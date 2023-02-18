India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 2: Rohit, Rahul Eye Big Partnership in First Innings

Read more

for a solid opening stand. Meanwhile, the spotlight will be on no 3 Cheteshwar Pujara who is playing his 100th Test and no 4 Virat Kohli who will bat in front of the home crowd after a long time.

Australia worked with spin right from the second over with debutant Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon bowling six overs between them. They are playing with three spinners in the XI and it will be interesting how Pat Cummins manages his bowler on Day 2.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami took four wickets while spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja had three each. Shami wrapped up the Australian innings in the final session as he bowled Kuhnemann for six.

Peter Handscomb (72 not out) and Usman Khawaja (81) played key knocks to boost Australia’s total after the tourists, who lost the opener of the four-match series inside three days, again elected to bat on another turning track.

Khawaja’s innings came to an end before tea, with a stunning one-handed catch from KL Rahul giving left-arm spinner Jadeja his 250th Test wicket.

Rahul dived full stretch to his right to grab the ball on a reverse sweep from Khawaja, who fell to his knees in absolute disbelief.

Shami stated that the mindset of the team isn’t affected by either winning or losing toss, adding that the players are focused on fulfilling their responsibilities in the best possible manner.

“Winning or losing toss isn’t in our hands. But no matter what the conditions are, the mindset of the whole team doesn’t get affected by winning or losing the toss, as one doesn’t have to go to that frame of mind. One has to keep the mindset that whatever responsibilities are given first, we will do it very well.”

“We always have that kind of mindset and be positive all the time. All the boys are in good mood and laughing as well as chatting with each other. Our mindset is that, whether we win or lose the toss, we will do our best as a team, and not think too much,” said Shami in the post-match press conference.

Get the latest Cricket News here