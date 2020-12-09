India vs Australia: 'More the Merrier' - Boxing Day Test Could See Increase in MCG Crowd Capacity

The Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground between Australia and India could see more than 25000 spectators if the Victorian government gives a go-ahead, the New Daily reported.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, spectators at the MCG for the Test are currently capped at 25000 although its capacity is 1 lakh. However, with Victoria reaching 40 days without a new positive case, there could be some leeway.

“There is a possibility. Ultimately, it’ll be in the hands of the chief health officer,” Victorian Sports Minister Martin Pakula said.

“It will come as no surprise to you to know that Cricket Australia would like more if they could get more.

“I’m working closely with Cricket Australia and with the MCG, there are conversations happening within the government about it.

“But ultimately, the CHO will make a decision about whether there’s any more than 25,000.”

Earlier, Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade had also spoken about crowds at stadiums, saying 'more the merrier'.

Hosts Prevent Series Clean Sweep with 12-run Win in Third T20I

“It’d be amazing. We’d be very, very happy with 25,000 to be honest after playing in front of no crowds for a period of time,” Matthew Wade said.

“Whether there’s 5000 or 105,000, it’ll still be the same special moment for us to play in a Boxing day Test.

“But the more the merrier isn’t it?”

The first Test will be played in Adelaide, for which the maximum allowed entry is 25000.

In a massive dampener for cricket fans, albeit for understandable reasons, Virat Kohli will not be available for the second Test at MCG as he will fly back home for the birth of his first child.

However, Australia will be hoping that David Warner will be available after it was confirmed that he would miss the first Test in Adelaide.

Warner, who injured his adductor muscle during the second one-day international against India, will remain in Sydney to continue his rehabilitation while the majority of the Australia squad travel to Adelaide on Wednesday, CA said in a statement.

“I feel I have made great progress in a short amount of time and it’s best for me to stay here in Sydney to continue working on getting back to full fitness,” Warner said in the statement.

“The injury feels a lot better, but I need to be able to satisfy in my own mind and to my team mates that it is 100 percent ready for test match conditions.

“That includes running between the wickets and being agile in the field. Right now I feel I am short of being able to play at peak fitness and another 10 days will make a difference.”