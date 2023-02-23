IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-final Highlights: Australia Beat India by 5 Runs

Live now
India vs Australia Highlights, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-final: So close, yet so far. India’s journey in the competition has been ended by Australia, extending their wait to lay hands on an ICC silverware. Indian looked form in the chase of 173 until Harmanpreet Kaur was in the middle. The Indian skipper scored 52 before getting run out in a bizarre fashion. As usual, the tail didn’t wag and India’s dream to win a T20 World Cup was shattered with a 5-run defeat. Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner bagged the Player of the Match for her all-round show. Read More
Australia are in the final!!!
Meg Lanning & Co end India’s journey in the tournament with a 5-run win in Cape Town.
India wilted under the pressure of a knock-out game yet again after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s freak run out as defending champions Australia entered their seventh successive Women’s T20 World Cup final with a five-run win here on Thursday. India’s shoddy fielding and catching allowed Australia to post a challenging 172 for four after Meg Lanning opted to bat in the semifinal.
At 28 for three, India were down and out but Harmanpreet (52 off 34) and Jemimah Rodrigues (43 off 24) produced a counter-attacking 69-run stand off just 41 balls to bring the team back in the game.
India needed a very gettable 39 off last 30 balls with five wickets in hand but as it has been the case in the past, the team came up short to finish at 167 for eight. India had lost to five-time champions Australia in the previous World Cup final and more recently in the CWG final last year.
Jess Jonassen cleans up Sneh Rana. The Indian batter jumps out and looks to go big but misses the ball that hits middle and leg.
IND: 135/6 after 16 overs
That’s a great display of athleticism from all-rounder Ellyse Perry. Sneh Rana moved outside off to sweep behind square. It was almost a four until Perry dived and saves a couple of runs.
India need 20 from 12, all eyes are on Deepti Sharma
IND: 153/6 after 18 overs
The wicketkeeper-batter tries to take the aerial route but finds the safe hands of Tahlia McGrath near the boundary line. Length ball from Darcie Brown, Ghosh rocks back and lofts it over long on, but finds the fielder.
IND: 135/6 after 16 overs
Harman sweeps it with a lot of power and wants to take two. She completes the first one but then, her bat gets stuck in the ground right before finishing the second run. Mooney fields the ball well in the deep and throws it in time. Alyssa Healy whips off the bail before Harman could make her ground. The Indian skipper is frustrated and throws away her bat in anger.
IND: 133/5 after 14.4 overs
Back-to-back boundaries to Georgia Wareham`and with that, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur brings up his fifty, off just 32 balls. Her presence is very much required for India’s qualification for the finals.
IND: 132/4 after 14.2 overs
What a shot!!!! Richa goes inside out and lofts it over cover for a superb boundary. 13 runs from the over,
IND: 124/4 after 14 overs.
Beautiful shot by the Indian skipper. Fuller delivery, Harmanpreet slices it over backward point to get another boundary.
IND: 119/4 after 13.4 overs
Edge and dropped by Alyssa Healy. Indian skipper survives, how costly would that be? Harmanpreet tried to slog this over the leg side but the ball took a thick edge. Healy jumped towards her right but couldn’t hang on to it.
IND: 111/4 after 13 overs.
An unnecessary shot played by Jemimah and India suffer another blow. Darcie Brown breaches the 69-run stand. Rodrigues looks to ride on the bounce and play the ramp shot over the keeper’s head but couldn’t connect well. Just a feather edge and Healy makes no mistake in grabbing it. Jemi is frustrated so are the Indian fans.
IND: 97/4 after 10.2 overs
As said by the former captain on air, at least a boundary is needed every over. And the same thing is being done by Harman and Jemi. Georgia Wareham comes into the attack and both Indian batters find those fours runs easily
IND: 93/3 after 10 overs.
Schutt to Kaur – FOUR!
Harmanpreet Kaur paddle sweeps Schuttr’s fuller delivery that goes to the fine leg rope for 4 runs.
IND: 69/3 after 7.1 overs
The Indian skipper goes down the track and hammers it over long-on. What a shot, this!
IND: 59/3 after 6 overs.
A horrendous mix-up in the middle and Yastika Bhata gets run-out. That’s a comedy of error as Yastika called for a quick single and rushed full throttle. Jemimah, on the other hand, wasn’t ready for it and instantly turned back. Not a direct hit but Alyssa Healy had all the time to dislodge the bails.
IND: 28/3 after 3.4 overs
Gardner to Rodrigues – 4, 4.
Terrific start to her inning, especially after the early hiccups. Back-to-back boundaries, channelising the much-needed confidence into the side in a colossal chase.
IND: 25/2 after 3 overs.
Arm ball from Gardner, skids into the pads on off stump. Mandhana defends flat-footed but it hits the pad first. Australia appeal but not given. They briefly decide to review it. And that brings all sorts of trouble for India as the ball-tracking shows this smashing into the middle and off stump.
IND: 15/2 after 2.2 overs
That’s a massive jolt to India, losing first right in the second over of the chase. Megan Schutt drags her length back and wobbles in off the seam. Shafali goes for the flick but gets beaten. Shafali reviews it and it turns out to be the umpire’s call, hitting the outside of the leg stump.
IND: 11/1 after 1.3 overs
Gardner bowls it full and outside off from, Shafali Verma goes down to one knee and sweeps it over the right of deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
INDW: 10/0 after 1 over.
Earlier, Riding on Beth Mooney’s 54 and Meg Lanning’s 49 not-out, Australia have set India a 173-run target. It was a rough day for the Indian bowlers in the office as all of them leaked runs at an economy of more than 7. Renuka Singh, the frontline Indian pacer, was the most expensive, conceding 41 runs in her spell and remaining wicketless. Shikha Pandey (2/32) picked up two wickets while Deepti Sharma (1/30) and Radha Yadav (1/35) bagged a wicket apiece.
Australia had won the toss and opted to bat against India. India made a forced change, replacing unwell Pooja Vastrakar with spinner Sneh Rana. Also, Rajeshwari Gayakwad has been replaced by Radha Yadav while Yastika Bhatia came in for Devika Vaidya. Harmanpreet is fit and ready to go. Australia, on the other hand, have made a couple of changes – Jess Jonassen has come in for Alana King and Alyssa Healy has replaced Annabel Sutherland.
All eyes will be on the Indian women’s cricket team on Thursday evening when they lock horns with heavyweight Australia in the first semi-final of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. The game isn’t going to be an easy affair for the Women in Blue as they face the defending champions who have a 3-2 upper hand. Moreover, Australia got the better of India in the 2020 T20 World Cup final and Commonwealth Games gold medal match last year.
But before the game could begin, Team India dealt a major blow with Pooja Vastrakar getting ruled out of the game due to an upper respiratory tract infection. Spin bowler Sneh Rana has been added to India’s squad as a replacement.
Vastrakar had claimed two wickets in the World Cup so far but she fell ill a day before the crunch tie and now it has been confirmed that her tournament is all but over. Rana, who has played a total of 47 matches for India, including 24 T20I games is likely to be a straight-up replacement.
Questions also loom over the availability of captain Harmanpreet Kaur. If reports are to be believed, the Indian captain was admitted to a local hospital a day before the all-important semifinal fixture. If Harmanpreet fails to recover in time for the fixture, then vice-captain Smriti Mandhana may be seen leading the Indian side. She might be replaced by batter Harleen Deol in the playing XI, with India likely to miss Kaur’s experience in the knockout tie, that too against Meg Lanning’s side.
Australia, on the other hand, entered the semi-finals after finishing the group stage unbeaten. Wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy, despite missing Australia’s last match against South Africa due to quad soreness, has slammed two fifties in three games.
Tahlia McGrath also gave a good example of her batting power when she hit a fifty against South Africa. Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, and Darcie Brown have been very impactful with bat and ball on various occasions for Australia during the tournament.
While Megan has picked eight wickets at an average of 9.75, and an economy rate of 5.57, Georgia has scalped six wickets in three games at an economy rate of 5.27. Australia do enter the semi-final as overwhelming favourites for the ticket to the final.
