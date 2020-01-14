Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Australia Live Score, 1st ODI at Mumbai: Dhawan Slams Fifty

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 14, 2020, 3:01 PM IST

India vs Australia (ODI)

LIVE

IND vs AUS Cricket Scorecard (ODI)

1st ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 14 January, 2020

India

104/1

(20.5) RR 4.99

India India Captain
v/s
Toss won by Australia (decided to field)
Australia Australia Captain
Australia

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 15:00 (IST)

    FIFTY FOR DHAWAN: A well-complied fifty for Dhawan as he brings up 28th of his ODI career. Now he should look to get a ton and make a statement, 

  • 14:52 (IST)

    FOUR: Another change in the bowling as Ashton Agar comes into the attack. Dhawan looks to attack him straight up. He paddle sweeps the bowler for a four and gets into the 40s. After 17 overs India are 86/1. 

  • 14:38 (IST)

    FIFTY PARTNERSHIP:So the good work between these two batsmen continues and they also bring up fifty partnership. After 14 overs India move to 66/1. 

  • 14:28 (IST)

    FOUR: Fifty comes up for India with a brilliant shot by Dhawan. He just guides the ball through third man for a four. In the same over Rahul too gets a boundary. India are 55/1 after 12 overs. 

  • 14:10 (IST)

    FOUR: After struggling for a while, Dhawan finally manages to connect one and get a four through long on off Starc. He then follows it up with another four through the leg side. India are 30/1 after 8 overs. 

  • 13:53 (IST)

    OUT: Rohit Sharma has thrown his wicket away here. He tries to drive Starc through mid off, but Warner takes an excellent catch there. India are in trouble at 13/1.

  • 13:34 (IST)

    FOUR: Starc starts the proceedings and he goes wide of the off stump. Rohit makes full use of it and he drives it through the covers for four. He repeats the same shot once more and gets another four. This is an excellent start for India and him. It's 8/0 after 1.

  • 13:14 (IST)

    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

  • 13:04 (IST)

    So the toss has taken place at Mumbai, which Australia have won. Captain Aaron Finch has chosen to bowl first, citing the dew that is expected to come later in the day as one of the major reasons he has decided to do so.

  • 11:36 (IST)

    India will have to make a difficult choice between KL Rahul's consistency and Shikhar Dhawan's experience when they take on a formidable and full-strength Australia in the first ODI of a three-match series in Mumbai on Tuesday. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match. 

India vs Australia Live Score, 1st ODI at Mumbai: Dhawan Slams Fifty

IND v AUS latest update:Ashton Agar continues. India are firmly in control of the proceedings at the moment. Dhawan has moved to 49 as India are 93/1 in 19 overs.

Preview: Shikhar Dhawan - Rohit Sharma?

KL Rahul - Rohit Sharma?

Or, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul?

That is the big dilemma for India as they prepare for the first of three ODIs against Australia in Mumbai on Tuesday (January 14). It will show a sneak-peek into India's strategy for the crucial opening spot.

There isn't a context of a World Cup in the vicinity, which gives India some time to ponder over their combinations. The Australia series will be the first one where almost all their man players are available, which makes the three games even more interesting for all. Australia are a tough opponent too - they beat India 2-1 in ODIs here last year. They have arrived with an even stronger team, with Steve Smith and David Warner, who were absent last tour, returning. And given the three matches are played in batting friendly conditions at Mumbai, Rajkot and Bangalore, this could be a high scoring entertaining series.

This is the stern test that India, and Australia, want as they build towards the next ODI cycle.

Apart from the opening combination, India have a sorted line up, and it's only a matter of picking players according to conditions. Rishabh Pant had a fairly decent series against West Indies, which should have reduced some noise around his place in the side. Now, it's an opportunity for him to enhance his reputation against a stronger opposition. It's a similar opportunity for Shreyas Iyer too; he has fixed himself as the No. 4 in the ODI side post World Cup 2019, and will be eager to make this chance count.

But will he get to bat at No. 4, if India play Rohit, Rahul and Dhawan? Kohli said it was 'absolutely possible' that he could move down the order to accommodate all three openers, which could mean Iyer might float down the order.

India's bowling would welcome back Jasprit Bumrah. The bowlers struggled against the power-packed West Indies side, who kept attacking. Australia might take a different approach, but the result might be as effective. India will look up to Bumrah to change that, especially given they don't have the injured Deepak Chahar for this series.

Australia will come with confidence given they beat India last year, that too after losing their first two matches of the tour. India beat Australia in the World Cup match, which should make them feel better too.

Australia have dropped Usman Khawaja, their leading run-scorer from the series in India last year. Instead, they've got Marnus Labuschagne, who has been in stellar form in Test cricket. Captain Aaron Finch, Warner, Smith and Labuschagne will form the core of the batting, which also has an upcoming finisher in Alex Carey.

The bowling is strong too, with Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in the line up that also has spinner Adam Zampa. Cummins was the leading wicket taker last tour, and will be the biggest threat once again.

Not too long ago, India played a T20I in Mumbai where they thrashed West Indies after posting 240 batting first. Given the strength of both sides and the nature of the wicket, another cracking game could be in store.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Rishabh Pant (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, KL Rahul, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

