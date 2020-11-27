CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

India vs Australia: Michael Vaughan Feels India Will Lose to Australia in All Formats

Former England captain and staunch critic of Indian cricket team, Michael Vaughan predicted that Virat Kohli's men will lose to Australia in all three formats of the tour which began on Friday.

  • PTI
  • Updated: November 27, 2020, 11:12 PM IST
India vs Australia: Michael Vaughan Feels India Will Lose to Australia in All Formats

Former England captain and staunch critic of Indian cricket team, Michael Vaughan predicted that Virat Kohli's men will lose to Australia in all three formats of the tour which began on Friday. India made a disastrous start to the tour with a 66-run loss against Australia in the opening ODI but more importantly looked out of sorts as a unit.

Also read: Steve Smith & Aaron Finch Tons Take Hosts to 66-run Win in First ODI

"Early call … I think Australia will beat India this tour in all formats convincingly," Vaughan tweeted on Friday. Vaughan didn't like the "old school" mentality of playing five specialist bowlers which backfired badly.

Also read: Virat Kohli Laments Absence of Sixth Bowling Option in Team After Defeat

"This Indian ODI team is too (sic) old school for me …. Just 5 bowling options & the batting isn't deep enough," he further tweeted. Friday's ODI saw India taking more than four hours to finish their quota of overs and Vaughan wasn't too amused.

"India's over rate is appalling … !!! Body language defensive … fielding is my standard (shocking) … Bowling ordinary !!! "Aussies on the other hand have been outstanding … Long tour for India me thinks." .

.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5875 118
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4110 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches