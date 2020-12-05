India vs Australia: Nathan Lyon Added to T20I Squad, Australia Wait on Aaron Finch Fitness

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon has been added to Australia's Twenty20 International squad for the remaining two games against India, releasing all-rounder Cameroon Green to play for Australia A.

Green, also a part of the Test squad, will feature in the three-day warm-up match to be played at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney from Sunday against the Indians.

Australia were already hit by an injury to Ashton Agar and will be sweating on captain Aaron Finch's fitness. Finch had suffered a niggle on his hip during the first T20I on Friday.

Australia played legspinner Mitchell Swepson in the first match alongside Adam Zampa.

Lyon, Australia's lead spinner, has played only two T20Is picking up one wicket. His last T20I came in October 2018.

Australia lost the first T20I by 11 runs.

India too were hit by an injury with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Friday ruled out of the remaining two T20 Internationals after he suffered a concussion during the first match of the series here. Right-arm pacer Shardul Thakur was named as Jadeja's replacement.

"He (Jadeja) will not take any further part in the ongoing T20I series. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Shardul Thakur to India's T20I squad," the BCCI said in a statement. The BCCI said Jadeja remains under observation and will be taken for further scans if required based on the assessment on Saturday morning. "Ravindra Jadeja sustained a concussion after being hit on the left side of his forehead in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I against Australia in Canberra on 4th December 2020," the BCCI said. "The diagnosis was confirmed based on a clinical assessment in the dressing room during the innings break by the BCCI Medical Team," it added.

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, D'Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa