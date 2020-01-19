Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Australia | Marnus Labuschagne Looked ‘At Home’ in First ODI Innings: Steve Smith

Marnus Labuschagne began the India series saying he wanted to be a player who could play across formats for Australia, and teammate Steve Smith, who had the best seat in the house, was impressed by his first innings in ODI cricket in Rajkot.

January 19, 2020
India vs Australia | Marnus Labuschagne Looked ‘At Home’ in First ODI Innings: Steve Smith

Marnus Labuschagne began the India series saying he wanted to be a player who could play across formats for Australia, and teammate Steve Smith, who had the best seat in the house, was impressed by his first innings in ODI cricket in Rajkot.

Labuschagne "looked right at home" in his first ODI innings as he scored 46 from 47 balls in Rajkot as he and Steve Smith put on 96 for the third wicket in 15.4 overs.

"I thought Marnus played really well in his first bat in one-day international cricket," Smith was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au.

"He was really busy, we were going at a reasonable rate, we were going at around six an over there for a while.

"The way Marnus played in his first (innings), to have the courage to hit one over mid-off off Kuldeep (Yadav) really early on, that just shows he's got something about him.

"We know he's in terrific form, he's been batting beautifully, but transferring that into one-day cricket now is another thing.”

"I thought he looked exceptionally good tonight. He hit the gaps hard, ran hard between the wickets and played some nice shots. The one off Jadeja was a beautiful shot. He looked right at home.”

"And there's no reason why the three-four-five (batting order) can't stay as it is.

Smith and Labuschagne had steadied Australia after David Warner (15) and Aaron Finch (33) – unbeaten centurions in the opening match – fell early.

But it was the dismissals of Alex Carey and Smith before Ashton Turner that derailed any hopes of Australia clinching the series with a game to go. The loss was Australia's first of the summer.

