India vs Australia Live Score, U-19 World Cup Quarter Final at Potchefstroom: Australia Opt to Field

Hello and welcome to the quarterfinal between India and Australia at the U19 World Cup at Potchefstroom. India would like to continue their winning sojourn and progress to the next round. India have been unbeaten in this tournament and there is no reason why they can't win again.
13:21 (IST)
Australia U19 (Playing XI): Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey(c), Lachlan Hearne, Oliver Davies, Patrick Rowe(w), Corey Kelly, Connor Sully, Tanveer Sangha, Todd Murphy, Matthew Willans
13:08 (IST)
India vs Japan, January 21st 2020 – India Won by 10 Wickets
Perhaps India’s easiest outing of the tournament so far came against minnows Japan, who impressed in the qualifiers but predictably struggled against a powerhouse. Japan batted first after India won the toss and opted to field and opted to take things slow. The strategy worked till the fifth over when Tyagi cleaned up the opposition skipper Marcus Thurgate. The floodgates now open, they were bundled out for just 41 – with 5 batsmen registering ducks and no batsman managing a double-digit score. Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers, ending the match with figures of 4-5. In response, Jaiswal (29*) and Kumar Kushagra (13) finished the chase in 4.5 overs.
12:59 (IST)
India vs Sri Lanka, January 19th 2020 – India Won by 90 Runs
The Boys in Blue started their campaign against Sri Lanka in emphatic fashion, registering a 90-run win in a match that saw both batsmen and bowlers shine Put in to bat first after Sri Lanka won the toss, India posted 297-4 in their 50 overs. Skipper Priyam Garg (56), Yashasvi Jaiswal (59) and wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel (52) all scored half-centuries and there were other useful knocks from Tilak Varma (46), Siddhesh Vir (44) and Divyansh Saxena (23). In response, Sri Lanka could only manage 207 before being bundled out in the 46th over. Akash Singh (2-29), Veer (2-34) and Ravi Bishnoi (2-44) were the pick of the bowlers but Sushant Mishra (1-34) and Kartik Tyagi (1-27) also impressed.
12:54 (IST)
Australia will provide a sterner test but there has been enough good cricket on display from Paras Mhambrey’s boys that suggests they could very well defend their title. Here we take a look back at their path to the knockout stages of the U-19 World Cup.
12:45 (IST)
The Indian U-19 cricket team will face Australia in what will be a mouth-watering quarterfinal in the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup on Tuesday (January 28) at Potchefstroom, South Africa. The defending champions have been in fine fettle through the tournament thus far, winning all their three games to end the first round atop their group.
India vs Australia Live Score, U-19 World Cup Quarter Final at Potchefstroom: Australia Opt to Field
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
India U19 (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh
Australia will provide a sterner test but there has been enough good cricket on display from Paras Mhambrey’s boys that suggests they could very well defend their title. Here we take a look back at their path to the knockout stages of the U-19 World Cup.
The Indian U-19 cricket team will face Australia in what will be a mouth-watering quarterfinal in the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup on Tuesday (January 28) at Potchefstroom, South Africa. The defending champions have been in fine fettle through the tournament thus far, winning all their three games to end the first round atop their group.
