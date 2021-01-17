India vs Australia, Live Score, IND v AUS, 4th Test, Day 3 Brisbane: Indian Batsmen Look for Big Partnership

India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test at Brisbane, Day 3 - Rohit Sharma's dismissal has raised a few eyebrows after the Indian vice captain threw caution to the wind and was dismissed for 44 runs. When it was looking that the Hitman would go on and get a solid half-century, he let his fans down once again in the process. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was apparently miffed at the Mumbai Cricketer.

Day 2 report: A thunderstorm during the tea break led to the final session of the second day of the fourth Test between Australia and India at the Gabba on Saturday to be called off. Heavy rain was still falling when the third session was scheduled to begin, with water pooling at the edge of the covers. The ground quickly resembled a lake as the rain continued to blanket the Gabba ground. Earlier in the second session, Australia claimed the vital wicket of Rohit Sharma 20 minutes before tea to seize the momentum in the series-deciding Test. Sharma had been in full flow, striking 40 stylish runs from 74 deliveries with six boundaries. But with the score on 60 for the loss of opener Shubman Gill (7), Sharma threw his wicket away when he charged off-spinner Nathan Lyon, only managing to sky a ball to Mitchell Starc at deep mid-on.

India went into the tea break on the second day at 62 for two, with Cheteshwar Pujara on eight alongside skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who was on two.Pat Cummins made the early breakthrough for the hosts when Gill got a thick edge and Steve Smith took a sharp catch at second slip.

Australia held a slight advantage at tea, leading by 307 runs after they were bowled out for 369 on the stroke of lunch.After resuming at 274 for five, the Australians lost five wickets in the morning session including the overnight batsmen Tim Paine and Cameron Green.