India vs Australia: Michael Vaughan Hints India Worried About Gabba Pitch and Not Covid-19 Restrictions

The reports circulating that Team India has shown their reluctance to travel to Brisbane for the fourth Test owing to the strict Covid-19 restrictions, has raised several eyebrows. Former English cricketer Michael Vaughan is also one among them. He went as far as questioning the intention of the team behind the move. He hinted that Covid-19 restrictions might just be an excuse and that the Indian team are worried about the pitch in Brisbane.

Sharing a report that said the Gabba Test was in doubt as ‘India declare they will not fly to Brisbane,’ Vaughan tweeted, “Covid restrictions or the Pitch in Brisbane they are concerned about.”

Covid restrictions or the Pitch in Brisbane they are concerned about ? https://t.co/5sfB1rQhfR — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 6, 2021

The tweet got mixed reactions from the netizens as several users objected to the statement, while there were also many who said “the Indians have chickened out.”

Several people claimed that the pitch was the real reason and that the Indians were “worried about that bounce.”

Me thinks the pitch — Daniel Abelsohn (@DanielAbelsohn) January 6, 2021

worried about that bounce mate #Starc — MyBurner (@MyBurne85124134) January 6, 2021

Simple solution just give Australia the win — Thomas Stirk 💙 (@TomStirk1992) January 6, 2021

they are scared of getting thrashed. — Aamir (@aamir_1ak) January 6, 2021

The covid restrictions in Brisbane will be the exact same as they re currently in Sydney Ie they can roam the hotel but not go elsewhere You be the judge of the real issue — Bryce Parker (@bryce_parker26) January 6, 2021

While the Indian fans pointed out that Team India has beaten the Aussie in the tour before and are not scared to do it again.

Idiot we have beaten them at Perth besides look at ur team unable to win single match and have audacity to mock India — sameera madabhushi (@sameerasame) January 6, 2021

They have beaten Australia at Perth. Gabba pitch is least of their concern — XADX12 (@666Oldmonk) January 6, 2021

Is it not the case that once they finish quarantine period they are allowed out in Sydney but will have to undergo another qurantine in Brisbane and will be confined to their hotel rooms. Not fair if u allow sectators in the ground and restrict players to rooms. — Arshad (@arshadac) January 6, 2021

You seriously think so? That's a cheap shot Michael. — Chirag Gupta (@paneer_zindabad) January 6, 2021

The Indian team, including the stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, has voiced concerns regarding the tough restrictions imposed on them. The BCCI has formally written to Cricket Australia on the issue, seeking relaxation in the strict quarantine protocol ahead of the Brisbane Test.

A top BCCI executive said that the MoU signed between the two Boards did not mention about two separate quarantines and that the Indian team has already done it in Sydney. He said that the Indians want an IPL like bio-secure bubble where they may be allowed to mingle with each other and have team meetings together inside the hotel. The Australian Board has prohibited players residing in different floors to meet with each other after the day’s play.

CA has sought clarification from BCCI on the matter. They said that the players will not have to live under stricter restrictions in Brisbane than they have already been living in Sydney. The Brisbane Test is scheduled to begin on January 15.