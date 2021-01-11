India vs Australia: Matthew Wade’s Amazing Act of Sportsmanship for Hanuma Vihari Gets Noticed on Social Media

- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 3rd Test - 07 - 11 Jan, 2021Match Ended338/10(105.4) RR 3.2312/6(87.0) RR 3.59
AUS
IND244/10(100.4) RR 2.42334/5(131.0) RR 2.55
Australia drew with India
- 2nd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 4th ODI - 16 Jan, SatUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia: Matthew Wade’s Amazing Act of Sportsmanship for Hanuma Vihari Gets Noticed on Social Media
Wade walked out to bat on day two of the match after Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for 91. He straight away started his innings in an aggressive manner and turned to using sweep shots to counter Jadeja’s bowling.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 11, 2021, 9:02 PM IST
Good sportsmanship is not only about playing the game by its rules but also respecting your opponents and officials involved. A simple handshake at the end of a tennis match, checking on a player after getting hit are a few gestures of true sportsmanship that sportspersons have delighted us with time and again.
India vs Australia, 3rd Test Full Scorecard | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Highlights
In one such act of sportsmanship, Australian batsman Matthew Wade’s lovely gesture of sportsmanship towards Team India’s Hanuma Vihari is earning praise and love on social media. Wade’s lovely gesture came in the ongoing third Test between the two sides at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Wade walked out to bat on day two of the match after Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for 91. He straight away started his innings in an aggressive manner and turned to using sweep shots to counter Jadeja’s bowling. While the sweep shots did fetch him some quick runs, however, it brought Hanuma Vihari in the firing line. Vihari was fielding at forward short leg throughout and was at the receiving end of Wade’s booming shots on three occasions.
WATCH | Steve Smith Caught Scruffing Out Batsman's Mark - Damaging the Pitch or Gamesmanship?
The Aussie southpaw, however, was genuinely concerned of the fact and wasted no time to check on Vihari, after his sweep shot hit the Indian player’s right leg. Due to the shot’s impact on Vihari, the physio had to be called on the field. Post physio check, Vihari got back on his feet to resume his position at short leg. Wade in an act of good sportsmanship extended a fist bump at him.
Watch it here:
Great to see #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/YYX8GPL0CA
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 8, 2021
The GIF clip shows Wade giving a fist doing a fist dab with Vihari and the Indian reciprocating with extending his arm to acknowledge the act. Wade’s act of sportsmanship, however, had mixed reactions on the micro blogging site. While few appreciated the Australian’s gesture, others reacted with funny comments.
Here are few reactions:
One user simply acknowledged Wade’s gesture and commented ‘Sportmanship’ with a thumbs-up emoji.
Sportsmanship
— AAKIL (@AakilIshak) January 8, 2021
Another poking fun at Wade wrote, ‘Matthew Wade Gone For 13. Hanuma Vihari Is The Happiest Person Right Now.’
Matthew Wade Gone For 13. Hanuma Vihari Is The Happiest Person Right Now. #AUSvIND
— Oggy (@SirOggyBilla) January 8, 2021
While a third compared it to a Hollywood movie and wrote, ‘Australian Sniper starring Matthew Wade featuring Hanuma Vihari #AUSvIND’
https://twitter.com/mottersjames/status/1347345785915019264
Getting back to the third Test, the hosts had high hopes from Matthew Wade, but he was dismissed for just 13 runs in 16 balls with the help of 2 fours. Wade was caught by Jasprit Bumrah off Jadeja’s bowling to give the visitors a fourth wicket.
On day two India bowled Australia out for 338 in the first innings. The visitors are currently trailing by 312 runs.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking