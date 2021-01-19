CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 5 at Brisbane: Forecast Improves, All Set for Cracking Finish

India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test Day 5 at Brisbane: Forecast Improves, All Set for Cracking Finish

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 at Brisbane live score and latest update: The forecast is looking good so there should be a wonderful day's play at the GABBA. India are chasing a record target of 328 and are 4-0, needing 324 more for a series win.

India vs Australia (TEST)

PLAY IN PROGRESS

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

4th Test TEST, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 15 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

369/10

(115.2) RR 3.2

2nd INN

294 /10

(75.5) 3.88

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India need 320 runs to win with 10 wickets remaining
India Ajinkya Rahane (C)

India

1st INN

336/10

(111.4) RR 3.01

2nd INN

8 /0

(3.4) RR 2.18

Highlights

Live Blog

05:04 (IST)

India vs Australia live score, Day 5. Ind 5-0: Rohit Sharma gets a single to get India off the mark today. Huge task ahead for the Indian openers.

05:01 (IST)

VVS Laxman

04:59 (IST)

All set for the start. Shubman Gill to face Josh Hazlewood.

04:56 (IST)

The BCCI tweeting that there's a gentle drizzle

04:22 (IST)

The pitch

04:20 (IST)

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 at Brisbane live score and latest update: The forecast is looking good so there should be a wonderful day's play at the GABBA. India are chasing a record target of 328 and are 4-0, needing 324 more for a series win. Welcome to a cracking day 5.





Day 4 report: Mohammed Siraj picked up a maiden five-wicket haul as Australia set India a target of 328 in the fourth and final Test in Brisbane on Monday. At stumps, drawn early due to rain, on Day 4, India were 4 without loss. The Gabba cracks are opening up, but more rain is predicted for the fifth day, which could make it difficult for teams to enforce a result. For Australia, it was Steve Smith's attacking half-century that stretched their lead even as India's new-look bowling attack put its best foot forward through the day. The highest successful fourth innings chase at the ground is 236 by the West Indies, way back in 1951. Australia began the day 21 without loss and went on an aggressive mode straightaway, David Warner and Marcus Harris adding 40 in the first seven overs.

Warner (6x4) and Harris (8x4) hit 14 boundaries as Siraj and T Natarajan (14-4-41-0) erred in length during the first hour. The openers added 89 when finally, a sharp bouncer from Thakur ended Harris' entertaining knock. He tried to sway away but the ball brushed his gloves on way to Rishabh Pant behind stumps. In the very next over, Warner, who was in sight of his first half-century of the series, was rapped on the backfoot by Washington who bowled one that kept straight. The opener ended up being cramped for room on the back-foot while going for the cut-shot. Labuschagne hit five boundaries and was in no mood to drop the tempo before Siraj bowled the ball of the session. Having been too short during the first spell, the delivery was on the off-stump and moved a shade before Rohit Sharma took a regulation catch at second slip. Two balls later, Matthew Wade was caught down leg side for nought as Siraj struck again.

The second session also witnessed fortunes swing as Smith attacked the Indian bowlers, found catches being dropped before three wickets kept the visitors' spirits high. While Smith made a half-century, he was well supported by Cameron Green (37) while Tim Paine (27) and Pat Cummins (28*) made useful contributions too. At one stage, both Siraj and Thakur were competing for the five-wicket haul as both were one wicket away. In the end, Siraj got there with the help of Thakur, who took the final catch off Josh Hazlewood at third man to give Siraj a special moment. Chasing 328, India were 4 for no loss when rain arrived to put an end to proceedings.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

