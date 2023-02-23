India vs Australia: Millennial KL Rahul's Experience vs Gen Z Shubman Gill's Form Sparks Debate Ahead of Third Test

If you are a social media buff, you inadvertently are aware of the constant comparison between Gen-Z and the Millennials.

The social media episode took a bit of its time but has now made an intervention in the cricketing world as well, in the form of a serious debate between the selection of Millennial KL Rahul and Zoomer Shubman Gill in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Although the comparison has a lot to do about their performances and very little about the generation they were born in, the analogy stands quite true.

Gill, India’s latest batting sensation, has come out as a flamboyant yet effective batter and taken the cricket world by storm with a patch more purple than the Pansy – adequately portraying the Gen Z.

ALSO READ| India vs Australia: ‘I Call Him Rolls Royce Rahul…But it’s Time to Play Shubman Gill’

Rahul, on the contrary, has been stagnant with the Indian setup for quite some time now, and while his consistency in the last few seasons did promote him to being the vice-captain, his inconsistency in the current season has led to his removal from the inconsequential position.

It probably does depict a millennial who might be competent but is going through a baffling phase in his life.

Rahul’s removal from the vice-captain’s position can be blind-eyed, but his removal from the playing XI in the third India vs Australia Test will catch serious attention.

The social media is already divided as one part of fans and experts want an in-form Shubman Gill to get a go over Rahul, whereas the other segment believes that Rahul should be continued and supported.

ALSO READ| ‘India Will Win 4-0, Even if it was a 10-Match Series..’ Harbhajan Singh’s Brutal Take on Australia

While the debates continue, it will be improper to just talk out of emotions and not consider the numbers.

Since January 2022 Player KL Rahul Shubman Gill Matches 6 3 Innings 11 6 Runs 175 178 Highest Score 50 110 Average 15.9 29.66 Strike Rate 35.42 60.75 100s 0 1 50s 1 0

Overall, Rahul averages a modest 33.44 after 81 outings in 41 Tests, which shall be considered below par for a batter of his calibre. Gill averages even less at 32, but it can be argued that he is just 13-Test young.

Gill also scores at a better strike rate of 57.68 against Rahul’s 51.64. However, at home, Rahul’s strike rate of 57.83 edges over Gill’s 57.29.

The reason, Rahul has been persisted with for quite long and has been shown a lot of faith would also be evident if his first 13 Tests are numbered.

While Gill has 736 runs in his 13 matches at an average of 32, Rahul had scored 807 runs at an average of 38.43 – interestingly both having one century and four half-centuries in their bucket.

ALSO READ| ‘How Long is too Long’: Iceland Cricket Tweet on Virat Kohli’s Test Century Drought, Indian Fans Respond

Hence, the only thing that favours Shubman Gill is the recent form of the two batters. Since the start of 2022, Rahul has scored 175 runs in six games at an average of 15.9 including a solitary half-century.

After first 13 Tests Player KL Rahul Shubman Gill Innings 21 25 Runs 807 736 Highest Score 199 110 Average 38.43 32.00 Strike Rate 56.47 57.68 100s 1 1 50s 4 4

Gill, on the other hand, has scored a similar 178 runs but at an average almost twice of Rahul – 29.66. This also includes his maiden Test hundred that came against Bangladesh in December 2022.

Gill has also scored those runs at a more brisk rate than Rahul. While Gill’s strike rate since 2022 is 60.75, Rahul has scored at 35.42.

Another interesting factor that Gill rides superior on is his average of 58.5 against right-arm spinners against KL Rahul’s average of 12.66 since 2022.

The statistic shows that Gill might be better off in facing Australian spin duo of Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy who have both bagged a five-wicket haul in one test each.

ALSO READ| ‘Nathan Lyon is not R Ashwin’: Ian Chappell Wants Australian Spinners to Stop ‘Replicating’ Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja

Above all, Gill’s recent form in all three formats has gained weight over anyone else and the management might be tempted to give him an opportunity, allowing Rahul a period to rehabilitate.

The Indian team management – Captain Rohit Sharma and Coach Rahul Dravid have said that they will continue to support KL Rahul, but as often as their actions have differed from their words, Rahul was removed from the vice-captain’s position indicating a possible removal from the playing XI.

It will be worthwhile to see if India makes a change to their playing XI in Indore, but we will only know on March 1. Until then, the social media battle between Gen Z and Millennials can be a source of entertainment.

Get the latest Cricket News here