Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs Australia, Live Score, 3rd ODI in Ranchi: Khawaja Departs For 104

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 8, 2019, 4:21 PM IST

3rd ODI, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi 08 March, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

16:21(IST)

The run rate has come down drastically in the last 2-3 overs. Indians, though are not getting a lot of wickets, they have kept the scoring rate in check. Australia are 249/2 after 41 overs. 

16:17(IST)
16:10(IST)

OUT: Today has been a forgettable day in the field for India with some chances going down. The ground fielding has been miserable too. And out of no where Khawaja has thrown his wicket away. Shami bowls a slower one and Khawaja plays it straight into the hands of Bumrah. He goes for 104 and Australia are 239/2.  

16:02(IST)

100 FOR KHAWAJA: Maxwell is turning on the heat at Ranchi. He hits Jadeja for three consecutive boundaries in the same over. And Khawaja brings up his maiden ODI ton. What a classy innings this has been from a class player. Australia are 232/1 after 37 overs. 

16:00(IST)

Khawaja has impressed one and all here with his brilliant innings and is in within touching distance of his maiden ODI ton. Australia are 216/1 in 36 overs. 

15:49(IST)

SIX: 200 comes up for Australia as Maxwell takes on Kuldeep and hits him for a towering six. That is brilliant batting by the Aussies as the score moves to 204/1 after 34 overs. 

15:47(IST)
15:39(IST)

OUT: And finally Kuldeep breaks the partnership. He gets Finch trapped in front of the stump as the batsman departs for 93. Finally India break 193-run partnership. It's 193/1. 

15:35(IST)
15:30(IST)

Finch moves into the 90s after he dances down the track and hits Kuldeep for a four. This is great way to come back to form. Australia move to  186/0 after 30 overs. 

15:26(IST)

The boundaries though are not coming at the moment but Khawaja and Finch are running well between the wickets. Jadeja's over fetches only three runs as Australia move to 179/0 after 29 overs. 

15:21(IST)
15:17(IST)

These two have brought 150 partnership too and are still looking strong. The run rate has started to climb and both Finch and Khawaja are approaching tons too. Australia are 161/0 after 26 overs. 

15:07(IST)

Though the run rate has come down below 6, but there are no signs of a wicket for the Indians. They have been rather ordinary on the field today. The score moves to 139/0 after 23 overs. 

14:59(IST)

Still no signs of wickets or  the Indians. They have bowled well in patches and some decisions have not gone their way. Meanwhile Australia are 127/0 after 21 overs. 

14:55(IST)
14:50(IST)

Shami comes back into the attack after getting some assistance on shin injury. And he takes pace off the ball, that works in favor of the Indians as just three runs come from the over. It's 121/0 after 19 overs. 

14:44(IST)

This is not looking good for the Indians as Finch and Khawja are now toying with the bowlers. Kuldeep too is being hit for easy boundaries. The duo have taken the score to 116/0 after 18 overs. 

14:38(IST)

FIFTY FOR FINCH: An in-form Finch could be a big headache for the Indians. He is dispatching Jadhav for easy sixes. meanwhile Finch slams a fifty and Australia reach 100 in 16.3 overs. 

14:34(IST)
14:32(IST)

Nothing seems to be working for the Indians at the moment as Jadhav too is taken for 13 runs in his over. A towering six from Finch also clears his intentions. It's 88/0 after 15 overs. 

14:26(IST)

Yet another good over from Shankar comes to an end. But till now the wicket column stands at 0 while the score moves to 75 after 14 overs. 

14:18(IST)

Now Vijay Shankar comes into the attack. He doesn't start well and is hit for a four down the ground by Khawaja. He is looking good. Australia are 66/0 after 12 overs. 

14:14(IST)
14:11(IST)

FIFTY PARTNERSHIP: Good batting by Finch and Khawaja as they bring up fifty partnership. The duo are looking dangerous at the moment. It's 52/0 after 10 overs. 

14:07(IST)

This Aussie pair is playing well together and have not allowed the bowlers to settle down. Khawaja, especially is looking settled. After 9 overs Australia are 44/0. 

14:00(IST)

Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack and straightaway is greeted with a boundary by Khawaja. In the same over Shikhar Dhawan puts down a simple catch at point. Australia are 34/0 after 7 overs. 

13:54(IST)

Yet another over by Shami comes to an end but not before he is hoit on the shin by an incoming ball from Finch. It's 20/0 from 5 overs. 

13:48(IST)

Bumrah again delivers one on the pads and is penalised by Khawaja for it. But makes amends after that and gives away only four runs. Australia are 19/0 after 4 overs. 

13:44(IST)

Shami is right on money in his second over and doesn't give any room to the batsmen to get any runs. He just gives away one run. Australia are 15/0 after 3 overs.

LOAD MORE

India vs Australia, Live Score, 3rd ODI in Ranchi: Khawaja Departs For 104

Twitter/ Cricket.com.au

Loading...
India vs Australia 3rd ODI, Live Updates: The run rate has come down drastically in the last 2-3 overs. Indians, though are not getting a lot of wickets, they have kept the scoring rate in check. Australia are 249/2 after 41 overs.

Catch all the action and live scores through our live blog.

Having already taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against Australia, India will be eager to seal the contest when the two teams take to the field for the third match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday (March 8). With the World Cup now less than three months away, the Virat Kohli-led side would want to use the remaining matches to fine-tune their combinations while also testing their bench strength ahead of the tournament. For Australia, this will be their last chance to keep the series alive. Having swept the two-match T20I series, the visitors have thus far struggled to assert their authority in the two ODIs in Hyderabad and Nagpur.

Their bowling attack did put in an efficient performance in the second ODI at Nagpur despite Kohli constructing a century, but the batting hasn’t yet clicked, and the issues begin from the top. Skipper Aaron Finch has been struggling for form lately and his inability to provide the team with a solid start at the top of the innings has exposed the inconsistent middle order. Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinus and Peter Handscomb have shown flashes of form so far but the middle order’s lack of a lynchpin is evident. Steve Smith will most likely be thrust into that role during the World Cup but given his lack of match practice and the fact that he will be returning from injury, Australia would do well to temper expectations from the former skipper. David Warner is also expected to be back in the side following the end of his suspension and he could add firepower and stability to the top order but he too will be returning from an injury layoff.

Quite clearly, in this scenario, Australia’s batsmen will be eager to find a modicum of consistency and rhythm in the remaining three games to assuage the concerns of the selectors and team management. For India, perhaps the biggest dilemma they face is whether or not they choose to experiment with their playing XI in the final three games. India have played with a near full-strength XI in the previous two games yet common sense dictates that even squad members need time in the middle ahead of a tournament like the World Cup. KL Rahul, who will likely be India’s back-up opener, played in the T20I series but has yet to feature in the ODIs and will be keen to make a case for himself should he be given the opportunity to do so. Rishabh Pant is another player who may feature in the fifteen-man squad for the tournament but hasn’t played thus far in the series, although given MS Dhoni’s recent form the youngster would most likely feature in this series as a pure batsman should he be given a game.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was rested for the T20 series and the first couple of ODIS, is part of the squad for the last three ODIs. He hasn’t been at his best in white-ball cricket during recent times but is a genuine threat with the new ball and will be keen to rediscover his rhythm soon. The Indian team management will undoubtedly have an eye on the World Cup but there is also a series to be won. A full house is expected for the contest on the home turf of the talismanic M S Dhoni, and the crowd will be desperate for their favourite soon to produce a strong performance.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye.
3rd odi live scorecricketcricket scoreIND vs AUS Live ScoreIndia vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 2019Live Cricket Scorelive score

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...