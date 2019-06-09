starts in
India vs Australia Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in London: Dhoni's Army Insignia in Focus as IND Take on AUS

Cricketnext Staff | June 9, 2019, 1:31 PM IST

  • 12:44 (IST)

    And it's the big game between India and Australia. Both teams are undefeated in the tournament till now and would like to continue that way. India have won one match while the Aussies have emerged victorious in two. Hello and welcome to the live blog of this match and follow all the live scores and updates from India vs Australia match.

13:31 (IST)

The former captain added: “I'm more concerned to what led to him playing that shot. What was he thinking?" The composition of India's bowling attack is unlikely to prompt the same type of queries against the bumper, but Jasprit Bumrah’s performance against South Africa in their only performance to date in this competition – especially his wondrous opening burst – won’t have escaped Finch. As the Australian skipper said himself before leaving for England, there was a point in their last home summer when there was almost nothing he could do to repel the Indian spearhead.

13:24 (IST)

Less persuasive was Usman Khawaja, who won the final batting spot in Australia’s starting XI over Shaun Marsh but was worked over in classic fashion by the Windies quicks. Discombobulated after a second blow to the helmet in as many weeks, he played a shot that was emblematic of a broader lapse for the top order against the short ball. Whether or not he retains his spot – despite the magnificent form he showed at the top of the list in Warner’s absence – is not yet clear. “I'm not going to teach him how to play a cover drive or a pull shot, I need to know what's going through his mind in moments like that,” Ponting explained the quandary. “If I can help in some way just to get him through a situation like that and give him something else or something different to think about, I think that's a huge part of coaching.”

13:13 (IST)

India will point at MS Dhoni’s absence at the pointy end of that series as Australia can for not having Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. The performance of the latter against the West Indies had a lot to it but, overall, was the best evidence yet that the left-armer still retains all the tools that earned him the Player of the World Cup gong four years ago. “He's become the fastest ever to 150 one-day wickets in the history of the game so he's obviously done lots of things right through his career,” said Ponting, hinting at criticism of the attack-leader last Australian summer where Shane Warne (among others) called for his head. “It's great for the team but it's also a real confidence boost for him. It’s probably only his second game in six months. To come back and get a five-for (including 4/2 in 11 balls) was outstanding.”

13:03 (IST)

Given the contrasting conditions and team composition, that might not count for an awful lot. But it does mean that the Australians – who won’t start as favourites - do arrive with a bit of wind at their back and this renewed self-belief. “Winning those last three games is really important for us in India,” he said. “Whenever you're playing India, you have to believe that you can beat them because they're a world-class side. They've got some all-time great players, no doubt about that. So to be able to beat them in their home conditions three times in a row was really important for the confidence of the side.”

12:56 (IST)

“You take a lot of belief,” acknowledged Ponting, the newly-minted Australian assistant coach. That belief now moves south from Nottingham to The Oval in London for one of the marquee matches of any World Cup: the blockbuster against arch-rivals India. A contest that can so often serve as a proxy as to who sits at the top of the cricketing world. These teams know each other well. Too well, arguably, with host boards routinely scheduling contests against each other due to the riches these fixtures deliver. The two sides have already played two full ODI series in 2019, with India winning 2-1 away from home then visiting Australians turning the tables for a 3-2 triumph after trailing two sets to love. It started an unbeaten run of ten ODIs where the resurgent reigning world champions haven’t been bested.

12:52 (IST)

Some wins are bigger than others. When, in a generation from now, a young cricket nut goes back through the card of the 2019 World Cup and happens upon Australia overcoming the West Indies, it won’t come close to conveying the importance. It was made of tough stuff. On several occasions, Aaron Finch’s side were one punch away from being floored. But they held on - just. The reward was a chance to snatch it late and they did. As Ricky Ponting knows from 2003, when his side found unorthodox routes to victory against both England and New Zealand, those are the moments that define a side in a tournament such as the World Cup.

12:44 (IST)

And it's the big game between India and Australia. Both teams are undefeated in the tournament till now and would like to continue that way. India have won one match while the Aussies have emerged victorious in two. Hello and welcome to the live blog of this match and follow all the live scores and updates from India vs Australia match.

India vs Australia Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in London: Dhoni's Army Insignia in Focus as IND Take on AUS

India vs Australia Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Ind vs Aus Match in London Latest Updates: The former captain added: “I'm more concerned to what led to him playing that shot. What was he thinking?" The composition of India's bowling attack is unlikely to prompt the same type of queries against the bumper, but Jasprit Bumrah’s performance against South Africa in their only performance to date in this competition – especially his wondrous opening burst – won’t have escaped Finch. As the Australian skipper said himself before leaving for England, there was a point in their last home summer when there was almost nothing he could do to repel the Indian spearhead.

India vs Australia in the ICC World Cup 2019 on June 9 (Sunday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at Kennington Oval, London and will begin at 1500 HRS IST. (IND vs AUS live)

India will be looking to register their second win while Australia will look for their third win and to move at top spot in Points table. Currently India are at seventh position while Australia are at third.

PREVIEW: Finally, we can focus on the real deal. A wet, dull and gloomy Friday cancelled training sessions and saw off-the-field non-news grabbing headlines and being blown out of proportion. Fortunately, all that changed on Saturday, the eve of the India - Australia clash at the Oval. The sun was out, the forecast improved, and the teams were back in training. That's how it should be, for Sunday will see two fierce rivals with rich historical, and recent, rivalry take on each other. Australia have had the better of the two in World Cup history - the broadcasters too are marketing the game on those lines - but the contest couldn't be more even now. India are ranked higher in ODIs after a consistent run over the last two years. Australia, who seemed down and out last year, have lifted their game right in time for the World Cup. The see-saw fortunes have been on display this year. India defeated Australia in Australia. Australia defeated India in India. Both sides are unbeaten in this World Cup, with Australia playing two and India one. In fact, Australia have won their last 10 ODIs.

India identified their best combination in the very first game, and in the process set themselves a template. Early wickets with the new ball, check. Spinners among the wickets in the middle overs, check. Pacers back in action in the death, check. Top order batsman batting through, check. Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Rohit Sharma - all up and running early. Such victories early in the tournament are bound to make the side confident about their game plan. Australia, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of a hard-fought win. They were 38 for 4 - bounced out by the big West Indian pacers - before Steve Smith's experience and Nathan Coulter-Nile's adventurous knock bailed them out. They were under pressure in the defence too, but Mitchell Starc's five-for ensured a close win. Such victories early in the tournament will lift spirits in the side. As cliched as it sounds, how the teams begin in the game could well decide the end. Australia got away against West Indies after a poor start but that's unlikely against India. West Indies didn't have spinners to strike in the middle overs. India have Kuldeep and Chahal, who both have had success against Australia in the past. But flip it around, and things look bright for Australia. If they can negotiate Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, they are known to attack India's spin duo. Australia score quicker off Chahal and Kuldeep than any other side, but whether they can do that with both operating in tandem is to be seen.

India too can ill-afford to have a poor start, for they have some middle order concerns. The small target set by South Africa meant their middle order wasn't tested, but that could come into play against Australia. Fortunately for them, their key players in the top order have terrific records against Australia. Rohit's average against Australia is 61.87, around 12 more than his career average. Between Virat Kohli and Rohit, there are 15 centuries against Australia with the captain scoring eight of those. But not many of those have come when both Starc and Pat Cummins have operated together, and that's what makes the battle hard to call. The pitch for the game is the same as the one used in the tournament opener between New Zealand and Bangladesh which saw spinners enjoying success. The fact that it was covered due to steady rain on Friday would have made it damp, but the grass was largely shaven off 24 hours before the game. For all the talk around pacers from both sides, we could see plenty of cutters and slowers ones like in the tournament opener. If that's the case, India's bowling attack could be better equipped to exploit conditions. It's unlikely that either side will make changes to their winning combination, although Australia's top order had a wobble. A few months earlier, India would have gone into the game as clear favourites. But Australia's resurgence since the tour of India makes this a tough game to call. The last week has seen a few close games spicing up the World Cup after a slow start, and the India - Australia clash could only make it better.

Possible XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(capt), KL Rahul, MS Dhoni(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Aaron Finch(capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

