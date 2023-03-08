India vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Border-Gavaskar Trophy Fourth Test Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India and Australia will square off for the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The high-voltage face-off is slated to be played from March 9 to March 13. According to media reports, PM Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are likely to mark their presence at the venue to watch the fourth Test.

Australia endured a disastrous defeat in the first two matches but managed to alter the equation in the third one. The visiting unit, under interim captain Steve Smith, defeated India by 9 wickets in the Nagpur Test. The Aussies will look to replicate the same performance in the next game to level the series, which is currently standing 2-1 in favour of the hosts. Smith will continue to lead the side as Pat Cummins is still in Australia owing to family commitments.

Meanwhile, India’s batting unit once again suffered a massive collapse in the last match. They managed to post a mere total of 109 runs in the first innings. The situation was quite similar in the following innings as the Rohit Sharma-led side was bundled out for 163 runs. The fourth Test will be an important assignment for India, who are battling to confirm a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Ahead of Monday’s Fourth Test match between India and Australia; here is all you need to know:

What date Fourth Test match between India and Australia will be played?

The Fourth Test match between India and Australia will start on Thursday, March 9.

Where will the Fourth Test match India vs Australia be played?

The Fourth Test match between India and Australia will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What time will the Fourth Test match India vs Australia begin?

The Fourth Test match between India and Australia will begin at 9:30 AM IST on each of the five days.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia Fourth Test match?

India vs Australia match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs Australia Fourth Test match?

India vs Australia match will also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

India vs Australia Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (C), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann

