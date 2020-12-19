India vs Australia: Mohammed Shami Ruled Out of Series With Fractured Arm

India pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the ongoing Test series in Australia with a fractured arm, according to a report in ANI.

India pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the ongoing Test series in Australia with a fractured arm, according to a report in ANI.

Shami was injured when he was hit by a rising delivery from Pat Cummins in India's second innings. He was forced to retire hurt, leaving India 36 for 9, their lowest ever Test score.

INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE

Shami did not bowl in Australia's second innings as well and was taken to hospital for scans.

Following the embarrassing batting display, India lost the match by eight wickets.

India vs Australia: 'Better Than Mayank and Shaw' - Ponting, Gavaskar Want Rohit Sharma in XI

"No news on Shami, he's going for a scan now. He was in a lot of pain, couldn't even lift his arm. We'll probably know in the evening what happens," Virat Kohli had said after the match.

The injury to Shami is a huge blow for India, who will be without their original captain Kohli for the rest of the series. Kohli will be returning home for the birth of his first child.

India are also without Ishant Sharma for the tour due to fitness reasons. It means India will be heavily reliant on Jasprit Bumrah, with Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj the other pace options. Saini and Siraj are yet to play Test cricket.

Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are the other bowling options among ones in the squad.

Shami had gone wicketless in the first innings after bowling 17 overs.

After their pace bowlers Pat Cummins (4/21) and Josh Hazlewood (5/8) caused a carnage to skittle out India for 36, their lowest Test total, Australia reached the target of 90 for the loss of just two wickets.

Opener Joe Burns remained unbeaten on 51 off 63 balls.

Having conceded a 53-run first innings lead, with the Indians adding a further nine to it on Friday night itself, Australia moved into driver's seat early in the first session itself as they ended Indian innings at 36.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Kohli expected India to bounce back in the series.

"I am pretty confident that the team is going to bounce back in Melbourne, and a few of the guys are going to realise their true character and how they can step up . I am very, very confident that we will definitely learn from this. I don't think we ever had a worse batting performance. We can only go upwards from here and understand that as a team we can do special things when we think of partnerships and batting together. I very, very confident that we will bounce back strongly in the next one. I have no doubts at all on that. You will see guys stepping up and realising their true character and doing the job for the team."

The second Test starts on December 26 in Melbourne.