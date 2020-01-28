Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Australia Live Score, U-19 World Cup Quarter Final at Potchefstroom: Australia Opt to Field

Cricketnext Staff | January 28, 2020, 1:22 PM IST

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 13:21 (IST)

  • 12:40 (IST)

13:26 (IST)

India U19 (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh


Australia U19 (Playing XI): Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey(c), Lachlan Hearne, Oliver Davies, Patrick Rowe(w), Corey Kelly, Connor Sully, Tanveer Sangha, Todd Murphy, Matthew Willans

13:21 (IST)

TOSS: Australia won the toss and opt to field first.

13:08 (IST)

India vs Japan, January 21st 2020 – India Won by 10 Wickets

Perhaps India’s easiest outing of the tournament so far came against minnows Japan, who impressed in the qualifiers but predictably struggled against a powerhouse. Japan batted first after India won the toss and opted to field and opted to take things slow. The strategy worked till the fifth over when Tyagi cleaned up the opposition skipper Marcus Thurgate. The floodgates now open, they were bundled out for just 41 – with 5 batsmen registering ducks and no batsman managing a double-digit score. Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers, ending the match with figures of 4-5. In response, Jaiswal (29*) and Kumar Kushagra (13) finished the chase in 4.5 overs.

12:59 (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka, January 19th 2020 – India Won by 90 Runs

The Boys in Blue started their campaign against Sri Lanka in emphatic fashion, registering a 90-run win in a match that saw both batsmen and bowlers shine Put in to bat first after Sri Lanka won the toss, India posted 297-4 in their 50 overs. Skipper Priyam Garg (56), Yashasvi Jaiswal (59) and wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel (52) all scored half-centuries and there were other useful knocks from Tilak Varma (46), Siddhesh Vir (44) and Divyansh Saxena (23). In response, Sri Lanka could only manage 207 before being bundled out in the 46th over. Akash Singh (2-29), Veer (2-34) and Ravi Bishnoi (2-44) were the pick of the bowlers but Sushant Mishra (1-34) and Kartik Tyagi (1-27) also impressed.

12:54 (IST)

Australia will provide a sterner test but there has been enough good cricket on display from Paras Mhambrey’s boys that suggests they could very well defend their title. Here we take a look back at their path to the knockout stages of the U-19 World Cup.

12:45 (IST)

The Indian U-19 cricket team will face Australia in what will be a mouth-watering quarterfinal in the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup on Tuesday (January 28) at Potchefstroom, South Africa. The defending champions have been in fine fettle through the tournament thus far, winning all their three games to end the first round atop their group.

12:40 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the quarterfinal between India and Australia at the U19 World Cup at Potchefstroom. India would like to continue their winning sojourn and progress to the next round. India have been unbeaten in this tournament and there is no reason why they can't win again.

PREVIEW: It will be a battle of two talented spinners as India’s Ravi Bishnoi and Australia’s Tanveer Sangha will lead the charge for their respective sides in the quarterfinal of the ICC U-19 World Cup in Potchefstroom on Tuesday. White ball cricket in recent times has seen wrist spinners emerge as an important cog of any side and junior cricket is no different where Bishnoi, easily the tournament's most impactful bowler, would like to give his team the advantage over the Australian side. With 10 wickets from three games and a game-changing 4-30 against a gritty New Zealand side, Bishnoi has proved why Kings XI Punjab has invested Rs 2 crore in him during the IPL 2020 auction.

Statistically, even Sangha has been at his best with 10 wickets with 5-14 against minnows Nigeria. But there's been a four-wicket haul against the West Indies and a wicket to show against England for the player of Indian origin. Both the wrist spinners will be key to their team's chances and Australia will look to improve their dismal record against India at the junior level. In the last five U-19 encounters since 2013 (different teams have played though), India have won four with one game being abandoned due to rain.

India will start this tie as favourites, with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal (two half-centuries), his opening partner Divyansh Saxena and skipper Priyam Garg all showing plenty of talent thus far. In the bowling department, Kartik Tyagi – who breaches the 140 kmph barrier quite regularly – and left-arm seamer Akash Singh – who moves the ball back into the right-handers – are a heady combination. There is also left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar, who came back brilliantly against the Black Caps in India’s last match despite being attacked early on.

He got three crucial breakthroughs but a finger fracture in his right hand could be an impediment while fielding. While Jaiswal, Garg, NT Tilak Verma and Saxena make India's batting look strong, Australia skipper Mckenzie Harvey – the nephew of former Australian all-rounder Ian Harvey – is a tough customer with the bat as he showed with an innings of 65 against England in their final group game. Then there is Conor Sully, who bowls brisk medium pace and can also score a few quick runs.

India: Priyam Garg (C), Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Shubhang Hegde, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Kartik Tyagi, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Siddhesh Veer, Divyansh Joshi.

Australia: Mackenzie Harvey (C), Cooper Connolly, Oliver Davies, Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lachlan Hearne, Corey Kelly, Liam Marshall, Todd Murphy, Patrick Rowe, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Bradley Simpson, Connor Sully, Matthew Willans.

