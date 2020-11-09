- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunMatch Ended189/3(20.0) RR 9.45
India vs Australia: Michael Clarke Wants Selectors to Pick Will Pucovski For India Tests
Former Australia captain has backed young batter Will Pucovski to come good if given a chance against India in the first Test.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 9, 2020, 2:27 PM IST
Former Australia captain has backed young batter Will Pucovski to come good if given a chance against India in the first Test. Pucuvski who is just 22 years old showed his class with a smashing 255 unbeaten for Victoria against Western Australia in Sheffield Shield.
Also read: India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma to Travel to Australia, Might Play in Tests
With this score he has now become only the eighth Australian to score consecutive double at Shield level. The Aussie selector must take a look at him, felt Clarke.“Yeah, it’s against a good team, India, but this kid’s ready ... now is his time,” former skipper Michael Clarke told Sky Sports Radio.“Got to pick him.
“The fact this series is in Australia is a great way to get him into that Test team as well. He is playing in conditions he is accustomed to,” Clarke added.
Also read: India vs Australia: Another Shocker, Unfit Varun Chakravarthy Can't Throw
Last time when India toured Australia, they beat the home side 2-1 in the 4-match Test series. This time too Kohli and his men will try their best to defend the series at all possible costs. While India beat Australia in the series opener in Adelaide, they lost their next game in Perth despite a superb century from Kohli himself. Kohli and his men then came back and took the series with a win in Melbourne.
The series begins with three match ODI series on November 27 which will be followed by as many T20 Internationals. This will be followed by a four-match Test series.The first game will be a day-night appear in Adelaide. It will be followed by Tests at Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26, Sydney Cricket Ground (January 7) and Gabba (January 15).
