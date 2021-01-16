India vs Australia: Navdeep Saini Unable to Bowl on Day 2 of Brisbane Test

Navdeep Saini had to walk off the field on Day 1 and in what will be concerning news for India, he didn't take to the field at all on Day 2.

India's tour of Australia has been marred by a number of injuries to key players and the curse continued on the first day of the fourth and final Test at The Gabba in Brisbane when pacer Navdeep Saini had to walk off the field in obvious discomfort. He was unable to bowl for the remainder of the day and in what will be concerning news for India, he didn't take to the field at all on Day 2 as India looked to wrap up the first innings with a bowling attack that featured three debutants and two-Test old Mohammed Siraj leading the pace attack.

Saini picked up the injury during his eighth over on Day 1 while bowling to Marnus Labuschagne. Just on the previous ball, he had nearly claimed the wicket of Labuschagne, but skipper Ajinkya Rahane missed a simple catch.

Rohit Sharma bowled his remaining over. This could be a major issue for already depleted India squad and will also raise questions over there match fitness. While the bowler did comeback on the field, he again rushed back to get some treatment.

Australia's first innings folded for 369 on the second day of fourth and final Test against India on Saturday.

The lunch break was taken after the fall of last Australian wicket in the extended opening session. The hosts had resumed at 274 for five.

The 39-run partnership for the ninth wicket between Nathan Lyon (24) and Mitchell Starc (20 not out) hurt India.

Pacer Shardul Thakur (3/94) and debutant off-spinner Washington Sundar (3/89) shared four of the five wickets that fell today.

Marnus Labuschagne had struck a century on the opening day for Australia.

India have made as many as four changes in their playing XI which last featured in Sydney. Jasprit Bumrah, Hanuman Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have all been left out because of their respective injuries and have been replaced by debutants T Natarajan, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur.

Mayank Agarwal also comes back into the side but as a middle-order batsman.