BPL, 2019-20 Qualifier 1, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 13 January, 2020

1ST INN

Khulna Tigers *

15/2 (3.3)

Khulna Tigers
v/s
Rajshahi Royals
Rajshahi Royals

Toss won by Rajshahi Royals (decided to field)

Mumbai Weather: Bright and Sunny Day Awaits Series Opener

India will be looking to get their first series of the new year off to a good start against Australia, when they take on the visitors in the first of three ODIs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Cricketnext Staff |January 13, 2020, 5:50 PM IST
As far as the weather in Mumbai during the first ODI is concerned, both sides can be confident of a full day's play, with a minimal chance of rain. According to weather monitoring site Accuweather, there is little to no chance of rain and the temperature is expected to be hovering between 27 and 33 degrees celsius.

If India win the toss they will fancy their chances in the match if they choose to bowl first, having proved on many previous occasions that they are truly masters of the chase in limited overs international matches.

With the temperature expected to be high during the day, there will be dew in the second innings, which will play into the hands of the side that will be chasing.

