah, Umesh, Mohammed Siraj and Ashwin, taking one each.

WATCH - BUMRAH GETS SMITH

Gee whiz - Jasprit Bumrah with the feather touch to dismiss Steve Smith! @hcltech | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/soi7Qrf4gs — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2020

WATCH - TIM PAINE OUT CAUGHT BEHIND AND SIMON TAUFEL'S EXPLANATION

Simon Taufel goes through the umpires' steps when using their "conclusive evidence protocols", and why one frame *past* the bat matters #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ROpuzNSFc6 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 28, 2020

India had a great day on the field overall but there was a potentially costly miss late in the day.

WATCH - PANT DROPS CUMMINS

Dropped. Cummins feathers one but Pant can't hold on #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/bRjpvZ9D2e — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 28, 2020

WATCH FULL HIGHLIGHTS

Brief scores: Australia 195 and 133/6 (M Wade 40, M Labuschagne 28, R Jadeja 2/25) vs India 326 (A Rahane 112, R Jadeja 57, S Gill 45, M Starc 3/78, P Cummins 2/80, N Lyon 3/72).