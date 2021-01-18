India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 4 at Brisbane: Rain Stops Play, IND 4-0

12:22 (IST)
Stumps soon, if situation doesn't get better
UPDATE: 5.30pm is the latest possible time for play to resume on Day 4 - that's in 45 minutes time #AUSvIND— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2021
India vs Australia live score, IND 4-0: So there's a rain stoppage here. It doesn't look that bad for now. But let's see how long it takes for the players to come back on the field. 23 overs to go today.
India vs Australia live score, IND 4-0: So the Aussie team is back on the field. So are the Indian openers -- Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. And in the first over, he cracks a boundary through covers.
India vs Australia live score, AUS 294:Indians leaking runs here, and these two Aussie batsmen are making merry. Hazlewwod clears his foot and gets an excellent four here. And the next ball the batsman hit the ball straight to Shardul at third man. Siraj has five. India need 327 to win.
India vs Australia live score, AUS 286-9: A four and now a six. Aussie lower order batsmen are giving it their all out there, no stopping them here. These runs are going to hurt India.
India vs Australia live score, AUS 274-9: Shardul has a fourth wicket here. Lyon has played it straight to Mayank Agarwal. Just a mere formality now, and the Aussies just want India to bat soon.
India vs Australia live score, AUS 274-8: So the lead is 300 now. An excellent effort with the bat by them, and now India would not be going for a win here. Meanwhile, Lyon hits one for a six.
India vs Australia live score, AUS 262-8: Runs are still coming fairly quickly for the Aussies. This shall be difficult for India in the last innings of the match. Another over from Siraj comes to an end.
India vs Australia live score, AUS 250-8: Siraj removes Starc and gets his 4th here. A fuller ball outside off, Starc looks to hammer it over mid off but he ends up hitting it off the outer half. It goes to the left of Saini at mid off who moves that side and gobbles the catch easily. India just 2 away from bundling the Aussies.
India vs Australia live score, AUS 243-7: So just before tea it has started to drizzle. Oh wait. It's early tea as it's raining now. Australia will be the happier team of the two, heading into the break.
India vs Australia live score, AUS 242-7: Okay so it's not about bowling the Aussies out anymore, but waiting for the declaration. The opposition is already past the score that would bother the Indians. Last ball of the over and Shardul's short ball has worked. Paine tries to go for the pull, but edges it to Pant instead.
India vs Australia live score, AUS 227-6: And after a lot of toil, Shardul has removed Cameron Green for 37. The batsman edges it, and Rohit Sharma takes a straightforward catch here. Australia lose six.
OUT! CAUGHT! Siraj removes Starc and gets his 4th here. A fuller ball outside off, Starc looks to hammer it over mid off but he ends up hitting it off the outer half. It goes to the left of Saini at mid off who moves that side and gobbles the catch easily. India just 2 away from bundling the Aussies.
Shardul Thakur starts the proceedings after the break
Play about to get underway. Long third session ahead of us. Australia looking to extend the lead to around 300, India eying wrap up the Australian tail
Play about to get underway
Play will resume in 10 minutes! #AUSvIND— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2021
Rain has stopped and the covers are coming off. Good signs
Meanwhile, it is continuing to rain in Brisbane and there is no prompt start to the third session here. We will keep you updated over the proceedings. Most likely, the declaration will come from Australia at the start of the session.
India vs Australia live score, AUS 231-6: Shardul Thakur into another over. Should the Indian bowlers try and pepper Pat Cummins with short balls? Just in case he gets hit...At least that is what the Aussies have done in the series here.
India vs Australia live score, AUS 226-5: Runs are coming rather easily for the Aussies as the lead is over 250 already. This is not looking good for India at all. India should not give easy runs here.
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 at Brisbane live score and latest update: India vs Australia live score, IND 4-0: So there's a rain stoppage here. It doesn't look that bad for now. But let's see how long it takes for the players to come back on the field. 23 overs to go today.
Day 3 report: Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar made rearguard half-centuries as India once again showed resilience and found heroes out of nowhere to leave the final Test against Australia in Brisbane in the balance at the end of the third day. At stumps, Australia were 21 for no loss - a lead of 54 - with David Warner and Marcus Harris in the middle. In response to Australia's first-innings total of 369, India were at one stage struggling at 186 for 6 before Thakur and Washington shared a 123-run stand for the seventh wicket, Thakur making 67 and Washington 62. India were eventually bowled out for 336, conceding a lead of 33, with Josh Hazlewood ending with a five-wicket haul. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc picked two wickets each while off-spinner Nathan Lyon, playing his 100th Test, scalped one wicket in a frustrating outing for the bowlers.
Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and skipper Ajinkya Rahane also made notable contributions of 44, 38 and 37 respectively. India batted for more than 111 overs before getting bundled out in the final session on the third day of the match. India resumed the day 62 for 2 and looked steady in the first hour before Cheteshwar Pujara nicked Josh Hazlewood to the wicketkeeper for 25. Rahane had settled in and looked in good touch but a 'brain fade' moment cost him his wicket, as he chased a wide one from Mitchell Starc and nicked to the slip cordon before lunch. Another brain fade moment was in order after lunch, as Mayank Agarwal slashed at Hazlewood second ball after the break to hand a catch to second slip. Agarwal had done all the hard work for his 38 but gave it away. Rishabh Pant looked good for his 23 off 29 but fell to an avoidable shot, looking to steer a short one past gully. However, Cameron Green was in position to take a sharp catch.
That left India 186 for 6, staring at a big deficit. However, debutant Washington and Thakur resisted and counter attacked in brilliant fashion to gradually frustrate Australia and eat into the deficit. Thakur drove, pulled and slashed at the pacers, while also charging Lyon down the track for a six to get to his fifty. In the next overm Washington got to his. Washington was neat, showing proper technique as he has done as an opener in his short first-class career. As time passed, Australia's shoulders dropped before Cummins got through Thakur's drive to hit the stumps. Washington added a few more in the company of the tail - a no-look six off Lyon being the highlight - before India's innings closed. Warner and Harris then saw out the tricky passage of play to leave the game well poised. The four-match series is currently tied at 1-1 with Australia winning the first match in Adelaide while India registering a win in the second in Melbourne. The third Test in Sydney had ended in a draw.
