India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI at Rajkot: Australia Opt to Field, Saini Gets a Game

VIRAT KOHLI: We would've bowled first as well. But the good thing is that there's not much dew factor here. It looks (the wicket) really nice and hard. If we put enough runs on the board, we have a good chance of putting the opposition under pressure. You will be beaten comprehensively by sides like Australia at the International level. It's about understanding what went wrong, not think too much about that game. We need to focus on the positives. We are going to be more brave than the last game, that's for sure. Couple of changes. One forced change; Rishabh is not playing. He's still having that concussion assessment going on. KL will keep in place of him and Manish replaces him. And Navdeep Saini replaces Shardul Thakur.
TOSS: Australia have won the toss and opt to field.
12:16 (IST)
After a drubbing in the first ODI, India have a chance to make a comeback here in Rajkot. With a change in the batting order, India suffered miserably and conceded a 10-wicket defeat. This is something the team and management would like to make amends to. Hello and welcome to the liev blog of the second ODI.
13:10 (IST)
12:57 (IST)
Andhra wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat has been called up to the Indian squad as a back-up wicketkeeper for the second ODI against Australia in Rajkot on Friday. With Rishabh Pant at the NCA in Bangalore to recover from the concussion he suffered during the first ODI, and Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan in New Zealand with the India A side, Bharat has earned his maiden national call-up.
12:47 (IST)
"We can't give any reasons of batting at any particular number. Yes it is really important for us to be focused and not to cry about why we haven't been batting at a similar position. Experimentation is something we are looking forward to. Hopefully, we will get a good number for each batsman. "This is the time we should try and experiment things and hopefully it will work-out in the future," added the Mumbaikar.
12:41 (IST)
In the last game, skipper Virat Kohli dropped himself down to number four and Iyer walked in at five. The stylish batsman also said that the team is looking forward to more experimentation.
12:32 (IST)
However, he was pushed down to number five on Tuesday as skipper Virat Kohli himself came at four to accommodate specialist openers K L Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan in the playing eleven. The move failed badly as India lost the game by 10 wickets. "In this situation, you should be ready to bat at any number because it is really important to play in the team, (considering) the competition which we have now right now," 25-year-old Iyer told reporters ahead of the second ODI here.
12:22 (IST)
Shreyas Iyer on Thursday said the current competition in the Indian team demands one to bat at any number after he did not get to play at his usual number four spot in the first ODI against Australia. Iyer returned to India's limited overs set-up following the 2019 World Cup and has done well at number four.
12:16 (IST)
After a drubbing in the first ODI, India have a chance to make a comeback here in Rajkot. With a change in the batting order, India suffered miserably and conceded a 10-wicket defeat. This is something the team and management would like to make amends to. Hello and welcome to the liev blog of the second ODI.
India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI at Rajkot: Australia Opt to Field, Saini Gets a Game
India vs Australia (ODI)
LIVE
IND vs AUS Cricket Scorecard (ODI)
2nd ODI, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 17 January, 2020
India
0/0
(0.0) RR 0.00
Australia
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul(w), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
After a drubbing in the first ODI, India have a chance to make a comeback here in Rajkot. With a change in the batting order, India suffered miserably and conceded a 10-wicket defeat. This is something the team and management would like to make amends to. Hello and welcome to the liev blog of the second ODI.
13:10 (IST)
13:04 (IST)
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul(w), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
13:01 (IST)
12:57 (IST)
Andhra wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat has been called up to the Indian squad as a back-up wicketkeeper for the second ODI against Australia in Rajkot on Friday. With Rishabh Pant at the NCA in Bangalore to recover from the concussion he suffered during the first ODI, and Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan in New Zealand with the India A side, Bharat has earned his maiden national call-up.
12:47 (IST)
"We can't give any reasons of batting at any particular number. Yes it is really important for us to be focused and not to cry about why we haven't been batting at a similar position. Experimentation is something we are looking forward to. Hopefully, we will get a good number for each batsman. "This is the time we should try and experiment things and hopefully it will work-out in the future," added the Mumbaikar.
12:41 (IST)
In the last game, skipper Virat Kohli dropped himself down to number four and Iyer walked in at five. The stylish batsman also said that the team is looking forward to more experimentation.
12:32 (IST)
However, he was pushed down to number five on Tuesday as skipper Virat Kohli himself came at four to accommodate specialist openers K L Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan in the playing eleven. The move failed badly as India lost the game by 10 wickets. "In this situation, you should be ready to bat at any number because it is really important to play in the team, (considering) the competition which we have now right now," 25-year-old Iyer told reporters ahead of the second ODI here.
12:22 (IST)
Shreyas Iyer on Thursday said the current competition in the Indian team demands one to bat at any number after he did not get to play at his usual number four spot in the first ODI against Australia. Iyer returned to India's limited overs set-up following the 2019 World Cup and has done well at number four.
12:16 (IST)
Team Rankings