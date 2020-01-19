India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI Match in Bangalore: IND Eye Series Win Against Strong Australia

Twenty minutes to the toss which is when Virat Kohli will relieve everyone of the suspense. Are the duo of Dhawan and Rohit fit? Will Rishabh Pant be brought in for this game? Or will KL Rahul continue with the gloves again? Stay tuned!
12:05 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog for the third and final ODI between India and Australia. We are in Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium for what is expected to be an engaging contest between the two old rivals. There's plenty of questions in the build up for Team India. Stay tuned for all the action! We are an hour away from the toss.
12:40 (IST)
Bangalore, Rohit Sharma and Australia are also quite a combination as he scored a big double hundred against them in 2013. If he is fit, he will be raring to go after a not so impressive series so far.
12:32 (IST)
KL Rahul was the star of the show in Rajkot. Here’s what he said about how he worked on building an innings. "I just spoke a lot more to middle-order batsmen. I watched a lot of videos, I spoke a lot to Virat (Kohli), watched a lot of videos of AB or Steve Smith for the matter on how they build their innings," Rahul said. "Kane Williamson, who I have tried to go back and watch some of his videos to see how they build their innings, and how they play in certain situations. Only thing I have tried is how to be better in certain situations. And reading of the game has got a lot better now that I have played in different positions," he added.
12:24 (IST)
The last time these two teams played here in Bangalore was in 2017, it was an epic encounter. A high-scoring match in which the Aussies went on to score a massive 334/5 with David Warner scoring 124. Aaron Finch narrowly missed out on a ton and scored 94. India had a decent chase with Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and Kedar Jadhav scoring fifties, but fell short by 21 runs.
12:11 (IST)
While there's no official update yet, there are reports that the injuries to Dhawan and Rohit are not severe, which means they should play on Sunday. India will need that badly, as they wouldn't want to lose any of the momentum they gained in Rajkot.
India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI Match in Bangalore: IND Eye Series Win Against Strong Australia
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
12:37 (IST)Most important bit of the ground!
12:36 (IST)
