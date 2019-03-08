Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia, Live Score, 3rd ODI in Ranchi: Zampa Removes Kohli After Ton

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 8, 2019, 8:26 PM IST

3rd ODI, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi 08 March, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

20:31(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Zampa strikes removes Kohli

3rd time he has dismissed Kohli

Most batsman dismissed by Zampa in ODIs

3- Virat Kohli

2- MS Dhoni, JP Duminy ,K Jadhav, RR Rossouw, Guptill and H Pandya

20:25(IST)

WICKET! Kohli will not be there at the end to guide India home, Zampa gets his revenge. After conceding back-to-back boundaries, he rattles Kohli's stumps. The Indian skipper is dejected, he departs for 123 off 95 balls. What a fine innings

20:23(IST)

Looks like the dew is coming into play indeed, Zampa is struggling to grip the ball. Kohli also seems to be targetting the first three balls of the over to get the runs. Back to back boundaries of Zampa, first one is through the offside and then through the onside.

20:18(IST)
20:16(IST)

Back to back centuries for Kohli

41st ODI ton

25th while chasing a target.

19th as a skipper

8th vs AUS, the second most by a batsman

20:13(IST)

100! Another day, another century. Virat Kohli making the game look ridiculously easy at the moment. There is no stopping him, back to back ODI tons for the Indian captain. He has single handedly kept India in the game here. Can he guide them home?

20:10(IST)

Has he dropped the game there Alex Carey? Maxwell's reaction suggested that was a drop. There was indeed a slight nick on that one, might well be costly for Australia!

20:03(IST)

Vijay Shankar cuts one for a boundary, remember he was batting brilliantly along with Kohli in the previous ODI till he was unfortunately run out. Can he play a match winning knock today?

19:57(IST)

WICKET! Adam Zampa breaks the partnership here which was threatening to take the game away from Australia. Kedar Jadhav looks to go for the sweep shot but completely misses the ball. Jadhav departs for 26 off 39 balls. Kohli doesnt even want a review and rightly so, that's as plumb as they come. 

19:52(IST)

King Kohli seems to have made up his mind here, fantastic shot from the captain as he smashes one through the covers and the ball races away for a boundary. This after he hit one towards fine leg for a four. India slowly but surely gaining some ascendancy here

19:47(IST)

Kohli really taking this game by the scruff of the neck. Gets another boundary as Lyon continues to leak runs here. The Indian skipper is moving through the gears beautifully at the moment. 

19:41(IST)

STAT ATTACK: 3rd fifty runs stand in last 5 ODI. 2nd fifty runs stand between Jadhav and Kohli in ODIs.

19:39(IST)

Almost a wicket for Maxwell! Good delivery that and he beats Kohli all ends up, hits the pad but goes past the keeper for a boundary. Loud appeal as well but it goes for 4 leg byes. After that its Jadhav who comes down the track and hammers one over the bowlers head for a boundary. These two really giving some hope to India

19:34(IST)
19:29(IST)

Kohli celebrates his half-century in style, back to back boundaries here as he moves up the gears. First one, he uses his wrists to hit it past deep backward square leg and then glances one that was on his pads for a boundary. 

19:26(IST)

50! 50th half-century here for Virat Kohli, superb numbers for the Indian captain.  His 6th vs Australia,15th as a skipper and 30th fifty while chasing a target.

IND:108/4

19:20(IST)

Zampa bowling extremely well at the moment, the onus for India is on Kohli. He will have to play another masterful innings if India are to have any chance of coming somewhere close to the Australian total. Right now he is quickly approaching his half-century!

19:14(IST)

Kedar Jadhav has come out to join skipper Kohli here, still many runs required but dew is another factor that Australia will have to deal with. Kohli said that he expects dew to come in around 7!

19:10(IST)

WICKET! Adam Zampa gets the big wicket, MS Dhoni again trying to go for the big hit but the ball is pitched fuller. It takes the inside edge before hitting the stumps. He is disappointed there, departs for 26 and India are 86/4

19:08(IST)

SIX! Dhoni comes down the track and deposits it over midwicket for a maximum. What a shot from the former captain, he is really upping the ante here!

19:03(IST)

STAT ATTACK: When Kohli was on 27* runs Virat Kohli completed 4,000 runs as ODI skipper.

He is  the 12th ODI skipper to this landmark.

4th Indian to this landmark after MS Dhoni (6641), Mohammad Azharuddin (5239) & Sourav Ganguly (5104).

18:55(IST)

Good over for India, Kohli punches one through the offside and the ball rushes away for a boundary. After that 1s and 2s mean India pick 9 runs from the over. 

18:48(IST)
18:43(IST)

Lyon comes into the attack here for Australia, he slips onto the pads and Kohli easily dispatches it towards the fine leg boundary for a four. Much needed for India as well, looks like they will target Lyon here!

18:40(IST)

A couple of very quiet overs here from Australia, Stoinis concedes 1 run and after that Cummins concedes just 3 runs in the over. The strategy seems to be simple as far as India are concerned, with Dhoni at the crease, they're going to try and take this to the end!

18:32(IST)

Two boundaries in the over for local boy MS Dhoni and the crowd roars in approval. More of this required for India. First one is clattered through the off-side and then he brings out the pull shot. Starting to look good Dhoni

18:27(IST)

STAT ATTACK: 

3rd single digit score for Rayudu in 2019

In 10 inns he has scored 247 at an average of 30.47, his lowest in any calendar year

18:23(IST)

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli really have their task cut out here. India need a solid hand from their captain with support from the former captain from other end. Will be interesting to see how they approach the innings from here

18:15(IST)

WICKET! This is turning from bad to worse for India, Cummins with a peach of a delivery. Bowled at 143 kph, it pitches and moves just enough to go through Rayudu's defence. Pegs back the off-stump and India in all sorts of trouble here. Rayudu departs for 2 and India are now 27/3

18:13(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Yet another failure for Dhawan

Dhawan gone for just 1 run.

His last 5 ODI innings are as follow:

1 at Ranchi, today

21 at Nagpur

0 at Hyderabad

6 at Wellington

13 at Hamilton

Adam Zampa celebrates the fall of a wicket.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI, Live Updates: Looks like the dew is coming into play indeed, Zampa is struggling to grip the ball. Kohli also seems to be targetting the first three balls of the over to get the runs. Back to back boundaries of Zampa, first one is through the offside and then through the onside.

Catch all the action and live scores through our live blog.

Having already taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against Australia, India will be eager to seal the contest when the two teams take to the field for the third match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday (March 8). With the World Cup now less than three months away, the Virat Kohli-led side would want to use the remaining matches to fine-tune their combinations while also testing their bench strength ahead of the tournament. For Australia, this will be their last chance to keep the series alive. Having swept the two-match T20I series, the visitors have thus far struggled to assert their authority in the two ODIs in Hyderabad and Nagpur.

Their bowling attack did put in an efficient performance in the second ODI at Nagpur despite Kohli constructing a century, but the batting hasn’t yet clicked, and the issues begin from the top. Skipper Aaron Finch has been struggling for form lately and his inability to provide the team with a solid start at the top of the innings has exposed the inconsistent middle order. Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinus and Peter Handscomb have shown flashes of form so far but the middle order’s lack of a lynchpin is evident. Steve Smith will most likely be thrust into that role during the World Cup but given his lack of match practice and the fact that he will be returning from injury, Australia would do well to temper expectations from the former skipper. David Warner is also expected to be back in the side following the end of his suspension and he could add firepower and stability to the top order but he too will be returning from an injury layoff.

Quite clearly, in this scenario, Australia’s batsmen will be eager to find a modicum of consistency and rhythm in the remaining three games to assuage the concerns of the selectors and team management. For India, perhaps the biggest dilemma they face is whether or not they choose to experiment with their playing XI in the final three games. India have played with a near full-strength XI in the previous two games yet common sense dictates that even squad members need time in the middle ahead of a tournament like the World Cup. KL Rahul, who will likely be India’s back-up opener, played in the T20I series but has yet to feature in the ODIs and will be keen to make a case for himself should he be given the opportunity to do so. Rishabh Pant is another player who may feature in the fifteen-man squad for the tournament but hasn’t played thus far in the series, although given MS Dhoni’s recent form the youngster would most likely feature in this series as a pure batsman should he be given a game.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was rested for the T20 series and the first couple of ODIS, is part of the squad for the last three ODIs. He hasn’t been at his best in white-ball cricket during recent times but is a genuine threat with the new ball and will be keen to rediscover his rhythm soon. The Indian team management will undoubtedly have an eye on the World Cup but there is also a series to be won. A full house is expected for the contest on the home turf of the talismanic M S Dhoni, and the crowd will be desperate for their favourite soon to produce a strong performance.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye.
