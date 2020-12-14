India vs Australia: Mohammad Kaif Explains Why Tim Paine Could Engage in Verbal Battles With Team India

Just after a few days, India and Australia will begin playing in the four match prestigious Border Gavaskar Trophy. While players of both the sides have been amicable throughout the ODI and T20 series, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif thinks that there is a chance for that to change in the upcoming Test series.

Speaking on Sony Sports Network, the former India batsman pointed out that Australia Test captain Tim Paine is free to engage in heated arguments on the field as he does not play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 40-year-old commentator said that other popular Australian players, be it Aaron Finch, David Warner or Steve Smith, would not want to sour relations by engaging in feuds with Indian players. Paine, on the other hand, is not afraid of any consequence as he does not have an IPL contract.

“All the players who play in the IPL, whether it is Finch, Warner or [Pat] Cummins, none of them are going to fight now. Tim Paine does not play, he knows that he is not going to come to India, he does not have anything to do with the IPL, so he can confront the Indians,” said Kaif.

He also focused on the scenario involving Paine’s captaincy role. The Australian keeper was given the skipper’s hat in 2018 when both David Warner and Steve Smith were banned from cricket for one year. Now both of them are in the team and contributing significantly. This leaves Paine with more need of justifying his place in the squad.

Kaif went on to say that if Paine is not able to score runs in the coming innings, he can very well be axed from the Playing XI, given both Warner and Smith are back and are in excellent form. “I feel by the time the Test series is over, Tim Paine would have been dropped. He is not able to score runs with the bat. He just got the captaincy because Smith and Warner had the problem at the time. They were banned, so he was made the captain in compulsion. Now that they have come back, if he doesn’t score, then his spot in the XI will also be difficult,” Kaif added.

In conclusion, Kaif said that it would be better for Paine to concentrate on his game instead of confronting the visitors.