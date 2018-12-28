India vs Australia: Mayank Wants to Come and Smell the Coffee - Shastri's Response to O'Keefe Jibe

Agarwal went onto score a crucial 76 in the first innings and played a key role in helping India post a massive total of 443 for 7 (dec). When Shastri was called for an interview by the official broadcasters, he didn't just praise Agarwal but also took a dig at O’Keefe.
“Let’s not take it from (Mayank Agarwal). India could have easily been three down for 80 and it would have been a different ball game,” Shastri told Fox Sports.
“He dug deep and he’s got a message for Kerry – when you do open your canteen, he wants to come and smell the coffee. And he wants to compare it to the ones back home in India. Is the coffee better here in your canteen, or the one back home?”
Former Australian legspinner Shane Warne burst into laughter, saying: "You’ve been sitting on it all day. It’s a fair reply, Ravi.”
O’Keefe, 69, was heavily criticised and has already apologised, saying he only meant it as a “tongue in cheek” comment.
