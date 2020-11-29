- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended389/4(50.0) RR 7.78
India vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ind vs Aus Today's 2nd ODI Match Online
India tour of Australia 2020: IND vs AUS, ODI Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check IND vs AUS match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 29, 2020, 6:36 PM IST
India will be taking on Australia in the second ODI of three-match ODI series on Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The India vs Australia match will commence at 9.10 am.
Australia on Friday outperformed India by 66 runs. After winning the toss, Aaron Finch, the skipper of Australia, decided to bat first. The Kangaroos got off to a good start with David Warner and Finch playing an outstanding knock. Warner scored 69 off 76, while Finch made 114 in 124 balls. In yesterday’s match, Steve Smith also struck a quick century, smashing 105 runs off just 66 balls. Apart from these three, Glenn Maxwell also impressed with his batting, hitting 45 in 19 balls. Australia put up a humongous total of 374 on the board.
For India, Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan opened the innings. Agarwal got out after scoring 22, while Dhawan stood on the crease. India skipper Virat Kohli, who came at number three, showed some cricketing shots before getting out at 21. After that, India lost a few quick wickets. Then, Hardik Pandya came to the middle. He along with Dhawan ignited a hope that India could win the game. But after putting up a strong fight, Dhawan and Pandya lost their wickets at the individual score of 74 and 90. In Australia’s response to 374, India could only make 308.
It is to be seen in the second ODI if India will settle the score of yesterday's loss.
When will the India tour of Australia 2020 ODI match 2 India vs Australia start?
The India tour of Australia 2020 ODI match 2 India vs Australia will be played on Sunday, November 29.
Where will the India tour of Australia 2020 ODI match 2 India vs Australia be played?
The India tour of Australia 2020 ODI match 2 India vs Australia will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia.
What time will the India tour of Australia 2020 ODI match 2 India vs Australia begin?
The India tour of Australia 2020 ODI match 2 India vs Australia will commence at 9.10am IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India tour of Australia 2020 ODI match 2 India vs Australia?
The India tour of Australia 2020 ODI match 2 India vs Australia will be live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3. Fans can also watch it for free on DD Sports and DD National.
How do I watch live streaming of the India tour of Australia 2020 ODI match 2 India vs Australia?
Cricket fans can watch India tour of Australia 2020 ODI match 2 India vs Australia on SonyLIV streaming app.
India vs Australia ODI Match 2 Predicted Playing XIs
India: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (Captain), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood, Adam Zampa
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5878
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4110
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking