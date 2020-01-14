India vs Australia Live Score, 1st ODI at Mumbai: Dhawan Slams Fifty

FIFTY FOR DHAWAN: A well-complied fifty for Dhawan as he brings up 28th of his ODI career. Now he should look to get a ton and make a statement,
14:52 (IST)
FOUR: Another change in the bowling as Ashton Agar comes into the attack. Dhawan looks to attack him straight up. He paddle sweeps the bowler for a four and gets into the 40s. After 17 overs India are 86/1.
14:38 (IST)
FIFTY PARTNERSHIP:So the good work between these two batsmen continues and they also bring up fifty partnership. After 14 overs India move to 66/1.
14:28 (IST)
FOUR: Fifty comes up for India with a brilliant shot by Dhawan. He just guides the ball through third man for a four. In the same over Rahul too gets a boundary. India are 55/1 after 12 overs.
14:10 (IST)
FOUR: After struggling for a while, Dhawan finally manages to connect one and get a four through long on off Starc. He then follows it up with another four through the leg side. India are 30/1 after 8 overs.
13:53 (IST)
OUT: Rohit Sharma has thrown his wicket away here. He tries to drive Starc through mid off, but Warner takes an excellent catch there. India are in trouble at 13/1.
13:34 (IST)
FOUR: Starc starts the proceedings and he goes wide of the off stump. Rohit makes full use of it and he drives it through the covers for four. He repeats the same shot once more and gets another four. This is an excellent start for India and him. It's 8/0 after 1.
So the toss has taken place at Mumbai, which Australia have won. Captain Aaron Finch has chosen to bowl first, citing the dew that is expected to come later in the day as one of the major reasons he has decided to do so.
11:36 (IST)
India will have to make a difficult choice between KL Rahul's consistency and Shikhar Dhawan's experience when they take on a formidable and full-strength Australia in the first ODI of a three-match series in Mumbai on Tuesday. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match.
15:00 (IST)
FIFTY FOR DHAWAN: A well-complied fifty for Dhawan as he brings up 28th of his ODI career. Now he should look to get a ton and make a statement,
14:59 (IST)
Ashton Agar continues. India are firmly in control of the proceedings at the moment. Dhawan has moved to 49 as India are 93/1 in 19 overs.
14:52 (IST)
FOUR: Another change in the bowling as Ashton Agar comes into the attack. Dhawan looks to attack him straight up. He paddle sweeps the bowler for a four and gets into the 40s. After 17 overs India are 86/1.
14:38 (IST)
FIFTY PARTNERSHIP:So the good work between these two batsmen continues and they also bring up fifty partnership. After 14 overs India move to 66/1.
14:33 (IST)
A change in the bowling as Zampa comes into the attack. A good over by him as he gives away only four runs. India are 59/1 after 13 overs.
14:28 (IST)
FOUR: Fifty comes up for India with a brilliant shot by Dhawan. He just guides the ball through third man for a four. In the same over Rahul too gets a boundary. India are 55/1 after 12 overs.
14:24 (IST)
India has gained momentum in the last few overs here, but the run-rate is still pretty low. Rahul needs to up the ante too. After 11 overs India are 47/1.
14:19 (IST)
Always a hesitant starter
Dhawan has overcome a hesitant start and batting quite beautifully now
FOUR: Dhawan has shifted gears here. Now he is tearing apart the bowling and has just managed to strike sour boundaries in short time. India move to 38/1 after 9 overs.
14:10 (IST)
FOUR: After struggling for a while, Dhawan finally manages to connect one and get a four through long on off Starc. He then follows it up with another four through the leg side. India are 30/1 after 8 overs.
14:01 (IST)
Dhawan attempts an upper cut off Cummins and is lucky that it does not carry. In the same over there is a review against Dhawan for an LBW. He survives yet again. India are 19/1 after 6 overs.
13:53 (IST)
OUT: Rohit Sharma has thrown his wicket away here. He tries to drive Starc through mid off, but Warner takes an excellent catch there. India are in trouble at 13/1.
13:49 (IST)
Starc comes up with an excellent second over and gives away one one run. Dhawan for now is being very careful at the moment. And after that Cummins comes up with a maiden over too. India are 13/0 after 4 overs.
13:40 (IST)
Now Pat Cummins comes into the attack. He has been in excellent form and is the main bowler. A fairly good over comes to an end. After 2 overs India are 11/0.
13:34 (IST)
FOUR: Starc starts the proceedings and he goes wide of the off stump. Rohit makes full use of it and he drives it through the covers for four. He repeats the same shot once more and gets another four. This is an excellent start for India and him. It's 8/0 after 1.
13:31 (IST)
Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma make their way to the middle. KL Rahul will probably bat at number three, but that would not be ideal. Kohli is the mainstay of this team.
13:27 (IST)
Both the teams have lined up for national anthems. It's big clash between the two giants. A great opportunity for Shardul Takur to perform and be a regular in this ODI side.
13:17 (IST)
VIRAT KOHLI: We would have bowled first as well. Dew in the second innings could be a factor. But again it is a good challenge for us. We are looking to do things that are not in out comfort zone. We are pretty much ready for something that might not happen for us at the toss. Pretty happy to be batting first. Bombay is a great wicket to play cricket. If you do your skills well in the first or second half, you get results. We are pretty happy with the toss. At home, I don't think any other team has else challenged so much. The last time they came here, they won the series and that too after losing the first two games. We know against Australia we have to be on top of our game. It is a challenge everytime you play them, whether it is in Australia or at home. Quality sides will challenge you everywhere. We are very excited to take on a side like Australia. The five that are not playing - Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini.
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa
13:04 (IST)
So the toss has taken place at Mumbai, which Australia have won. Captain Aaron Finch has chosen to bowl first, citing the dew that is expected to come later in the day as one of the major reasons he has decided to do so.
12:51 (IST)
It's Labuschagne time! Here's the official confirmation of his inclusion in the team for today's match.
JUST IN: Marnus Labuschagne to make his ODI debut today against India. He becomes Australian ODI player No.229.#INDvAUS
In fact, in their last meeting in the ODI World Cup, it was Dhawan's superb hundred that paved the way for an easy victory for the Indians. But that was a good seven months back and Dhawan, since then, endured a spate of injuries. He also lost form only to regain a bit of it by scoring a half-century in the final T20 against Sri Lanka.
12:23 (IST)
For India though, the main cause of concern will be the choice between Dhawan and Rahul. If current form is an indicator, Rahul is miles ahead to partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order but Dhawan has had a phenomenal record in white ball cricket against the Aussies.
12:14 (IST)
Alex Carey's gutsy batting and faultless glove-work will face the challenge of Rishabh Pant's flair. The young Marnus Labuschagne, easily the most exciting talent spreading his wings on the international cricket map with some stellar performances in the Test arena, would like to replicate his form in the shorter formats.
12:05 (IST)
India's hungry-for-wickets pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini is ready to test the Australians with subtle variations. On the other hand, IPL's costliest foreign recruit Pat Cummins, the crafty Kane Richardson and the ever-dependable Mitchell Starc will leave no stone unturned to make life uncomfortable for Kohli and his men.
11:51 (IST)
The high-voltage rivalries that fans enjoy will be back as Rohit Sharma's elegance will be pitted against enforcer David Warner while the Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith duel will resume in earnest.
11:40 (IST)
At a time when bilateral ODI series are struggling to keep fans interested in the sport, the three-match rubber between two top teams could give a fresh lease of life to the format.
11:36 (IST)
India will have to make a difficult choice between KL Rahul's consistency and Shikhar Dhawan's experience when they take on a formidable and full-strength Australia in the first ODI of a three-match series in Mumbai on Tuesday. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match.
India vs Australia Live Score, 1st ODI at Mumbai: Dhawan Slams Fifty
India vs Australia (ODI)
LIVE
IND vs AUS Cricket Scorecard (ODI)
1st ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 14 January, 2020
India
104/1
(20.5) RR 4.99
Australia
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
14:59 (IST)
Ashton Agar continues. India are firmly in control of the proceedings at the moment. Dhawan has moved to 49 as India are 93/1 in 19 overs.
14:52 (IST)
14:38 (IST)
14:33 (IST)
A change in the bowling as Zampa comes into the attack. A good over by him as he gives away only four runs. India are 59/1 after 13 overs.
14:28 (IST)
14:24 (IST)
India has gained momentum in the last few overs here, but the run-rate is still pretty low. Rahul needs to up the ante too. After 11 overs India are 47/1.
14:19 (IST)Always a hesitant starter
14:14 (IST)
FOUR: Dhawan has shifted gears here. Now he is tearing apart the bowling and has just managed to strike sour boundaries in short time. India move to 38/1 after 9 overs.
14:10 (IST)
14:01 (IST)
Dhawan attempts an upper cut off Cummins and is lucky that it does not carry. In the same over there is a review against Dhawan for an LBW. He survives yet again. India are 19/1 after 6 overs.
13:53 (IST)
13:49 (IST)
Starc comes up with an excellent second over and gives away one one run. Dhawan for now is being very careful at the moment. And after that Cummins comes up with a maiden over too. India are 13/0 after 4 overs.
13:40 (IST)
Now Pat Cummins comes into the attack. He has been in excellent form and is the main bowler. A fairly good over comes to an end. After 2 overs India are 11/0.
13:34 (IST)
13:31 (IST)
Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma make their way to the middle. KL Rahul will probably bat at number three, but that would not be ideal. Kohli is the mainstay of this team.
13:27 (IST)
Both the teams have lined up for national anthems. It's big clash between the two giants. A great opportunity for Shardul Takur to perform and be a regular in this ODI side.
13:17 (IST)
VIRAT KOHLI: We would have bowled first as well. Dew in the second innings could be a factor. But again it is a good challenge for us. We are looking to do things that are not in out comfort zone. We are pretty much ready for something that might not happen for us at the toss. Pretty happy to be batting first. Bombay is a great wicket to play cricket. If you do your skills well in the first or second half, you get results. We are pretty happy with the toss. At home, I don't think any other team has else challenged so much. The last time they came here, they won the series and that too after losing the first two games. We know against Australia we have to be on top of our game. It is a challenge everytime you play them, whether it is in Australia or at home. Quality sides will challenge you everywhere. We are very excited to take on a side like Australia. The five that are not playing - Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini.
13:14 (IST)
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa
13:04 (IST)
12:51 (IST)
It's Labuschagne time! Here's the official confirmation of his inclusion in the team for today's match.
12:34 (IST)
In fact, in their last meeting in the ODI World Cup, it was Dhawan's superb hundred that paved the way for an easy victory for the Indians. But that was a good seven months back and Dhawan, since then, endured a spate of injuries. He also lost form only to regain a bit of it by scoring a half-century in the final T20 against Sri Lanka.
12:23 (IST)
For India though, the main cause of concern will be the choice between Dhawan and Rahul. If current form is an indicator, Rahul is miles ahead to partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order but Dhawan has had a phenomenal record in white ball cricket against the Aussies.
12:14 (IST)
Alex Carey's gutsy batting and faultless glove-work will face the challenge of Rishabh Pant's flair. The young Marnus Labuschagne, easily the most exciting talent spreading his wings on the international cricket map with some stellar performances in the Test arena, would like to replicate his form in the shorter formats.
12:05 (IST)
India's hungry-for-wickets pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini is ready to test the Australians with subtle variations. On the other hand, IPL's costliest foreign recruit Pat Cummins, the crafty Kane Richardson and the ever-dependable Mitchell Starc will leave no stone unturned to make life uncomfortable for Kohli and his men.
11:51 (IST)
The high-voltage rivalries that fans enjoy will be back as Rohit Sharma's elegance will be pitted against enforcer David Warner while the Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith duel will resume in earnest.
11:40 (IST)
At a time when bilateral ODI series are struggling to keep fans interested in the sport, the three-match rubber between two top teams could give a fresh lease of life to the format.
11:36 (IST)
