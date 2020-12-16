India vs Australia: My Personality and Character is a Representation of New India - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been 'hailed' as a player with an 'Australian' attitude, with even Greg Chappell recently calling the Indian captain the most Australian non-Australian cricketer of all time.

Kohli, though, does not see any such connection saying his personality is a representation of the new India.

"Firstly, I've always been myself. My personality and character is a representation of the New India. That's how I look at it. I don't see my mindset as similar to the Australian mindset or anything like that," he said in the pre-match press conference.

"It's how we have started to stand up as a the Indian cricket team. My personality has always been the same from Day 1. This for me is a representation of the new India that takes up challenges and looks forward with optimism and positivity and make sure we're ready for all the challenges.

"Secondly, I have been touring this place for many years now. It's a wonderful place to play cricket. When you perform well, you earn the respect of the public. For us, more importantly, it's about the general public wanting India to perform as a team like we did last tour. Our focus remains that, all the external things are not in our control and we don't focus on that. That's great for publicity of the series but the focus for us is on how well we can perform."

Kohli has had tremendous success in Australia in the past, but said he would focus on the present and not dwell too much on history.

"I like to keep things very simple. I don't quite carry forward anything from the past. It's important to stay in the present and understand the process. Last time our challenge was different. Starting in Adelaide, we obviously had a goal which was to win the series. It remains similar this time too. Having said that, the pink-ball Test, it's going to be a bit more challenging in terms of conditions. For us it's about adaptability. Probably the focus will be be to understand situations and try to counter that," he said.

"Every challenge is new and different and you have to understand the difficulties and requirements to fulfill that particular challenge and hopefully make sure you come out on top. You can take inspiration from the past but that doesn't guarantee anything for the future. We have to play our best cricket."

The first Test between India and Australia begins on Thursday in Adelaide.