India vs Australia | Marnus Labuschagne Looked ‘At Home’ in First ODI Innings: Steve Smith
Marnus Labuschagne began the India series saying he wanted to be a player who could play across formats for Australia, and teammate Steve Smith, who had the best seat in the house, was impressed by his first innings in ODI cricket in Rajkot.
India vs Australia | Marnus Labuschagne Looked ‘At Home’ in First ODI Innings: Steve Smith
Marnus Labuschagne began the India series saying he wanted to be a player who could play across formats for Australia, and teammate Steve Smith, who had the best seat in the house, was impressed by his first innings in ODI cricket in Rajkot.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020
SL v ZIMHarare
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020
AUS v INDBengaluru
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Mon, 20 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIBasseterre, St Kitts All Fixtures
Team Rankings