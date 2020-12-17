Prithvi Shaw Out for Two-ball Duck to Mitchell Starc; Fans Brutally Troll the Youngster

Mitchell Starc got the better of Prithvi Shaw in the second ball of the match. Shaw went for a push without much feet movement and an inside edge crashed onto the stumps.

Prithvi Shaw's inclusion in the playing XI for the 1st Test between India and Australia had mixed reactions from the fans with many believing that it will be too much of a task for the Mumbaikar, who is terribly out of form, to deal with the Australian pace attack, but Virat Kohli and the team management showed enough faith in him to have him play the first Test, his first overseas and Mitchell Starc got the better of Shaw in the second ball of the match. Shaw went for a push without much feet movement and an inside edge crashed on to the stumps.

And as expected the social media keyboard warriors,trolls and memers got their fodder for the day and brutally trolled Prithvi Shaw for yet another failure, this it at the big dance. Earlier, Indian captain had won the toss and elected to bat first at the Adelaide Oval. India had opted for Shaw, despite Shubman Gill showing good form during the practice games and Wriddhiman Saha over Rishabh Pant. Australia opted to stick with their out of form opener Joe Burns while bumping wicketkeeper Matthew Wade up the order - his first time opening the innings in FC cricket and a debut to allrounder Chris Green.

Here's how Shaw was trolled by fans on social media:

#INDvAUS #PrithviShaw Virat Kohli jisne Pant ko chhodkr Prithvi Shaw ko liya tha rn: pic.twitter.com/ETr1SoPyz7 — Bro. (@brosrike) December 17, 2020

Prithvi Shaw 0(2) b Mitchell Starc He Picked Over Shubhman Gill & KL Rahul #AUSvIND #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/DwVVKNKfzX — Amrita (@DeadlyYorkers) December 17, 2020

Prithvi Shaw out goes for Duck in the first ball golden Duck.. Meanwhile Virakt Kohli in the dressing room who selected Shaw over the Rishabh Pant pic.twitter.com/O11LiEv3Dt — i@mPritesh (@Pritesh18638863) December 17, 2020

#AUSvsIND When prithvi Shaw faces Mitchell Starc pic.twitter.com/ZtoQ9G1TSv — Kallu Dada (@Masakadza_) December 16, 2020

Rohit Sharma will be there after 2 test meanwhile Prithvi Shaw pic.twitter.com/nNXspvab4w — Pro Gang (@ProGang10) December 12, 2020

