CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Prithvi Shaw Out for Two-ball Duck to Mitchell Starc; Fans Brutally Troll the Youngster

Prithvi Shaw Out for Two-ball Duck to Mitchell Starc; Fans Brutally Troll the Youngster

Mitchell Starc got the better of Prithvi Shaw in the second ball of the match. Shaw went for a push without much feet movement and an inside edge crashed onto the stumps.

Prithvi Shaw Out for Two-ball Duck to Mitchell Starc; Fans Brutally Troll the Youngster

Prithvi Shaw's inclusion in the playing XI for the 1st Test between India and Australia had mixed reactions from the fans with many believing that it will be too much of a task for the Mumbaikar, who is terribly out of form, to deal with the Australian pace attack, but Virat Kohli and the team management showed enough faith in him to have him play the first Test, his first overseas and Mitchell Starc got the better of Shaw in the second ball of the match. Shaw went for a push without much feet movement and an inside edge crashed on to the stumps.

India vs Australia, Live Score, 1st Test Day 1, IND vs AUS, Cricket Score at Adelaide:

And as expected the social media keyboard warriors,trolls and memers got their fodder for the day and brutally trolled Prithvi Shaw for yet another failure, this it at the big dance. Earlier, Indian captain had won the toss and elected to bat first at the Adelaide Oval. India had opted for Shaw, despite Shubman Gill showing good form during the practice games and Wriddhiman Saha over Rishabh Pant. Australia opted to stick with their out of form opener Joe Burns while bumping wicketkeeper Matthew Wade up the order - his first time opening the innings in FC cricket and a debut to allrounder Chris Green.

INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE

Here's how Shaw was trolled by fans on social media:

Prithvi Shaw Out for Two-ball Duck to Mitchell Starc; Fans Brutally Troll the Youngster

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6481 270
3 India 9966 269
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches