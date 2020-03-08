India vs Australia Live Score, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final: Healy Gives Australia Quick Start
India Women vs Australia Women live cricket score and latest Update of ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2020 final match at News18.com that includes ball by ball commentary, latest cricket score and many more.
Two runs from the last over of the Power Play, bowled by Gayakwad. Australia 49 for no loss in 6 overs.
12:52 (IST)
The runs just continue to rain. India continue their sloppy fielding, a Poonam Yadav misfield giving Mooney a boundary. She follows it up with another four through covers. Australia 47 for no loss in 5 overs.
12:48 (IST)
Gayakwad drops a tough return chance off Beth Mooney. That's two catches India have dropped already, which is adding to their woes. Australia 37/0 in 4 overs.
12:45 (IST)
23 runs in 2 overs off Deepti Sharma. She's in absolutely no rhythm, and Australia are racing away. The game is slipping away from India too. Australia 32/0 in 3 overs as Rajeshwari Gayakwad comes on.
12:40 (IST)
The runs just continue to flow. Two boundaries for Healy in the second over, bowled by Shikha Pandey. She has raced to 21 off 10 already, India reeling under pressure. Australia 23/0 in 2.
12:35 (IST)
FOUR: Deepti Sharma will start the proceedings for India. Healy goes down the track and gets a four. And now Healy cuts the ball for a four. This is an excellent start for Australia. Threefours mean 4 runs come from the over. It is 14/0.
11:59 (IST)
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
11:54 (IST)
Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt
11:52 (IST)
TOSS: Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first.
11:28 (IST)
It's time for the women's T20 World Cup final between India and Australia. While India are in their first final of the event, Aussies are playing their sixth. It's going to be an uphill task for the Indian girls and they would certainly be the underdogs. Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match.
Two runs from the last over of the Power Play, bowled by Gayakwad. Australia 49 for no loss in 6 overs.
Aussie openers are making their way to the middle, and Indians have a big taks up their sleeve.
India had defeated Australia by 17 runs in the opening match of the tournament but Harmanpreet said it would be a fresh start for the two teams. "One thing, we have to keep in mind Sunday is a fresh day, a fresh start. We have to start from ball one," he said. "We've done quite well in the league games. Both teams are under pressure and both are capable of winning."
India vs Australia Live Score, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final: Healy Gives Australia Quick Start
India Women vs Australia Women live cricket score and latest Update of ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2020 final match at News18.com that includes ball by ball commentary, latest cricket score and many more.
HIGHLIGHTS
India had defeated Australia by 17 runs in the opening match of the tournament but Harmanpreet said it would be a fresh start for the two teams. "One thing, we have to keep in mind Sunday is a fresh day, a fresh start. We have to start from ball one," he said. "We've done quite well in the league games. Both teams are under pressure and both are capable of winning."
