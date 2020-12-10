CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs Australia: Matthew Wade Can Be an Opener in First Test - Michael Clarke

India vs Australia: Matthew Wade Can Be an Opener in First Test - Michael Clarke

Michael Clarke believes in-form wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade can be a makeshift opener in an injury-hit Australia squad for the first Test against India.

  • PTI
  • Updated: December 10, 2020, 1:27 PM IST
India vs Australia: Matthew Wade Can Be an Opener in First Test - Michael Clarke

Former skipper Michael Clarke believes in-form wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade can be a makeshift opener in an injury-hit Australia squad for the first Test against India beginning at Adelaide on December 17. Australia are grappling with injury issues ahead of the day-night Test with David Warner being ruled out due to a groin injury, while Will Pucovski, who was considered a sure-short selection for the opening Test, is now a doubtful starter after suffering a concussion in a warm-up game against India A in Sydney.

Joe Burns' awful run of form has only added to the list of worries for the selectors.

Also Read: Hanuma Vihari, Kuldeep Yadav in Focus Ahead of Pink Ball Warm-up Game

With Cameron Green making a case for his selection with a hundred against India A, Clarke feels in that case Wade should be pushed up the batting order.

"If you're going to pick (all-rounder) Cameron Green then you've got to find another spot for Wadey," Clarke told AAP.

Also Read: Steve Smith Admits Hosts Face Test Of Batting Depth Amid Opening Queries

"He's got to be in that starting XI but that could be anywhere in that team. That could be opening the batting if need be. I think Wadey can do that."

Wade had smashed back-to-back fifties in the last two T20Is against India. However, he has never batted higher than No.5 in Test cricket though he did open for Australia in 10 ODIs, averaging 30.60 with a highest score of 75.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6481 270
3 India 9966 269
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches