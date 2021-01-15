CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test at Brisbane, Day 1: AUS Opt to Bat, Debuts for Natarajan, Sundar; Agarwal, Thakur in

India vs Australia, 4th Test at Brisbane, Day1, Live Scores and Updates: T Natarajan is Test player No.300 for India. What a story this has been for the 29-year-old. First Indian player to make ODI, T20I and Test debuts in the same tour.

India vs Australia (TEST)

MATCH YET TO BEGIN

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

4th Test TEST, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 15 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

0/0

(0.0) RR 0.0

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India

India

Highlights

Live Blog

05:22 (IST)

As we wait for the action to begin here's something to munch on: ON THE BLOGS - AYAZA MEMON writes, After India’s Houdini Act at the SCG, Pressure on Australia at Fortress Gabba.  "Given all the handicaps, Rahane and Co will actually enjoy being in a ‘nothing to lose, everything to gain’ situation. Moral victory in the series is already India's, irrespective of the outcome at Brisbane. The pressure is entirely on Australia to prevent the Border-Gavaskar trophy from flying back to India."

05:20 (IST)

Shardul Thakur is also getting a game, his second Test - but after he hobbled off the field during his debut Test against West Indies in 2018 in Hyderabad just bowling 1.4 overs - this is practically his debut all over again. So, Mohammad Siraj, who was essentially an understudy to the Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Umesh Yadav ahead of the Test series, finds himself the lead bowler of the Indian attack - with experience of two Tests - on a fast bowler's paradise. 

05:15 (IST)

Mayank Agarwal, after getting dropped owing to a poor run of form, has a chance to redeem himself in the middle-order. Generally considered a very good player against spinners, Agarwal would be hoping to do well against Nathan Lyon, who by the way is playing his 100th Test match  

05:11 (IST)

T Natarajan is Test player No.300 for India. What a story this has been for the 29-year-old. First Indian player to make ODI, T20I and Test debuts in the same tour. T20 specialists Washington Sundar and Natarajan stayed back with the team as net bowlers for the Test series and here they are making their debut under trying circumstances for India      

05:07 (IST)

Ashwin also misses out from the match, due to back spasms. This might not be the best of news for India, but a chance for the youngsters to prove their mettle. 

05:06 (IST)

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan

05:04 (IST)

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

05:01 (IST)

TOSS: Tim Paine has won the toss and opted to bat here. India have two debutants here.

04:51 (IST)

What a moment

04:50 (IST)

And it's confirmed. T Natarajan and Washington Sundar make their Test debuts against Australia at the Gabba.  What a day for the two Tamil Nadu youngsters. 

04:48 (IST)

Two debuts likely for India

04:43 (IST)

"He is entitled to his opinion, it does not affect us one bit, if anything it is adding to the Test match. Sunny can keep saying what he wants to say, but in the end, we do not have anything to do with him," said Paine during a virtual press conference.

04:35 (IST)

Australia skipper Tim Paine has drawn a lot of criticism for his leadership skills and also his behaviour during the Sydney Test against India. Former skipper Sunil Gavaskar had also said that his days as a skipper are numbered. Responding to these comments, Paine said, "I am not going to get into it. Going back and forth with Sunil Gavaskar, do not think I am going to win that.

04:30 (IST)

Akhtar credited the visitors for their tremendous effort and praised their grit for not letting the Test match slip away from them. He appreciated everyone in whole team, including spinner, tail-enders and fast bowlers. He especially appreciated Bumrah for putting in his 100% effort. He also backed them to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the second time, having clinched it in their last tour in 2018-19.

04:24 (IST)

India, having written off by many ahead of the final day of the Sydney Test, batted out 131 overs losing five wickets in pursuit of a mammoth 407-run target to register a memorable draw and keep the four-match series alive. Akhtar, now a cricket expert and commentator who never shies away from complimenting players when they perform well, in his video said that as the India-Australia reaches its final stage, he is of the opinion that ‘India has got it in them to win the series’. He went to add that even if the team is plagued with injury concerns and other pertinent issues, the Indian reserve bench has to believe that they can do it. "They need to give one last effort and they can win the series," he said in his video.

04:20 (IST)

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Akhtar also praised Team India for their hard-fought draw against Australia in the third Test. The former pacer feels that India’s valiant effort in the Sydney Test was nothing short of a brilliant show. He added that if India go on to win the fourth Test, it will not only be the greatest series win, but will also go down as one of the best finishes in the history of the game.

04:16 (IST)

After seizing a memorable draw from the jaws of defeat in their previous encounter, Team India will look to upstage Australia in the fourth and final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at The Gabba on Friday. Even though the odds are against the visitors in the upcoming deciding fixture, but former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar feels that the Asian side is bound to win the historic series.

04:10 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the first day of the fourth Test between India and Australia in Brisbane. The series is on the line here, as both the teams are currently level at 1-1. But probably for India these are not the best of conditions. The pitch will be full of pace and bounce, and Indi will be sans the presence of their key players. Let us see if they can stop the Aussies from winning. 

Brisbane Test Match Centre: LIVE SCORE | LIVE BLOG 

Ashwin also misses out from the match, due to back spasms. This might not be the best of news for India, but a chance for the youngsters to prove their mettle.

PREVIEW

Injury after injury. Issues with bubble life for multiple months. Issues with facilities. Losing key players at crucial times. India have battled them all in the ongoing Test series in Australia. Almost miraculously, the series is at 1-1 going into the decider at Gabba in Brisbane.

Coach Justin Langer Lashes Out Against Michael Vaughan’s Criticism of Steve Smith

Everyone wrote off India after the 36 all out in Adelaide, especially with Virat Kohli returning home for the birth of his first child. But then, Melbourne happened. But the troubles continued with India losing key players through the next few days. But then, they batted out four sessions to hold on to dear life and came up with a draw in Sydney. Incredibly enough, in many phases during the final day's play, India were in a position to even win the game.

Now, after denting the ego of the Australians with their bruised and battered bodies in a Sydney epic, India will take no prisoners in a 'winners take all' fourth Test, starting Friday on the liveliest of tracks in the series. Nobody expected it to get this far, but Australia need a win to regain Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Even a draw will be enough for India to retain it for another couple of years.

WHAT: India vs Australia, 4th Test

WHEN: 5am IST, January 15-19

WHERE:  Gabba, Brisbane

TELECAST: Sony Network

LIVE STREAMING: Sony Liv

There are times when the human body responds differently to the adrenaline rush and the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari have given their million fans a reason to believe in their gumption that was on display in Sydney.

Tim Paine Responds to Sunil Gavaskar's Criticism of Him After Sydney Test

Jasprit Bumrah played with an abdominal strain and didn't want to come out even though the experience was painful and Ravindra Jadeja with a broken thumb was ready to do what Malcolm Marshall did with a fractured wrist three decades back.

They battled against everybody -- the racist ones in the galleries, the abusive one behind the stumps and those lethal ones with the shiny red nut that broke a few bones but could not shake the steely resolve of the Indians. The new India that Virat Kohli so raved about is now ready to battle a whole new set of adversities at a venue where Australia hasn't lost a Test since 1988.

India Team News

There won't be a Jadeja and Bumrah and on one of the most difficult tracks, it couldn't have gotten more worse for India. And insult to injury is Mayank Agarwal being hit on the forearm in the nets and Ashwin battling back spasms.

It's hard to imagine what the Indian XI will look like. Shardul Thakur could make a comeback. T Natarajan could make his debut - what a fairytale that would be. Washington Sundar could get added in the place of Ravindra Jadeja. Rishabh Pant might play as a pure batsman. We'll know the answers only on the morning of the game.

Probable XI: The situation is such that it's way too hard to even guess a probable XI!

Australia Team News

Australia have an injury issue too, with Will Pucovski being ruled out and Marcus Harris returning. Barring that, they're at their full strength at their favourite venue. Their prime offspinner Nathan Lyon is set to play his 100th Test.

For Tim Paine, the series-decider couldn't have been played at the better venue than the bouncy Woolloongabba or Gabba for fans around the world.

"We love playing here, and one of the main reasons is because that wicket. This is a good place to come and play, because I don't have to go and look at it, I know what is going to be like," he said .

Probable XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c and wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Head-to- Head Record – Last 5 Matches:

India 2, Australia 1, Draw 2

India are at the other end of the spectrum. Their entire first choice pace attack is out with injuries. Clearly, Australia are favourites to win the Test and the series.

But then, don't be surprised if India manage to overcome this battle too, for they've shown anything is possible over the last two Tests.

"The toughness that you see has come after years of preparations. From coaching staff perspective, we keep telling them that, you can't let doubts creeping after one bad innings (36 all out in Adelaide)," Rathour said.

Even if that doesn't happen though, India can return home with their heads held high. This is already one of their most successful tours irrespective of the Gabba result.

Squads:

Australia XI: Tim Paine (captain), David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood.

India (from): Ajinkya Rahane (capain), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar.

 

