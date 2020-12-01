India vs Australia: 'Looked Like He Got Shot by a Gun' - Langer Hints David Warner Unlikely for First Test

Justin Langer has hinted that David Warner is unlikely to be fit for Australia's first Test against India in Adelaide from December 17.

Justin Langer has hinted that David Warner is unlikely to be fit for Australia's first Test against India in Adelaide from December 17. The head coach said Warned was in 'incredible pain' after injuring his groin while fielding in the second ODI against India in Sydney, but is doing everything possible to regain fitness.

"He's strained his abductor in his groins and they tell me it's a very painful injury," Langer told SEN's Sportsday WA.

"It looked like he got shot by a gun. He was in incredible pain in the changerooms after.

"We've just arrived in Canberra, so we won't see him again for probably five or six days until we get back to Sydney.

"I'm not holding my breath that he'll be ready for the first Test match, but with that said he's the sort of elite professional who will be doing literally everything possible to be ready for it.

"We'll see what happens, but he's going to be a loss that's for sure."

Langer joked that Warner's injury will make their team selection easier, as there was a conundrum over the opening spot between Joe Burns and Will Pucovski. Now, both are set to open in the first Test, a day-night game in Adelaide Oval.

"It takes a bit of pressure off, doesn't it?" Langer said on a lighter note.

"No wonder I'm a bit more relaxed. We've won a few games and I don't have to worry about who we're going to pick for the Test side.

"I've said it so many times, the hardest part of the job is selecting the teams, but we've got an Australia A game starting in a few days and it'll be a good opportunity for those guys against the Indian A side to put their hand up.

"And then after that is another Australia A game versus the actual Indian Test side at the SCG under lights with a pink ball.

"We'll work out who's going to play in that game and certainly there's huge opportunities for people to put their hand up."

Warner was replaced by D'Arcy Short in the limited-overs squad.