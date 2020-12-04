- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedMatch Ended302/5(50.0) RR 6.04
IND
AUS289/10(50.0) RR 6.04
India beat Australia by 13 runs
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueMatch Ended191/3(20.0) RR 9.55
SA
ENG192/1(20.0) RR 9.55
England beat South Africa by 9 wickets
India vs Australia: Michael Vaughan Urges India to Go a 'Little Bit Harder' While Batting
Michael Vaughan believes the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team are 'playing timidly' right now and that is why the batting is struggling to go out there and score runs.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 4, 2020, 10:01 AM IST
Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team are 'playing timidly' right now and that is why the batting is struggling to go out there and score runs. India recently lost a three-match ODI series 2-1 to Australia and one of the reasons for the loss was a disappointing showing from the batting order. Vaughan believes the culture in the Indian dressing room is 'a little bit old school' and they need to instill a culture that allows their batsmen to play freely.
"We saw an incredible partnership between Pandya and Jadeja but beyond that is not great deal but I was just wondering back of the mind that they are playing timidly and is getting them into a situation," said Vaughan on Cricbuzz.
"I just think it’s freedom and culture around dressing room which allows them to do that (play aggressively) and I think, India have the talent in their batsmen and playing with that approach because they’ve got the skill, they’ve got the time, they’ve got the gift.
Also Read: A Look at What Went Wrong for Virat Kohli & Co. in ODI Series
"I just wonder if in that culture, in the Indian dressing room, I just wonder it’s a little bit old school. I just wonder it’s a little bit back the innings when we play consistently. They’ve got enough talent to go out for it a little bit early and a bit harder."
Former India international Zaheer Khan agreed with the assessment, saying that there needs to be a conscious effort to figure out how the team wants to play.
"It’s all about what brand of cricket you want to play? How you going to structure your innings. All those discussions are important when the skeleton needs to be formed," said Zaheer Khan.
Also Read: KL Rahul vs Ashton Agar, Hardik Pandya vs Sean Abbott & Other Key Battles
"When you look at this team when someone like Rohit Sharma is out, you tend to feel that the winning formula is not defined for any other individual to fill in that particular role."
“A conscious effort has to be made by the think tank and the team management to have a set and defined brand of cricket which the team wants to play,” he added.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking