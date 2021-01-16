CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test at Brisbane, Day 2: Eye on Weather as India Look to Break Key Partnership

India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test at Brisbane, Day 2: Eye on Weather as India Look to Break Key Partnership

India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test at Brisbane, Day 2: Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of day two of the Brisbane Test

India vs Australia (TEST)

PLAY IN PROGRESS

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

4th Test TEST, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 15 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

283/5

(88.4) RR 3.19

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India

India

05:32 (IST)

IND vs AUS Live Score: AUS 282/5 - And we are underway! T Natarajan starts off the proceedings.  And an abosolute beauty to CAmeron Green. Pitches on middle and swings away marginally to sqaure up the allrounder, almost a wicket. But, Green fires back with a straight drive for four. He is up and running. Ends the over with another four. 8 runs off the first over of the day. Not the start India would have liked. 

05:28 (IST)

The Gabba Pitch seems to be setting up for a real interesting Test  

05:26 (IST)

How does the Gabba pitch look like? -- Here's what Tim Paine has to say

05:18 (IST)

Indian team with their final preparations ahead of Day 2 

05:12 (IST)

Here's how the second day pitch looks like then: 

05:07 (IST)

From an Indian perspective, it was a decent day. Could have been better had they latched onto the catching opportunities as and when they came by but given the naivety in the bowling attack, it was a fairly good effort. If they are able to send back either of Paine or Green quickly, then they can make quick inroads into the tail. May not be as easy as said, but they would definitely fancy having a quick crack at the Aussie tail.

04:59 (IST)

Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of day two of the Brisbane Test. For the Australians, it is all about crossing the 400-run mark and the larger part of that goal can only be achieved if the pair of Paine and Cameron stay around for a good while. The partnership between the two is worth 64 and they have been positive in scoring runs as well. But both might adopt a fairly toned-down approach, choosing to play the first session rather carefully. Should be interesting to watch. The other major thing is the weather! Hope it stays clear and that we get a good day's play

India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test at Brisbane, Day 2: Eye on Weather as India Look to Break Key Partnership

India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test at Brisbane, Day 2: AUS 282/5  -   And we are underway! T Natarajan starts off the proceedings. And an absolute beauty to Cameron Green. Pitches on middle and swings away marginally to square up the allrounder, almost a wicket. But, Green fires back with a straight drive for four. He is up and running

Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of day two of the Brisbane Test. For the Australians, it is all about crossing the 400-run mark and the larger part of that goal can only be achieved if the pair of Paine and Cameron stay around for a good while. The partnership between the two is worth 64 and they have been positive in scoring runs as well. But both might adopt a fairly toned-down approach, choosing to play the first session rather carefully. Should be interesting to watch. The other major thing is the weather! Hope it stays clear and that we get a good day's play

Day 1 Report: Marnus Labuschagne rode his luck to score a century and give Australia the upper hand against a depleted Indian attack on Day One of the fourth and final Test against India at The Gabba in Brisbane. Dropped twice in his innings, Labuschagne made 108, with Australia finishing the day on 274 for 5. At stumps, Cameron Green (28) and Tim Paine (38) were in the middle. India were forced to go in with one of their most inexperienced attacks but did a decent job, with debutant T Natarajan picking up two wickets while Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur got one apiece.

India also dropped three catches in the day, while also losing Navdeep Saini to an injury.

Australia opted to bat first but got off to a poor start as both David Warner and Marcus Harris were dismissed with just 17 runs on the scoreboard.

Warner was the first to go, caught in the slips in the very first over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Siraj, Rohit Sharma taking a good, low catch at second slip dismiss the opener for just 1.

Harris, who was replacing the injured Will Pucovski, hung around for a while but fell in a soft manner in Shardul Thakur's first ball of the match. Harris gently flicked an inswinger straight into the hands of square leg and walked back for 5.

With the ball moving around in air, Labuschagne and Steve Smith did well to settle Australia and saw off some spin from Washington Sundar before taking them to lunch at 65 for 2.

After the break, both Steve Smith and Labuschagne began in an aggressive fashion but the former fell against the run of play, giving Washington Sundar his first wicket in Tests.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

