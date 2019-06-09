India vs Australia Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in London: Warner Survives Close Call

DRAMA! Inside edge from David Warner and it crashes onto the stumps but not hard enough. Bails though refuse to come off the groove! Warner survives a really close call here. To rub salt into the wounds, next ball goes for a boundary!
INDIA SCORE 352: And Rahul ends the innings with a classy four. This is an excellent show by the Indians to reach 352/5 in their fifty overs. Kohli, Pandya and Dhawan took India to this humoungous total.
OUT: And Rahul is the new man at the crease. He dispatches the first ball he faces for a big six. The next ball fetches just a single and Kohli is back on strike. And Kohli is out on the second last ball for 82. India are 348/5.
OUT: Stoinis comes on for the last over and Dhoni hits the ball straight back to Stoinis. Dhoni is out for 27 from 14 balls. An excellent cameo from Dhoni. India are 338/4.
SIX: Dhoni is looking in exceptional form. A pcay delivery from Starc just sails into the crowd over mid wicket. He follows it up with a four in the same direction. After 49 overs India have moved to 338/3.
SIX: Starc has been fired for a six by Kohli over covers. Excellent shot by him and he is certainly approaching his ton. And in the same over Dhoni gets a four too over the keeper's head. After 47 overs India are now 316/3.
OUT: Another four for Pandya. He is in excellent form and that's showing. Cummins looks clueless at the moment as he bowls a wide on the next ball. And 300 is up for India now. But in the same over Pandya gives a simple catch to Finch. He goes for 48. India are 301/3.
SIX: Starc starts the 45th over. But he is their death bowling specialist. It will be tough to get him away. Kohli edges one but the ball just falls short of the third man fielder. Kohli on the next ball gets a six. So after 45 overs it's 293/2.
SIX, FOUR: Pandya is unstoppable at the moment. Pandya just plays a straight shot over Cummins' head for a six. The next ball he cuts the bowler for a four. Pandya has changed the course of this match. But Aussies are throwing themselves around in the field too. India are now 281/2 after 44 overs.
FIFTY FOR KOHLI: On to the final 10 overs of the innings and Maxwell starts the 41st over. And Kohli has a fifty here in 55 balls. That's his 50th fifty in his career. Pandya takes over from there and hits Maxwell for a big six. That is excellent batting. India are 246/2.
FOUR: And Pandya has a four too. That would give him a lot of confidence to go berserk on this slow pitch and take India to a huge total. India have enough resources in their ranks to reach that total. India are 236/2 after 40 overs.
KARTHIK LAKSHAMANAN: Hardik in. Literally runs in from stairs to the pitch. Looks energetic!
OUT: And Shikhar Dhawan finally departs. He tries to smack Starc over midwicket but ends up giving a simple catch to Nathan Lyon. Dhawan goes for 117 from 109 balls. India are now 220/2 in 37 overs.
200 FOR INDIA: Dhawan is not finished as yet. He comes down the track and dispatches the ball to long on boundary for a four. Then he plays an inside-out shot through covers for a four. India are on a roll here. 200 too comes up in Maxwell over. India are 201/1 in 34 overs.
100 FOR DHAWAN: Kohli is looking good today. He has just slapped one from Stoinis but it's close enough to a fielder. He still manages to get a four. And it's a hundred for Dhawan. But not before a bit of drama. Kohli looks for a quick run, but the close in fielder throws at the stumps. Dhawan gets his ton on an overthrow.
Karthik Lakshamanan: There is a sense of audacity around Kohli today. He just looks in superb touch. Against South Africa, he looked a bit cautious. Very different today, even his defensive shots look assured. India are 178/1 after 31 overs.
MISS: Dhawan survies a close chance. Cummins bowls a slower short one and Dhawan tries to scoop him, but gets an outside edge instead. Carey was close to taking the catch. India are 164/1 after 29 overs.
Great first over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, on the money right from the first ball. Finch plays a shot straight down the ground which hits the stumps. Australia are now 3/0 after the 1st over.
19:22 (IST)
Australia haven't lost a World Cup match while batting second since being beaten by Pakistan in 1999 (at Headingley). This stat makes my head spin.
This is now India's 4th highest team total in the WC
INDIA SCORE 352: And Rahul ends the innings with a classy four. This is an excellent show by the Indians to reach 352/5 in their fifty overs. Kohli, Pandya and Dhawan took India to this humoungous total.
OUT: And Rahul is the new man at the crease. He dispatches the first ball he faces for a big six. The next ball fetches just a single and Kohli is back on strike. And Kohli is out on the second last ball for 82. India are 348/5.
OUT: Stoinis comes on for the last over and Dhoni hits the ball straight back to Stoinis. Dhoni is out for 27 from 14 balls. An excellent cameo from Dhoni. India are 338/4.
SIX: Dhoni is looking in exceptional form. A pcay delivery from Starc just sails into the crowd over mid wicket. He follows it up with a four in the same direction. After 49 overs India have moved to 338/3.
Hardik Pandya is standing deeper and deeper in his crease year on year in his ODI career, making contact later and later. This is the product of his evolving technique which is seeing him open up his body to establish a solid hitting base. #CWC19pic.twitter.com/gjD6Q8d2r2
SIX: Starc has been fired for a six by Kohli over covers. Excellent shot by him and he is certainly approaching his ton. And in the same over Dhoni gets a four too over the keeper's head. After 47 overs India are now 316/3.
OUT: Another four for Pandya. He is in excellent form and that's showing. Cummins looks clueless at the moment as he bowls a wide on the next ball. And 300 is up for India now. But in the same over Pandya gives a simple catch to Finch. He goes for 48. India are 301/3.
SIX: Starc starts the 45th over. But he is their death bowling specialist. It will be tough to get him away. Kohli edges one but the ball just falls short of the third man fielder. Kohli on the next ball gets a six. So after 45 overs it's 293/2.
SIX, FOUR: Pandya is unstoppable at the moment. Pandya just plays a straight shot over Cummins' head for a six. The next ball he cuts the bowler for a four. Pandya has changed the course of this match. But Aussies are throwing themselves around in the field too. India are now 281/2 after 44 overs.
India need couple of really big overs. That way they can reach over 320. And Pandya once again targets the midwicket boundary for a six. Zampa cannot believe his eyes. But the next ball fetches two runs. India are 267/2 after 43 overs.
FIFTY FOR KOHLI: On to the final 10 overs of the innings and Maxwell starts the 41st over. And Kohli has a fifty here in 55 balls. That's his 50th fifty in his career. Pandya takes over from there and hits Maxwell for a big six. That is excellent batting. India are 246/2.
FOUR: And Pandya has a four too. That would give him a lot of confidence to go berserk on this slow pitch and take India to a huge total. India have enough resources in their ranks to reach that total. India are 236/2 after 40 overs.
Australia are struggling to get wickets here. India on the other hand, need to pick up the scoring rate. Kohli, in the meantime is taking the attack to Coulter-Nile as he pulls him for a four. This is the time India really need to step up the scoring rate before Starc comes back into the attack. After 36 overs India are 213/1.
200 FOR INDIA: Dhawan is not finished as yet. He comes down the track and dispatches the ball to long on boundary for a four. Then he plays an inside-out shot through covers for a four. India are on a roll here. 200 too comes up in Maxwell over. India are 201/1 in 34 overs.
Rohit last game, Shikhar this game. Pieces falling in places for India. #ICCCWC2019
100 FOR DHAWAN: Kohli is looking good today. He has just slapped one from Stoinis but it's close enough to a fielder. He still manages to get a four. And it's a hundred for Dhawan. But not before a bit of drama. Kohli looks for a quick run, but the close in fielder throws at the stumps. Dhawan gets his ton on an overthrow.
Karthik Lakshamanan: There is a sense of audacity around Kohli today. He just looks in superb touch. Against South Africa, he looked a bit cautious. Very different today, even his defensive shots look assured. India are 178/1 after 31 overs.
MISS: Dhawan survies a close chance. Cummins bowls a slower short one and Dhawan tries to scoop him, but gets an outside edge instead. Carey was close to taking the catch. India are 164/1 after 29 overs.
India's formidable duo 🔥 They're only second to one of India's greatest opening batsmen pair, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.
Maxwell starts a fresh over. Dhawan is slowly approaching his ton. India are well in command at the moment. Wickets are still hard to come by for the Aussies. Just four runs come from the over as India move to 157/1 in 28 overs.
Great first over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, on the money right from the first ball. Finch plays a shot straight down the ground which hits the stumps. Australia are now 3/0 after the 1st over.
19:22 (IST)
India post 352/5
This is now India's 4th highest team total in the WC
India need couple of really big overs. That way they can reach over 320. And Pandya once again targets the midwicket boundary for a six. Zampa cannot believe his eyes. But the next ball fetches two runs. India are 267/2 after 43 overs.
Australia are struggling to get wickets here. India on the other hand, need to pick up the scoring rate. Kohli, in the meantime is taking the attack to Coulter-Nile as he pulls him for a four. This is the time India really need to step up the scoring rate before Starc comes back into the attack. After 36 overs India are 213/1.
200 FOR INDIA: Dhawan is not finished as yet. He comes down the track and dispatches the ball to long on boundary for a four. Then he plays an inside-out shot through covers for a four. India are on a roll here. 200 too comes up in Maxwell over. India are 201/1 in 34 overs.
100 FOR DHAWAN: Kohli is looking good today. He has just slapped one from Stoinis but it's close enough to a fielder. He still manages to get a four. And it's a hundred for Dhawan. But not before a bit of drama. Kohli looks for a quick run, but the close in fielder throws at the stumps. Dhawan gets his ton on an overthrow.
Karthik Lakshamanan: There is a sense of audacity around Kohli today. He just looks in superb touch. Against South Africa, he looked a bit cautious. Very different today, even his defensive shots look assured. India are 178/1 after 31 overs.
MISS: Dhawan survies a close chance. Cummins bowls a slower short one and Dhawan tries to scoop him, but gets an outside edge instead. Carey was close to taking the catch. India are 164/1 after 29 overs.
Maxwell starts a fresh over. Dhawan is slowly approaching his ton. India are well in command at the moment. Wickets are still hard to come by for the Aussies. Just four runs come from the over as India move to 157/1 in 28 overs.
