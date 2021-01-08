CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia: Michael Vaughan Hints India Worried About Gabba Pitch and Not Covid-19 Restrictions

Former English cricketer Michael Vaughan is also one among them. He went as far as questioning the intention of the team behind the move.

The reports circulating that Team India has shown their reluctance to travel to Brisbane for the fourth Test owing to the strict Covid-19 restrictions, has raised several eyebrows. Former English cricketer Michael Vaughan is also one among them. He went as far as questioning the intention of the team behind the move. He hinted that Covid-19 restrictions might just be an excuse and that the Indian team are worried about the pitch in Brisbane.

Sharing a report that said the Gabba Test was in doubt as ‘India declare they will not fly to Brisbane,’ Vaughan tweeted, “Covid restrictions or the Pitch in Brisbane they are concerned about.”

Check out the post here:

The tweet got mixed reactions from the netizens as several users objected to the statement, while there were also many who said “the Indians have chickened out.”

Several people claimed that the pitch was the real reason and that the Indians were “worried about that bounce.”

While the Indian fans pointed out that Team India has beaten the Aussie in the tour before and are not scared to do it again.

The Indian team, including the stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, has voiced concerns regarding the tough restrictions imposed on them. The BCCI has formally written to Cricket Australia on the issue, seeking relaxation in the strict quarantine protocol ahead of the Brisbane Test.

A top BCCI executive said that the MoU signed between the two Boards did not mention about two separate quarantines and that the Indian team has already done it in Sydney. He said that the Indians want an IPL like bio-secure bubble where they may be allowed to mingle with each other and have team meetings together inside the hotel. The Australian Board has prohibited players residing in different floors to meet with each other after the day’s play.

CA has sought clarification from BCCI on the matter. They said that the players will not have to live under stricter restrictions in Brisbane than they have already been living in Sydney. The Brisbane Test is scheduled to begin on January 15.

