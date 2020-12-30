India vs Australia: Maximum Away Wins, Smith's Poor Start & Siraj's Impressive Debut - 10 Interesting Numbers From MCG Test​

India staged a remarkable fightback after the humiliation in Adelaide to draw level the four-match series at 1-1 with a splendid 8 wicket victory in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. There were many heroes for India - their stand-in-captain, Ajinkya Rahane who led from the front with a hundred and brilliant field placements and bowling changes, Ravindra Jadeja who scored an invaluable fifty, took wickets and a fine catch running backwards, the two debutants, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj and of course the leading pacer and spinner - Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin - who were the architects of Australia's downfall in the first innings.

The victory at the MCG was one of India's most significant wins overseas and truly a historic one in the context of what had transpired leading up to the match. It was also a milestone Test - the 100th one between India and Australia, which made the win sweeter. We look at 10 interesting numbers from the second Test at the MCG.

4: Maximum 'Away' Wins for India at Any Ground in the World

India recorded their 4th Test match win at the iconic MCG - the maximum wins for India at a ground outside India. Bhagwath Chandrasekhar's 12 wickets in the match had led India to a massive 222-run victory in 1977-78. Gundappa Viswanath produced a sublime hundred as India drew the series with a victory at MCG in 1981 and Cheteshwar Pujara and Jasprit Bumrah were the architects of the memorable series-leading win in 2018.

India has won three matches each at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain in Trinidad, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica and Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo. No other visiting team with the obvious exception of England has won more Tests at the MCG! South Africa and West Indies follow India with 3 wins each.

5: Number of Wins for India in Australia since the Turn of the Century

Since the 1st of January, 2001 (beginning of new century), India has won 5 Tests in Australia - by 4 wickets in Adelaide in 2003, 72 runs in Perth in 2008, 31 runs in Adelaide in 2018, 137 run at the MCG in 2018 and finally by 8 wickets again at the MCG in 2020. No other country has won more matches in Australia than India in this century! South Africa have also won 5 Tests in Australia since 2001. England have won 4 while New Zealand have a solitary win. West Indies, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have not won a single Test in Australia this century.

4: The Fourth Instance of a Team Winning a Test (in the same series) after being Dismissed for Less Than 50 in any innings of the Previous Test

Only thrice in the history of Test cricket had any team, anywhere in the world, won the next Test of a series after being bowled out for 50 or less in any innings in the previous Test - England did it against Australia in Sydney in 1887, England again achieved the feat against the West Indies in Bridgetown in 1994 after being routed for 46 in the second innings in Port of Spain and Australia hammered South Africa in a thriller in Johannesburg by two wickets after being dismissed for 47 in the second innings in Cape Town.

India were dislodged for 36 in the second innings in the Pink Ball opener in Adelaide and came back to record a fine 8-wicket win at the MCG.

3.33: Steven Smith's Batting Average in the Current Series Against India

Steven Smith has registered scores of 1, 1 not out, 0 and 8 in the 4 innings he has batted so far in the Test series against India. His average of 3.33 is the lowest for Smith in the first two Tests of any series he has been part of in his Test career - thus, this is Smith's worst start to any Test series in his career.

18.82: The Best Bowling Average For a Visiting Pacer in Australia since 2000

Jasprit Bumrah returned with 6 wickets in the MCG victory and has now picked a total of 76 Test wickets in just 16 Tests at a sensational bowling average of 20.68 - still early days but it is the seventh-best for a fast bowler in the history of Test cricket, which is an indicator of the brilliant start Bumrah has had to his Test career. In fact, amongst the six better than him, the last one retired in 1963!

Bumrah's bowling average of 18.82 in Australia (min. 15 wickets) is the best for any visiting pacer in Test cricket since 2000. He is followed by Kagiso Rabada, Neil Wagner, Chris Tremlett and Tim Bresnan.

73.8: Rahane's Batting Average at the MCG

Ajinkya Rahane registered his best overseas hundred in the first innings at the MCG - 112 off 223 deliveries - giving India the match-winning first inning lead of 131. This was a timely hundred for the stand-in-captain who had been in indifferent form in SENA since 2018. He had scored 664 runs in 13 Tests at an average of 26.56 with no hundreds from January 2018 till the end of the Adelaide Test. This was in complete contrast to his magnificent record in SENA previously - Rahane had an aggregate of 1069 runs in 13 Tests at an average of 48.59 with 3 hundreds from his debut till January, 2015.

Rahane has an aggregate of 369 runs in 3 Tests (6 innings) at an average of 73.8 with two hundreds at the MCG.

1988: The Last Time No Australian Batsman Scored a Fifty in a Test at Home

Marnus Labuschagne top-scored for the hosts in the first innings at the MCG with 48 while Cameron Green was their highest scorer in the second innings with 45. It was the first home Test since against the West Indies, also in Melbourne, in 1988, in which there was not even a single half century registered by an Australian batsman. The highest score for the home team in that Test was Steve Waugh's 42.

5-77: The Second-Best Bowling Figures For a Visiting Bowler on Debut in Australia in this Century

Mohammed Siraj, impressed one and all with his debut performance in Test cricket. He returned with match-figures of 5-77 in 36.3 overs in Melbourne. Only one visiting bowler - Lasith Malinga (6-92 in 29.1 overs in Darwin in 2004) has better bowling figures in Australia on debut since the turn of the century!

16.92: India's Spin Bowling Average in the Series

R Ashwin is the joint-highest wicket-taker of the series so far with 10 wickets at 17.7 a piece in the two Tests. Ravindra Jadeja picked three in Melbourne which means that the Indian spinners have combined to take 13 wickets at an average of 16.92 in the series thus far. Still two Tests to go, but this is the best average for spin bowling for a visiting team in Australia since 1886-87.

43.25: Jadeja's Batting Average in Away Tests since September 2018

Ravindra Jadeja has excelled as a batsman since his 86 against England at The Oval in September, 2018. In away Tests since then, he has scored 346 runs in 11 innings at an average of 43.25. Overall, he has an aggregate of 730 runs in 19 innings at an average of 56.15 including a maiden Test hundred at Rajkot thereafter. His 57 off 159 deliveries and the 121-run stand for the sixth-wicket with skipper Rahane was the defining partnership of the MCG Test.