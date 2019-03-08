Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia, Live Score, 3rd ODI in Ranchi: Dhoni Joins Kohli After India Crumble

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 8, 2019, 6:21 PM IST

3rd ODI, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi 08 March, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

Highlights

18:27(IST)

STAT ATTACK: 

3rd single digit score for Rayudu in 2019

In 10 inns he has scored 247 at an average of 30.47, his lowest in any calendar year

18:23(IST)

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli really have their task cut out here. India need a solid hand from their captain with support from the former captain from other end. Will be interesting to see how they approach the innings from here

18:15(IST)

WICKET! This is turning from bad to worse for India, Cummins with a peach of a delivery. Bowled at 143 kph, it pitches and moves just enough to go through Rayudu's defence. Pegs back the off-stump and India in all sorts of trouble here. Cummins departs for 2 and India are now 27/3

18:13(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Yet another failure for Dhawan

Dhawan gone for just 1 run.

His last 5 ODI innings are as follow:

1 at Ranchi, today

21 at Nagpur

0 at Hyderabad

6 at Wellington

13 at Hamilton

18:10(IST)

No stopping King Kohli though! Exquisite shot that as he gets some room and simply places the ball past backward point for a four. It rushes away for a boundary, India need a good innings from him here.

18:06(IST)

WICKET! Another one departs, Rohit Sharma has to walk back now. Length ball but didn't rise as much as Rohit expected. He is wrapped on the pads but given not out initially. Australia decide to review it immediately, no inside edge and that looks trouble. Indeed, the ball was pitched in line and was hitting the stumps. Rohit departs for 14 and India are now 15/2

17:59(IST)

WICKET! Jhye Richardson strikes, Shikhar Dhawan's horror run with the bat continues. Looks to play on the up through the off-side but Maxwell takes a smart catch diving to his right at point. Shikhar departs for 1, India are 11/1

17:58(IST)

SIX! Rohit Sharma has seen enough, greets Cummins with a boundary behind point and then smashes one straight over his head for a maximum. Plays with an absolute straight bat and gets it right from the middle. Australia getting him to play the drive

17:53(IST)

Jhye Richardson does one better, he starts with a maiden over from the other end! Remember he is playing his first game today after replacing Coulter-Nile. India 1/0 after 2 overs. Both openers looking steady though

17:50(IST)

Tight start from Cummins here, he concedes just 1 run in the first over as Shikhar Dhawan gets off the mark. Rohit Sharma then plays out five dot balls. India 1/0 after 1 over here

17:45(IST)

Pat Cummins has the new ball for Australia, Shikhar Dhawan takes strike with Rohit Sharma at the non-strikers end..we are all set for the chase here!

17:34(IST)

The start will be important for India in this chase, both the openers haven't been in the best of forms in the series and eyes will certainly be on Shikhar Dhawan, who has been struggling for some time! He looked good in the last game before throwing it away to Maxwell. Will we see a match-winning performance from him today?

17:07(IST)

So the Aussie innings comes to an end at 313/5. After a string of wickets in the middle overs, Stonis and Carey combined well and scored 50 runs together. 

17:01(IST)

The 49th over of the innings comes to an end and Shami gives away 10 runs. On the last ball of the over Shami strays in line and Stoinis has no problem in sending the ball to the boundary. It's 303/5. 

16:49(IST)

FOUR, FOUR: Carey gets a four right down the track. In fact make it two in two. These are crucial runs for the Aussies as they move to 284/5.

16:35(IST)

OUT: This is a complete turnaround in this match. Suddenly Kuldeep is toying with Aussies as he gets his third wicket. He again tosses the ball up and Handscomb misses the line of the ball. He is LBW 0 as Australia are 263/5. 

16:32(IST)

OUT: Another one perishes as Australia lose four. Kuldeep tosses the ball up and Marsh looks to clear the in-field. But instead ends up giving a simple catch to Shankar. Australia are 263/4.

16:26(IST)

OUT: Finally something to cheer about in the field for India. Jadeja inflicts a run out and Maxwell departs for 47 off 31 balls. India has made a comeback in the match as Australia move to 258/3 after 42 overs. 

16:21(IST)

The run rate has come down drastically in the last 2-3 overs. Indians, though are not getting a lot of wickets, they have kept the scoring rate in check. Australia are 249/2 after 41 overs. 

16:10(IST)

OUT: Today has been a forgettable day in the field for India with some chances going down. The ground fielding has been miserable too. And out of no where Khawaja has thrown his wicket away. Shami bowls a slower one and Khawaja plays it straight into the hands of Bumrah. He goes for 104 and Australia are 239/2.  

16:02(IST)

100 FOR KHAWAJA: Maxwell is turning on the heat at Ranchi. He hits Jadeja for three consecutive boundaries in the same over. And Khawaja brings up his maiden ODI ton. What a classy innings this has been from a class player. Australia are 232/1 after 37 overs. 

16:00(IST)

Khawaja has impressed one and all here with his brilliant innings and is in within touching distance of his maiden ODI ton. Australia are 216/1 in 36 overs. 

15:49(IST)

SIX: 200 comes up for Australia as Maxwell takes on Kuldeep and hits him for a towering six. That is brilliant batting by the Aussies as the score moves to 204/1 after 34 overs. 

15:39(IST)

OUT: And finally Kuldeep breaks the partnership. He gets Finch trapped in front of the stump as the batsman departs for 93. Finally India break 193-run partnership. It's 193/1. 

Australia's Glenn Maxwell, third right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of India's Shikhar Dhawan during the third one day international cricket match between India and Australia in Ranchi, India, Friday, March 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Catch all the action and live scores through our live blog.

Having already taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against Australia, India will be eager to seal the contest when the two teams take to the field for the third match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday (March 8). With the World Cup now less than three months away, the Virat Kohli-led side would want to use the remaining matches to fine-tune their combinations while also testing their bench strength ahead of the tournament. For Australia, this will be their last chance to keep the series alive. Having swept the two-match T20I series, the visitors have thus far struggled to assert their authority in the two ODIs in Hyderabad and Nagpur.

Their bowling attack did put in an efficient performance in the second ODI at Nagpur despite Kohli constructing a century, but the batting hasn’t yet clicked, and the issues begin from the top. Skipper Aaron Finch has been struggling for form lately and his inability to provide the team with a solid start at the top of the innings has exposed the inconsistent middle order. Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinus and Peter Handscomb have shown flashes of form so far but the middle order’s lack of a lynchpin is evident. Steve Smith will most likely be thrust into that role during the World Cup but given his lack of match practice and the fact that he will be returning from injury, Australia would do well to temper expectations from the former skipper. David Warner is also expected to be back in the side following the end of his suspension and he could add firepower and stability to the top order but he too will be returning from an injury layoff.

Quite clearly, in this scenario, Australia’s batsmen will be eager to find a modicum of consistency and rhythm in the remaining three games to assuage the concerns of the selectors and team management. For India, perhaps the biggest dilemma they face is whether or not they choose to experiment with their playing XI in the final three games. India have played with a near full-strength XI in the previous two games yet common sense dictates that even squad members need time in the middle ahead of a tournament like the World Cup. KL Rahul, who will likely be India’s back-up opener, played in the T20I series but has yet to feature in the ODIs and will be keen to make a case for himself should he be given the opportunity to do so. Rishabh Pant is another player who may feature in the fifteen-man squad for the tournament but hasn’t played thus far in the series, although given MS Dhoni’s recent form the youngster would most likely feature in this series as a pure batsman should he be given a game.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was rested for the T20 series and the first couple of ODIS, is part of the squad for the last three ODIs. He hasn’t been at his best in white-ball cricket during recent times but is a genuine threat with the new ball and will be keen to rediscover his rhythm soon. The Indian team management will undoubtedly have an eye on the World Cup but there is also a series to be won. A full house is expected for the contest on the home turf of the talismanic M S Dhoni, and the crowd will be desperate for their favourite soon to produce a strong performance.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye.
