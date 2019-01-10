India vs Australia: Marsh Ruled Out of First ODI, Turner Called in as Cover

Loading...
All-rounder Marsh has spent two days in hospital with his availability for the other two games in the series - in Adelaide and Melbourne - under a cloud.
"We'll see how he goes, but he certainly won't (play) this first game and we will wait and see how he recovers," said coach Justin Langer ahead of the opening clash on Saturday.
It is another blow for Marsh who on Wednesday was axed from the Test squad to play Sri Lanka, along with his brother Shaun.
Turner, who plays state cricket with Western Australia and for the Scorchers in Twenty20, has scored 43 not out, 47 and 60 not out in his past three Big Bash League matches.
Coach Justin Langer said Turner's ability to finish off an innings with the bat and his ability to create pressure with his running between the wickets were what got him the nod.
"I remember when Mike Hussey came into Australian cricket, the thing that almost got him a shot in the one-day side was his running between his wickets. One of the hallmarks of great Australian teams, you think about Dean Jones and Michael Bevan and Michael Hussey, is the running between (wickets)," Langer said.
"That might sound like the dumbest thing you've ever heard but you watch Ashton Turner, the way he runs between wickets is unbelievable. He's such a great athlete, it puts so much pressure (on the opposition),"
"It's a basic (skill) but we've also been talking about getting players who can finish off innings and he's shown that in what we can go off in Big Bash cricket, he's in great form. He can finish the innings off well, an elite athlete in the field and he's also a captain.
"You see the way he finishes off an innings that he's a good thinker of the game like most of the great finishes and a really good leader, good person around the group. Very excited to see him come in," Langer said.
Revised squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Marcus Stoinis, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa
(With AFP Inputs)
First Published: January 10, 2019, 10:54 AM IST