India vs Australia Match 3: How to watch India vs Australia ODI Today's match on SonyLIV
Know how to watch IND vs AUS today's Match 3 online. Kangaroos are already ahead of Men in Blue 2-0 in the three-match ODI series.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 1, 2020, 5:47 PM IST
India will be going head to head with Australia in the third ODI of three-match series on December 2 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The Virat Kohli-led India have lost two games so far and will be trying to win the last ODI of the series. On the other hand, Australia have performed exceptionally well in both the games.
The major reason behind India’s losses seems to be the poor performance by their bowlers. In the first ODI, India bowlers conceded 374 runs in 50 overs and in the second ODI, they gave 389 runs. In response to Australia, India scored 308 in the first ODI and 338 in the second ODI.
In both the matches, Aaron Finch (skipper of Australia), David Warner, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell impressed with the bat. Smith scored centuries in both the games, while Warner smashed half-centuries. Finch scored a hundred in the first ODI and a half-century in the second one. Maxwell scored 45 off 19 balls in the first match and unbeaten 63 in 29 balls while playing second game.
On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya created a buzz with their performances in the first ODI, and Kohli and KL Rahul in the second match. In the first clash, Dhawan made 74, while Pandya scored 90. In the second fixture, Kohli scored 89, while Rahul smashed 76.
As the third match is expected to be interesting, cricket fans can enjoy it on SonyLIV app.
To watch the match on SonyLIV, people will have to buy one of the three subscription plans. Those who want to subscribe for one month will have to pay Rs 299 and six month subscription will be charged Rs 699. The yearly subscription of SonyLIV costs Rs 999.
How to watch match on SonyLIV
Step 1: Open the PlayStore and type SonyLIV in the search box
Step 2: Install the app
Step 3: Open the app and register using email ID or phone number
Step 4: Buy any one subscription plan
Step 5: Go to sports section of the app and enjoy India vs Australia match
