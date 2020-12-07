- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
India vs Australia: MLB Gives 'Baseball Twist' to Team India’s Retro Jersey
USA’s Major League Baseball (MLB) has shared a picture of Indian skipper Virat Kohli wearing the all-new retro kit but it comes with a ‘baseball twist’.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 7, 2020, 8:50 PM IST
The Men in Blue hogged limelight when they stepped onto the tort donning the retro jersey, which was worn by Team India in the 1992 World Cup. Now, keeping in view its popularity, USA’s Major League Baseball (MLB) has shared a picture of Indian skipper Virat Kohli wearing the all-new retro kit but it comes with a ‘baseball twist’. MLB has also asked fans to rate Kohli’s new jersey look out of 10.
“We gave India's new ODI kit a baseball twist... Rate Virat Kohli's new jersey out of 10” read the caption.
https://www.facebook.com/5768707450/posts/10159080346657451/
As soon as the picture was shared on Facebook, cricket fans went gaga over it. Till now, the image has received more than 1.5 likes and 183 shares on the social media platform.
A user commented, “Be glad that he didn't played baseball... He could have became one of the legends of the game..Am I right MLB?”
Another wrote, “We Are waiting for baseball Indian team!!”.
“MLB you should post this picture on Instagram,” wrote one.
A few users appreciated MLB’s effort and gave 10 out of 10 to the new twist.
Meanwhile, Team India have taken an unassessible 2-0 lead over Australia in the three-match T20I series. With the victory, the side has extended their unbeaten run in Twenty 20 International (T20I) cricket to 10 games. Along with it, Kohli has become the first Indian captain to register series win across all formats in Australia. He is also the second skipper overall after South Africa’s Faf du Plessis to achieve this feat.
Kohli-led side will eye to whitewash T20I series against the Kangaroos when they lockhorns at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking