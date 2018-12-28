Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs Australia: Mayank Wants to Come and Smell the Coffee - Shastri's Response to O'Keefe Jibe

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 28, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
India vs Australia: Mayank Wants to Come and Smell the Coffee - Shastri's Response to O'Keefe Jibe

Ravi Shastri (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has hit back at former Australian leg-spinner-turned commentator Kerry O’Keefe over his “canteen staff” remark on debutant Mayank Agarwal. Commentating for the official broadcasters, O’Keefe had said that Agarwal's first-class triple-century came against the Railways canteen staff.

Agarwal went onto score a crucial 76 in the first innings and played a key role in helping India post a massive total of 443 for 7 (dec). When Shastri was called for an interview by the official broadcasters, he didn't just praise Agarwal but also took a dig at O’Keefe.

“Let’s not take it from (Mayank Agarwal). India could have easily been three down for 80 and it would have been a different ball game,” Shastri told Fox Sports.

“He dug deep and he’s got a message for Kerry – when you do open your canteen, he wants to come and smell the coffee. And he wants to compare it to the ones back home in India. Is the coffee better here in your canteen, or the one back home?”

Former Australian legspinner Shane Warne burst into laughter, saying: "You’ve been sitting on it all day. It’s a fair reply, Ravi.”

O’Keefe, 69, was heavily criticised and has already apologised, saying he only meant it as a “tongue in cheek” comment.
India vs Australia 2018kerry o'keefemayank agarwalRavi ShastriShane Warne
First Published: December 28, 2018, 11:30 AM IST

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
FULL Ranking