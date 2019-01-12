India vs Australia | Maxwell Being Wasted Lower in Order – Border

Loading...
Maxwell came into bat at number 7 in the 48th over against in the first ODI against Indian and faced just five balls. The right-hander managed 11 runs with a boundary to his name off the five balls faced as Australia went onto beat India by 34 runs.
Former Australia captain Border says he enjoys watching Maxwell bat anywhere, but firmly believes his talents are being wasted lower down the order.
“It feels to me that he’s slightly wasted in that position,” he told Fox Sports.
“Hopefully going forward he can be used as not a pinch-hitter but, depending on the circumstances of the game, you could throw him in at No.3 if you had a good start for example.
“That would let him play with a bit of freedom.”
Shane Warne said Maxwell is a “dangerous” player with great innovation who should be given the chance to face more balls in an ODI.
“I don’t know about this batting order. I’d really like to see Glenn Maxwell in. He’s still sitting in the shed,” added Mark Waugh on Fox Cricket.
Border also supports the idea of bringing Maxwell into the Test squad and says that the Victorian batting all-rounder deserves a spot.
“I think he’s a good enough player to be playing Test cricket but I think the ball is in his court as far as putting numbers on the board to make him irresistible,” Border said.
“So [he should] go away, dominate Shield level and the selectors will look at him for sure.
“Now we’re in BBL mode it’s difficult, but I feel that he hasn’t quite done enough at the moment, but he’s not far away.”
Cricket Australia have not picked Maxwell in the 13-man squad for the two Tests against Sri Lanka.
First Published: January 12, 2019, 4:35 PM IST