India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 3rd Test Day 2: IND Eye Quick Wickets to Limit AUS Lead

exploit the surface in Indore.

Usman Khawaja was the best batter on show on the opening day as he countered the Indian spinners well before getting caught at mid-wicket by Shubman Gill. He scored 60.

India will rely heavily on their spinners to spin their web around the Australian batters as the visitors have already taken a healthy lead and anything over 100 will start making things difficult for the Asian Giants.

Meanwhile, India’s desperation to get a wicket showed when they lost two reviews in a span of five overs, both against Khawaja. When Ashwin trapped him lbw, India were cautious in taking a review, which later turned out to be a great chance wasted.

Batting coach Vikram Rathour maintained that playing on turners at home remains the team’s strength.

“It is a challenging wicket for sure. More turn than what we expected. May be because of the moisture, the ball turned sharply in the morning. We could have made more runs for sure but I don’t think anyone played poor or rash cricket. We just had an off day as a batting unit,” Rathour said in a media interaction.

When asked about the risk of playing on turners, Rathour said they could be at the receiving end at times but remains the team’s strength.

“Of course you can get out as a batting unit at times but we do prefer to play on turning tracks. That is our strength, that is where we are really good as a unit. To be fair this is a one off wicket.

“I don’t think the earlier two wickets were bad wickets. It is may be drier than we expected and we saw that. It did a lot more on first day of the Test match than what we expected,” said the former India opener.

