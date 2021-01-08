India vs Australia: Michael Vaughan Hints India Worried About Gabba Pitch and Not Covid-19 Restrictions

- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended157/10(40.3) RR 3.88211/10(56.5) RR 3.71
SL
SA302/10(75.4) RR 3.9967/0(13.2) RR 5.03
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia: Michael Vaughan Hints India Worried About Gabba Pitch and Not Covid-19 Restrictions
Former English cricketer Michael Vaughan is also one among them. He went as far as questioning the intention of the team behind the move.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 8, 2021, 2:36 PM IST
The reports circulating that Team India has shown their reluctance to travel to Brisbane for the fourth Test owing to the strict Covid-19 restrictions, has raised several eyebrows. Former English cricketer Michael Vaughan is also one among them. He went as far as questioning the intention of the team behind the move. He hinted that Covid-19 restrictions might just be an excuse and that the Indian team are worried about the pitch in Brisbane.
Sharing a report that said the Gabba Test was in doubt as ‘India declare they will not fly to Brisbane,’ Vaughan tweeted, “Covid restrictions or the Pitch in Brisbane they are concerned about.”
Check out the post here:
Covid restrictions or the Pitch in Brisbane they are concerned about ? https://t.co/5sfB1rQhfR— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 6, 2021
The tweet got mixed reactions from the netizens as several users objected to the statement, while there were also many who said “the Indians have chickened out.”
Several people claimed that the pitch was the real reason and that the Indians were “worried about that bounce.”
Me thinks the pitch— Daniel Abelsohn (@DanielAbelsohn) January 6, 2021
worried about that bounce mate #Starc— MyBurner (@MyBurne85124134) January 6, 2021
Simple solution just give Australia the win— Thomas Stirk 💙 (@TomStirk1992) January 6, 2021
they are scared of getting thrashed.— Aamir (@aamir_1ak) January 6, 2021
The covid restrictions in Brisbane will be the exact same as they re currently in Sydney Ie they can roam the hotel but not go elsewhere You be the judge of the real issue— Bryce Parker (@bryce_parker26) January 6, 2021
While the Indian fans pointed out that Team India has beaten the Aussie in the tour before and are not scared to do it again.
Idiot we have beaten them at Perth besides look at ur team unable to win single match and have audacity to mock India— sameera madabhushi (@sameerasame) January 6, 2021
They have beaten Australia at Perth. Gabba pitch is least of their concern— XADX12 (@666Oldmonk) January 6, 2021
Is it not the case that once they finish quarantine period they are allowed out in Sydney but will have to undergo another qurantine in Brisbane and will be confined to their hotel rooms. Not fair if u allow sectators in the ground and restrict players to rooms.— Arshad (@arshadac) January 6, 2021
You seriously think so? That's a cheap shot Michael.— Chirag Gupta (@paneer_zindabad) January 6, 2021
The Indian team, including the stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, has voiced concerns regarding the tough restrictions imposed on them. The BCCI has formally written to Cricket Australia on the issue, seeking relaxation in the strict quarantine protocol ahead of the Brisbane Test.
A top BCCI executive said that the MoU signed between the two Boards did not mention about two separate quarantines and that the Indian team has already done it in Sydney. He said that the Indians want an IPL like bio-secure bubble where they may be allowed to mingle with each other and have team meetings together inside the hotel. The Australian Board has prohibited players residing in different floors to meet with each other after the day’s play.
CA has sought clarification from BCCI on the matter. They said that the players will not have to live under stricter restrictions in Brisbane than they have already been living in Sydney. The Brisbane Test is scheduled to begin on January 15.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking