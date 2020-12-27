- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
NZ
PAK177/6(20.0) RR 8.65
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
India vs Australia (TEST)
AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
2nd Test TEST, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 December, 2020
India vs Australia: Michael Vaughan in Awe of Ajinkya Rahane's 'Incredible Performance'
Ajinkya Rahane led Indian Team from the front on the second day of the Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne on the second day of the Second Test match.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 27, 2020, 6:34 PM IST
Ajinkya Rahane led Indian Team from the front on the second day of the Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne on the second day of the Second Test match. Rahane remained unbeaten on 104 runs as India took a crucial 84 run lead. All this happened after India were shot out for their lowest ever Test total of 36 in Adelaide. Former cricketers are lauding Rahane for the courage that he showed with the bat despite chips being down. Former English captain Michael Vaughan who isn't that fond of Team India came out and backed Rahane for the 'incredible performance.'
Also read: Coach Justin Langer Gives Update on David Warner's Injury
"His 100 at lords was special but this one in Melbourne as skipper with his team 1-0 down and up against it tops the lot ... what an incredible performance so far by @ajinkyarahane88!!! #AUSvIND," Vaughan wrote on Twitter.
His 100 at lords was special but this one in Melbourne as skipper with his team 1-0 down and up against it tops the lot ... what an incredible performance so far by @ajinkyarahane88 !!! #AUSvIND
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 27, 2020
After bowling out Australia for 195 in the first innings on Day 1, India ended Day 2 at 277 for 5, scoring 241 runs for the loss of just 4 wickets in the day's play. Skipper, Ajinkya Rahane's unbeaten 104 off 200 deliveries was the performance of the day for India and he was well supported by the likes of Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja.
India started the day on 36 for 1 with Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease. Gill played some more delightful strokes in the morning session and had raced to a classy and elegant 45 off just 65 deliveries (including 8 boundaries) before edging one to keeper, Tim Paine off the bowling of Pat Cummins. India received a double jolt when their Mr Dependable, Pujara nicked a brilliant delivery from Cummins for another catch to skipper Paine behind the stumps - it was a length delivery angled in before moving away inducing the edge from Pujara. Paine had taken a sensational one-handed catch. Cummins was in red-hot form, steaming in at pace he had picked two wickets in successive overs changing the match on its head.
Also read: ICC Teams of the Decade: MS Dhoni Named Captain of ODI and T20I Teams, Virat Kohli Leads Test Side
Rahane found an able partner in Vihari and the pair resurrected the Indian innings with a patient and determined 52-run stand for the fourth wicket. Vihari was finally dismissed for 21 but he had done a good job under pressure for India keeping the Australian attack at bay facing 66 deliveries. More significantly, the Rahane-Vihari pair had not given a wicket to Australia for 21 odd overs.
Pant came in and showed intent - just what India needed at that juncture in the match. He got away a few boundaries and frustrated the proud Australian pace attack. He scored a quick 29 off just 40 deliveries and added 57 off just 87 balls for the fifth wicket with skipper, Rahane before falling prey to Starc. It was a very significant and timely contribution given the context of the match and the slow-scoring nature of the pitch.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking