India vs Australia: MS Dhoni Ditches Gloves with Army Insignia After ICC Denies Permission

India wicket-keeper MS Dhoni did not use his controversial gloves with the ‘balidaan’ insignia for the match against Australia at the Oval in the ICC World Cup 2019.
The former Indian captain was seen sporting wicketkeeping gloves with the dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces against South Africa and was subsequently asked by the ICC to have it removed.
The 'Balidaan' badge or patch can be worn by personnel who served in the Para Special Forces and Dhoni has undergone a two-week initial training with the para regiment.
In reaction to the ICC’s demand, the BCCI and the CoA led by Vinod Rai requested the governing body to allow the veteran keeper to keep the insignia but the request was denied.
“The ICC has responded to the BCCI to confirm the logo displayed by MS Dhoni in the previous match is not permitted to be worn on his wicket-keeping gloves at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019. The regulations for ICC events do not permit any individual message or logo to be displayed on any items of clothing or equipment. In addition to this, the logo also breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on wicketkeeper gloves,” the ICC statement said on Friday.
The rule-book allows for only one sponsor's logos on the wicket-keeping gloves. In Dhoni's case, he already sports an SG logo on his gloves.
Appendix 2 of the ICC 'Clothing and Equipment Regulations' deals with the disciplinary action that the world body can initiate in case of breach or offences. Since Dhoni's case falls under the non-commercial logo, charity logo or other breach, the first sanction under this offence is a reprimand.
For a second offence within 12 months, 25 per cent of match fees will be deducted, for the third offence 50 per cent and for the fourth offence 75 per cent.
The ICC’s reaction did not go down well with Indian fans, with many even surprisingly calling for the BCCI to boycott the World Cup.
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni Ditches Gloves with Army Insignia After ICC Denies Permission
Related stories
Abhishek Mukherjee | June 9, 2019, 10:06 AM IST
Dhoni, Time to Remove The Insignia and Move On
Devadyuti Das | June 8, 2019, 7:49 AM IST
MS Dhoni Can't Sport Army Insignia on Gloves as ICC Denies BCCI Request
Karthik Lakshmanan | June 3, 2019, 5:30 PM IST
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 | Veteran Dhoni Remains Indispensable Part of Kohli's Young Brigade
Also Watch
-
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 15 ODI | Mon, 10 Jun, 2019
WI v SARose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 16 ODI | Tue, 11 Jun, 2019
SL v BANBristol
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 17 ODI | Wed, 12 Jun, 2019
PAK v AUSTaunton All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings