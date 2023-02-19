India vs Australia Live Score 2nd Test Day 2: India Look to Break Labuschagne, Head Pair Early

Read more

big total for India on the third day in New Delhi. The number 1 ranked Test batter Marnus Labuschagne is also in the middle with 16 runs in his account so far.

Australia lost the crucial wicket of Usman Khawaja late on Day 2. After being heaved over deep mid-wicket by Khawaja, Ravindra Jadeja struck on the very next ball, as the left-handed batter swept straight to a sharp short leg moving to his left.

Meanwhile, for India, left-arm spin all-rounder Axar Patel top-scored with his second consecutive fifty in the series as the hosts’ were bowled out for 262 in their first innings. At one point, it looked like Australia will have a huge lead, as India were 139/7 in 50.5 overs.

But Axar slammed 74 off 115 balls and shared an important 114-run partnership off 177 balls with Ravichandran Ashwin, who made 37 off 71 balls, for the eighth wicket to bring India on the threshold of taking a lead.

Despite the stand, they missed out on the lead by a solitary run as Australia wrapped up the Indian first innings within 3.3 overs of taking the second new ball. For Australia, premier off-spinner Nathan Lyon starred with 5/60, including taking four wickets in the morning session.

Patel believes that stopping Australia to 220-250 on day three of second Test.

‘The faster we bowl them out, the better it is for us. If we can stop them to 220-250, then it would be a good target for batting on third or fourth day. For that, we will have to bowl well as the pitch is getting slower. We will have to work hard to stop them to that total as it won’t be easy to fetch wickets immediately. You will have to bowl consistently in good areas to make things happen,” he said in the post-match press conference.

