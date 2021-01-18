CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs Australia: Mohammed Siraj Picks Maiden Five-Wicket Haul, India Need 324 More for Win

India vs Australia (TEST)

STUMPS

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

4th Test TEST, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 15 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

369/10

(115.2) RR 3.2

2nd INN

294 /10

(75.5) 3.88

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India need 324 runs to win with 10 wickets remaining
India Ajinkya Rahane (C)

India

1st INN

336/10

(111.4) RR 3.01

2nd INN

4 /0

(1.5) RR 2.18

India vs Australia: Mohammed Siraj Picks Maiden Five-Wicket Haul, India Need 324 More for Win

Mohammed Siraj picked up a maiden five-wicket haul as Australia set India a target of 328 in the fourth and final Test in Brisbane on Monday

India vs Australia: Mohammed Siraj Picks Maiden Five-Wicket Haul, India Need 324 More for Win

Mohammed Siraj picked up a maiden five-wicket haul as Australia set India a target of 328 in the fourth and final Test in Brisbane on Monday. At stumps, drawn early due to rain, on Day 4, India were 4 without loss. The Gabba cracks are opening up, but more rain is predicted for the fifth day, which could make it difficult for teams to enforce a result.

For Australia, it was Steve Smith's attacking half-century that stretched their lead even as India's new-look bowling attack put its best foot forward through the day.

'A Star is Born' - Cricket Fraternity in Awe of Five-Wicket Hero Mohammed Siraj

The highest successful fourth innings chase at the ground is 236 by the West Indies, way back in 1951.

Sunil Gavaskar's Tribute to Team India is Best Thing You'll Watch on Internet Today

Australia began the day 21 without loss and went on an aggressive mode straightaway, David Warner and Marcus Harris adding 40 in the first seven overs.

Warner (6x4) and Harris (8x4) hit 14 boundaries as Siraj and T Natarajan (14-4-41-0) erred in length during the first hour. The openers added 89 when finally, a sharp bouncer from Thakur ended Harris' entertaining knock. He tried to sway away but the ball brushed his gloves on way to Rishabh Pant behind stumps.

In the very next over, Warner, who was in sight of his first half-century of the series, was rapped on the backfoot by Washington who bowled one that kept straight. The opener ended up being cramped for room on the back-foot while going for the cut-shot.

Labuschagne hit five boundaries and was in no mood to drop the tempo before Siraj bowled the ball of the session. Having been too short during the first spell, the delivery was on the off-stump and moved a shade before Rohit Sharma took a regulation catch at second slip. Two balls later, Matthew Wade was caught down leg side for nought as Siraj struck again.

The second session also witnessed fortunes swing as Smith attacked the Indian bowlers, found catches being dropped before three wickets kept the visitors' spirits high. While Smith made a half-century, he was well supported by Cameron Green (37) while Tim Paine (27) and Pat Cummins (28*) made useful contributions too.

At one stage, both Siraj and Thakur were competing for the five-wicket haul as both were one wicket away. In the end, Siraj got there with the help of Thakur, who took the final catch off Josh Hazlewood at third man to give Siraj a special moment.

Chasing 328, India were 4 for no loss when rain arrived to put an end to proceedings.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches