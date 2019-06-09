starts in
India vs Australia Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in London: Warner Survives Close Call

Cricketnext Staff | June 9, 2019, 7:30 PM IST

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 19:29 (IST)

    DRAMA! Inside edge from David Warner and it crashes onto the stumps but not hard enough. Bails though refuse to come off the groove! Warner survives a really close call here. To rub salt into the wounds, next ball goes for a boundary!

  • 18:51 (IST)

    INDIA SCORE 352: And Rahul ends the innings with a classy four. This is an excellent show by the Indians to reach 352/5 in their fifty overs. Kohli, Pandya and Dhawan took India to this humoungous total. 

  • 18:49 (IST)

    OUT: And Rahul is the new man at the crease. He dispatches the first ball he faces for a big six. The next ball fetches just a single and Kohli is back on strike. And Kohli is out on the second last ball for 82. India are 348/5. 

  • 18:45 (IST)

    OUT: Stoinis comes on for the last over and Dhoni hits the ball straight back to Stoinis. Dhoni is out for 27 from 14 balls. An excellent cameo from Dhoni. India are 338/4. 

  • 18:43 (IST)

    SIX: Dhoni is looking in exceptional form. A pcay delivery from Starc just sails into the crowd over mid wicket. He follows it up with a four in the same direction. After 49 overs India have moved to 338/3. 

  • 18:33 (IST)

    SIX: Starc has been fired for a six by Kohli over covers. Excellent shot by him and he is certainly approaching his ton. And in the same over Dhoni gets a four too over the keeper's head. After 47 overs India are now 316/3. 

  • 18:25 (IST)

    OUT: Another four for Pandya. He is in excellent form and that's showing. Cummins looks clueless at the moment as he bowls a wide on the next ball. And 300 is up for India now. But in the same over Pandya gives a simple catch to Finch. He goes for 48. India are 301/3. 

  • 18:19 (IST)

    SIX: Starc starts the 45th over. But he is their death bowling specialist. It will be tough to get him away. Kohli edges one but the ball just falls short of the third man fielder. Kohli on the next ball gets a six. So after 45 overs it's 293/2. 

  • 18:15 (IST)

    SIX, FOUR: Pandya is unstoppable at the moment. Pandya just plays a straight shot over Cummins' head for a six. The next ball he cuts the bowler for a four. Pandya has changed the course of this match. But Aussies are throwing themselves around in the field too. India are now 281/2 after 44 overs. 

  • 18:00 (IST)

    FIFTY FOR KOHLI: On to the final 10 overs of the innings and Maxwell starts the 41st over. And Kohli has a fifty here in 55 balls. That's his 50th fifty in his career. Pandya takes over from there and hits Maxwell for a big six. That is excellent batting. India are 246/2. 

  • 17:56 (IST)

    FOUR: And Pandya has a four too. That would give him a lot of confidence to go berserk on this slow pitch and take India to a huge total. India have enough resources in their ranks to reach that total. India are 236/2 after 40 overs. 

  • 17:46 (IST)

    KARTHIK LAKSHAMANAN: Hardik in. Literally runs in from stairs to the pitch. Looks energetic!

  • 17:45 (IST)

    OUT: And Shikhar Dhawan finally departs. He tries to smack Starc over midwicket but ends up giving a simple catch to Nathan Lyon. Dhawan goes for 117 from 109 balls. India are now 220/2 in 37 overs. 

  • 17:31 (IST)

    200 FOR INDIA: Dhawan is not finished as yet. He comes down the track and dispatches the ball to long on boundary for a four. Then he plays an inside-out shot through covers for a four. India are on a roll here. 200 too comes up in Maxwell over. India are 201/1 in 34 overs. 

  • 17:23 (IST)

    100 FOR DHAWAN: Kohli is looking good today. He has just slapped one from Stoinis but it's close enough to a fielder. He still manages to get a four. And it's a hundred for Dhawan. But not before a bit of drama. Kohli looks for a quick run, but the close in fielder throws at the stumps. Dhawan gets his ton on an overthrow. 

  • 17:16 (IST)

    Karthik ​Lakshamanan: There is a sense of audacity around Kohli today. He just looks in superb touch. Against South Africa, he looked a bit cautious. Very different today, even his defensive shots look assured. India are 178/1 after 31 overs. 

  • 17:10 (IST)

    MISS: Dhawan survies a close chance. Cummins bowls a slower short one and Dhawan tries to scoop him, but gets an outside edge instead. Carey was close to taking the catch. India are 164/1 after 29 overs. 

India vs Australia in the ICC World Cup 2019 on June 9 (Sunday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at Kennington Oval, London and will begin at 1500 HRS IST. (IND vs AUS live)

India will be looking to register their second win while Australia will look for their third win and to move at top spot in Points table. Currently India are at seventh position while Australia are at third.

PREVIEW: Finally, we can focus on the real deal. A wet, dull and gloomy Friday cancelled training sessions and saw off-the-field non-news grabbing headlines and being blown out of proportion. Fortunately, all that changed on Saturday, the eve of the India - Australia clash at the Oval. The sun was out, the forecast improved, and the teams were back in training. That's how it should be, for Sunday will see two fierce rivals with rich historical, and recent, rivalry take on each other. Australia have had the better of the two in World Cup history - the broadcasters too are marketing the game on those lines - but the contest couldn't be more even now. India are ranked higher in ODIs after a consistent run over the last two years. Australia, who seemed down and out last year, have lifted their game right in time for the World Cup. The see-saw fortunes have been on display this year. India defeated Australia in Australia. Australia defeated India in India. Both sides are unbeaten in this World Cup, with Australia playing two and India one. In fact, Australia have won their last 10 ODIs.

India identified their best combination in the very first game, and in the process set themselves a template. Early wickets with the new ball, check. Spinners among the wickets in the middle overs, check. Pacers back in action in the death, check. Top order batsman batting through, check. Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Rohit Sharma - all up and running early. Such victories early in the tournament are bound to make the side confident about their game plan. Australia, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of a hard-fought win. They were 38 for 4 - bounced out by the big West Indian pacers - before Steve Smith's experience and Nathan Coulter-Nile's adventurous knock bailed them out. They were under pressure in the defence too, but Mitchell Starc's five-for ensured a close win. Such victories early in the tournament will lift spirits in the side. As cliched as it sounds, how the teams begin in the game could well decide the end. Australia got away against West Indies after a poor start but that's unlikely against India. West Indies didn't have spinners to strike in the middle overs. India have Kuldeep and Chahal, who both have had success against Australia in the past. But flip it around, and things look bright for Australia. If they can negotiate Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, they are known to attack India's spin duo. Australia score quicker off Chahal and Kuldeep than any other side, but whether they can do that with both operating in tandem is to be seen.

India too can ill-afford to have a poor start, for they have some middle order concerns. The small target set by South Africa meant their middle order wasn't tested, but that could come into play against Australia. Fortunately for them, their key players in the top order have terrific records against Australia. Rohit's average against Australia is 61.87, around 12 more than his career average. Between Virat Kohli and Rohit, there are 15 centuries against Australia with the captain scoring eight of those. But not many of those have come when both Starc and Pat Cummins have operated together, and that's what makes the battle hard to call. The pitch for the game is the same as the one used in the tournament opener between New Zealand and Bangladesh which saw spinners enjoying success. The fact that it was covered due to steady rain on Friday would have made it damp, but the grass was largely shaven off 24 hours before the game. For all the talk around pacers from both sides, we could see plenty of cutters and slowers ones like in the tournament opener. If that's the case, India's bowling attack could be better equipped to exploit conditions. It's unlikely that either side will make changes to their winning combination, although Australia's top order had a wobble. A few months earlier, India would have gone into the game as clear favourites. But Australia's resurgence since the tour of India makes this a tough game to call. The last week has seen a few close games spicing up the World Cup after a slow start, and the India - Australia clash could only make it better.

Possible XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(capt), KL Rahul, MS Dhoni(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Aaron Finch(capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

CricketNext

